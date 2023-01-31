ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield Township, MI

WTOL 11

Freezing temperatures prove challenging for firefighters

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A family of five is safe Tuesday after an early morning fire in Springfield Township's Brandywine Country Club. Fire officials and the family said a fireplace left on overnight caused the blaze. While a single smoke detector went off and alerted the three children and two adults inside the house, Springfield Township Fire Department leaders said this shows the importance of precautions.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WLNS

Lansing couple loses everything in house fire

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A couple in Lansing who lost everything is trying to pick up the pieces. When they left home Tuesday to take their dog on a walk, they came back 20 minutes later to find their house on fire. Randy Dewey and Tori Herbst say all their personal possessions are pretty much […]
LANSING, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Victim identified who fell through ice near Holloway dam

FLINT, Mich - Genesee County Park Ranger Police Chief David Dwyre tells Mid-Michigan NOW 57-year-old Tony Bigelow from Flint died when he fell through the ice near the Holloway Reservoir in the Genesee County community of Richfield Township. Chief Dwyre says a person walking across the catwalk of the dam...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Crash in Oakland Township leaves one dead, another in ‘serious’ condition

A 61-year-old man died Jan. 26 after reportedly driving into oncoming traffic, crashing into another vehicle head-on in Oakland Township. According to reports from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the 61-year-old Oakland Township man was driving a 2000 Subaru Outback north on Adams Road, near south Addison Circle. The man reportedly crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox that was driven by a 30-year-old man from Oakland Township.
OAKLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
WILX-TV

Missing 17-year-old Michigan girl located safely

DEXTER, Mich. (WILX) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that a missing 17-year-old girl has been located safely. According to authorities, Ea Kuhr had intentionally avoided her family Wednesday when they arrived to pick her up from Dexter High School. She reportedly left to meet an unknown person. The sheriff’s office said the investigation revealed a pattern of internet grooming and an organized attempt to lure her away from her family.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

1 dead, 6 injured in Imlay City crash blamed on speeding, police say

IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died and seven others were injured after police say a speeding driver caused a multi-vehicle crash on M-53 in Imlay City on Sunday. An officer from the Imlay City Police Department was conducting speed enforcement on M-53 near Borland Road around 8:15 p.m., when he detected a 17-year-old driving a pickup truck at a high rate of speed.
IMLAY CITY, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 drivers dead in head-on crash in Macomb County Monday

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a white GMC work van died on impact. We were told that there was two people inside the red Dodge Ram truck. That driver also died. A passenger in the same truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor police share update after missing teenager found dead

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor police have said that there is no threat to the community in an update following the death of a missing teenager at Pioneer High School. Adriana Davidson,15, was last seen on Friday, Jan. 27, at the high school. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office began...
ANN ARBOR, MI
99.1 WFMK

This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan

Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

Search for missing Pioneer High School student comes to tragic close

The search for a missing Pioneer High School student came to a tragic close on Monday. During a sweep of the school grounds, members of the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department found the body of Adriana Davidson. The 15-year-old sophomore had been missing since Friday morning. Her family had last...
The Detroit Free Press

Plymouth man accused of molesting girls during vision exams

A former teacher and vision specialist was charged with the sexual assault of four girls between the ages of 10 and 15 in Garden City and Westland. According to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 43-year-old James Adam Baird of Plymouth allegedly assaulted the girls on four separate occasions between January 2018 and February 2020.
PLYMOUTH, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I immediately go into hysteria, I was so scared,” recalled Danielle Krimmel, talking about the day her 4-year-old son with autism was lost during his bus ride home. Krimmel’s son, Micah, goes to Willow Elementary School. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Krimmel waited for her...
LANSING, MI
