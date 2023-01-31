ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SoJO 104.9

94-year-old man hits barrier at Parkway’s Barnegat toll plaza

BARNEGAT – A 94-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete divider at a Garden State Plaza toll plaza Thursday afternoon. New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Mario Medici of Howell rode up onto the barrier in one of the E-ZPass lanes at the southbound Barnegat toll plaza around 3:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Former Philadelphia Eagle Dines At 80-Year-Old NJ Restaurant

It’s been a New Jersey fixture in Camden since 1943. That’s 80 years. They have two other restaurants in Medford and downtown Mount Holly. Pictured above is former Philadelphia Eagles defensive great, Seth Joyner, who was dining at Donkey’s Place (Camden) following the Eagles' NFC Championship victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SoJO 104.9

Delicious New Candy Inspired Hot Chocolate Flights in Toms River, NJ

It is winter and it's the perfect time for a fun family night of hot chocolate right here in Ocean County. How about special candy-inspired hot chocolate & mocha flights in Toms River? Sounds delicious, with inspiration from favorites like York Peppermint Patties, Heath Bar, Almond Joy, and Caramello. Perfect for weekends with the family in Ocean County.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
SoJO 104.9

GO BIRDS! Gloucester City NJ Schools Announce 2 Hr Delay Opening on Monday After Super Bowl

If your kids go to school in this South Jersey school district, let 'em know they can stay up late watching the Super Bowl!. Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday on Feb 12 when the Philadelphia Eagles go head-to-head with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Gloucester City school district has announced they're granting its students a 2 hour delayed opening on Monday Feb 13! Wooh!
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report

WOODBURY, NJ – A 15-year-old male, who police say may have run away from home, was reported missing on January 27th. The Woodbury City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Ayden Collins who was last seen leaving his residence at 8 am on Lafayette Ave. Ayden is described as a light skinned black male with a thin build with a moustache and curly or braided hair. If you have any information on Ayden’s whereabouts please contact Gloucester County Dispatch @856-845-0064. The post Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
WOODBURY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Dead, Another Teen Injured in 2 Separate Philly Shootings

A teenager was killed while another teen boy is recovering following two separate shootings Thursday night in Philadelphia. The first shooting occurred in North Philadelphia at 6:08 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was on 27th Street and Ridge Avenue when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot once in the left shoulder and grazed in the left side of his face. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

16-year-old reported missing in Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE, NJ – Police in Pleasantville are asking the public for assistance in located a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday. Yaneli Sanchez-Ruiz-16 years old, was reported missing by her mother on Thursday. She was last seen on the day before at her home in Pleasantville. Please contact the Pleasantville Police Department at 609-641-6100 or supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org. Help us find other missing individuals: The post 16-year-old reported missing in Pleasantville appeared first on Shore News Network.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

