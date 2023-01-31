Read full article on original website
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Freezing temperatures prove challenging for firefighters
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A family of five is safe Tuesday after an early morning fire in Springfield Township's Brandywine Country Club. Fire officials and the family said a fireplace left on overnight caused the blaze. While a single smoke detector went off and alerted the three children and two adults inside the house, Springfield Township Fire Department leaders said this shows the importance of precautions.
Lansing couple loses everything in house fire
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A couple in Lansing who lost everything is trying to pick up the pieces. When they left home Tuesday to take their dog on a walk, they came back 20 minutes later to find their house on fire. Randy Dewey and Tori Herbst say all their personal possessions are pretty much […]
UpNorthLive.com
Victim identified who fell through ice near Holloway dam
FLINT, Mich - Genesee County Park Ranger Police Chief David Dwyre tells Mid-Michigan NOW 57-year-old Tony Bigelow from Flint died when he fell through the ice near the Holloway Reservoir in the Genesee County community of Richfield Township. Chief Dwyre says a person walking across the catwalk of the dam...
candgnews.com
Crash in Oakland Township leaves one dead, another in ‘serious’ condition
A 61-year-old man died Jan. 26 after reportedly driving into oncoming traffic, crashing into another vehicle head-on in Oakland Township. According to reports from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the 61-year-old Oakland Township man was driving a 2000 Subaru Outback north on Adams Road, near south Addison Circle. The man reportedly crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox that was driven by a 30-year-old man from Oakland Township.
WILX-TV
Missing 17-year-old Michigan girl located safely
DEXTER, Mich. (WILX) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that a missing 17-year-old girl has been located safely. According to authorities, Ea Kuhr had intentionally avoided her family Wednesday when they arrived to pick her up from Dexter High School. She reportedly left to meet an unknown person. The sheriff’s office said the investigation revealed a pattern of internet grooming and an organized attempt to lure her away from her family.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police share update on Washtenaw County student found dead near school grounds -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Police, deputies provide new updates after missing Pioneer High School student found dead. Ann Arbor police and Washtenaw County deputies provided new details about the...
abc12.com
1 dead, 6 injured in Imlay City crash blamed on speeding, police say
IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - One person died and seven others were injured after police say a speeding driver caused a multi-vehicle crash on M-53 in Imlay City on Sunday. An officer from the Imlay City Police Department was conducting speed enforcement on M-53 near Borland Road around 8:15 p.m., when he detected a 17-year-old driving a pickup truck at a high rate of speed.
fox2detroit.com
2 drivers dead in head-on crash in Macomb County Monday
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a white GMC work van died on impact. We were told that there was two people inside the red Dodge Ram truck. That driver also died. A passenger in the same truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Suspect in custody after teen stabbed in Jackson County
The Michigan State Police were called to the Eaton Rapids Medical Center around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning for a stabbing victim from a 'domestic related incident.'
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials believe Dexter High School student was groomed over internet, lured away from family
DEXTER, Mich. – Officials believe a missing 17-year-old Dexter High School student was groomed by someone over the internet and lured away from family members. UPDATE: Dexter High School student found safe after fears teen had been lured away from family. Washtenaw County deputies were searching for the student,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor police share update after missing teenager found dead
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor police have said that there is no threat to the community in an update following the death of a missing teenager at Pioneer High School. Adriana Davidson,15, was last seen on Friday, Jan. 27, at the high school. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office began...
Pile-up involving 3 semi trucks shuts down I-94 west of Ann Arbor
Four people have been hospitalized after a semi truck jackknifed and caused a multi-vehicle crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County Monday morning.
Snowmobiler dies in U.P. trail crash after ejected into tree, MSP says
A Lansing area woman is dead after authorities say she was ejected from her snowmobile after hitting a tree stump in the Upper Peninsula on Thursday afternoon.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Couple talks down man who entered Wyandotte Tim Hortons with loaded gun
WYANDOTTE, Mich. – It was a split-second decision made by Brian Gottschalk and Anita Stinson that potentially saved lives after a man walked into a Tim Hortons with a loaded gun. “When I saw him lay the gun on the table, I just wanted to get his attention and...
fox2detroit.com
Gas station clerk charged with murder • 5-year-old dies in Clinton Twp • Detroiter wins $2M in lottery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Redford gas station clerk was charged with murder after a shooting last Friday, a 5-year-old Clinton Twp boy died after wandering to a playground, and a Detroit man wins $2 million on a scratch-off ticket: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan
Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
Detroit News
Family: CPS, Lincoln Park police knew of 5-year-old's abuse years before his death
Ethan Belcher's family had called Child Protective Services more than a dozen times during his short life, two of his aunts said, with one of them saying Belcher went through "pure torture" during the past few years before he died earlier this month. The 5-year-old boy was found dead Jan....
wemu.org
Search for missing Pioneer High School student comes to tragic close
The search for a missing Pioneer High School student came to a tragic close on Monday. During a sweep of the school grounds, members of the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department found the body of Adriana Davidson. The 15-year-old sophomore had been missing since Friday morning. Her family had last...
Plymouth man accused of molesting girls during vision exams
A former teacher and vision specialist was charged with the sexual assault of four girls between the ages of 10 and 15 in Garden City and Westland. According to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 43-year-old James Adam Baird of Plymouth allegedly assaulted the girls on four separate occasions between January 2018 and February 2020.
WILX-TV
Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I immediately go into hysteria, I was so scared,” recalled Danielle Krimmel, talking about the day her 4-year-old son with autism was lost during his bus ride home. Krimmel’s son, Micah, goes to Willow Elementary School. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Krimmel waited for her...
