Related
Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
What Countries will be Destroyed in WW3?
The threat of a third world war is constantly hanging over us. With the development of weapons and the arrival of nuclear weaponry in the game, the battle will be much more hazardous and deadlier. It will not stop some neighbors from fighting, but the advent of air missiles has enabled the countries to wipe out nations with a single stroke of a bomb.
Ready for World War 3? WHO Issues Warning to Stock Up on Meds For Radiological Emergencies
As the fighting in Ukraine intensifies, and Russia continues to make nuclear threats, the world seemingly inches ever closer to nuclear disaster. To that end, the World Health Organization (WHO) has now issued new guidance to stockpile medicines for radiological or nuclear emergencies.
This Is the Deadliest Weapon in History
Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there has been anxiety over the threats Russian President Vladmir Putin has made about the use of tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield. These have explosive powers greater than the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but they do not have the destructive power of intercontinental […]
What a Nuclear Strike Would Do to Russia’s Large Cities
As western allies of Ukraine send more and more weapons to aid the European nation in its fight against Russia, many analysts believe the world is moving closer and closer to World War III. In January, the United States and Germany announced they would send highly advanced tanks to the Ukrainian front, a move that […]
Nostradamus' Dire Predictions for 2023: Antichrist, World War III, and the End of the Monarchy
As we’ve entered the new year, many people are wondering what the future holds. One person who is often consulted for predictions about the future is Nostradamus, a 16th-century astrologer who has been credited with foretelling significant events in history.
China Warns Ukraine Not To Accept Aid From Taiwan
Kaohsiung Music Center and Lingyaliao Railroad Bridge lit with Ukrainian flag colors at 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival, days after invasion.Photo byTiouraren (Y.-C. Tsai) via Wikimedia Commons.
France Is Considering Transferring Fighter Aircraft To Ukraine
Crown CopyrightThe Ukrainian Air Force says that talks also involve the possible transfer of advanced Rafale multirole fighter jets.
msn.com
Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if it were part of NATO: Finnish PM
Russia's bloody offensive into neighboring Ukraine may have been averted if the latter were a NATO member, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Tuesday. Ukraine sought NATO membership in 2008, but that was foiled by angst from Western allies and domestic debate amid fears of alienating the Kremlin. Marin explained that Finland's recent bid to join NATO is rooted in her belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn't attack a NATO member.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did A Turkish Convoy Encircle Thousands Of Russian Troops In Bakhmut?
A video shared on Facebook claims a Turkish convoy encircled thousands of Russian troops in Bakhmut, Ukraine. There is no evidence that a Turkish convoy encircled thousands of Russian troops. Turkey has provided Ukraine with military equipment, but has not sent troops to the country. Fact Check:. Turkish President Recep...
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
China's sea monster: The Fujian, one of the world's largest aircraft carriers, set to enter trials
The Fujian puts the PLA Navy on par with supercarriers like the 100,000-ton US Nimitz-class ships and is 50% larger than China's two active carriers.
Hear what some Russians think about Putin's invasion
CNN's Frederik Pleitgen reports that while Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is heating up, it's getting a frosty reception from many Russians in Moscow.
Former Russian president calls for warships with hypersonic missiles to be stationed near Washington, DC
Dmitry Medvedev lashed out with the escalatory proposal after the US Embassy posted a video appealing to Russians to oppose Putin's war.
earth.com
What should you do in the event of a nuclear explosion?
With around 12,700 nuclear warheads, produced by nine countries and currently distributed around the world, the threat of a nuclear explosion is always present. Add to this a war on the border of the European Union, and it does not seem out of place to ask the question: How should one shelter from a nuclear explosion?
Washington Examiner
Turkey and Hungary should be suspended from NATO
In order to be credible, a defensive military alliance requires the common confidence of its members that, should one member be attacked, other members will provide it with decisive support. Whatever other interests they may have with the United States and its NATO allies, it is now obvious that Turkey and Hungary cannot fulfill this expectation. Both nations should be suspended from the alliance.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
The US and its allies want Ukraine to change its battlefield tactics in the spring
US and Western officials are urging Ukraine to shift its focus from the brutal, months-long fight in the eastern city of Bakhmut and prioritize instead a potential offensive in the south, using a different style of fighting that takes advantage of the billions of dollars in new military hardware recently committed by Western allies, US and Ukrainian officials tell CNN.
Ukraine Official Sets Deadline for Capturing Crimea
President Volodymyr Zelensky wants the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014 to be part of his country again.
Germany Says Quiet Part Out Loud About Ukraine War
Germany's foreign minister on Tuesday blamed Russia and President Vladimir Putin for "murderous" carnage.
