Last night, the Memphis Police Department released the video footage showing the horrific and disgusting acts of violence committed by five officers involved in this tragedy. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by the senseless death of Tyre Nichols and extremely angered by the actions of these five officers. We are glad to see that these five officers were fired by the Memphis Police Department, arrested, booked into jail, and charged with murder. The actions of these officers do not represent the values and commitment to community policing in San Juan County. The actions of these officers have no place in the law enforcement profession or in our society and law enforcement has an obligation to make sure this does not continue to occur. All humans deserve the right to be treated with equity, dignity, and compassion and to be free of the fear of being mistreated or murdered by the law enforcement officers who are sworn to protect the sanctity of life. The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is committed to serving our community by protecting the lives, rights, and property of all people through crime prevention and enforcement of the law with equity and dignity for all. Our sincerest condolences go out to Tyre Nichols, his family & friends, and every member of our communities affected by this senseless act of violence.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO