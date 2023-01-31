Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Logo Sand Sculpture In Cape May, NJ
The photo of a beautiful sand art sculpture was taken by John Cooke, who is the General Manager of The Sea Crest Inn in Cape May, New Jersey. The sand sculpture was created by a talented artist by the name of Brendan Schaffer. The attention to detail is fabulous. If...
94-year-old man hits barrier at Parkway’s Barnegat toll plaza
BARNEGAT – A 94-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete divider at a Garden State Plaza toll plaza Thursday afternoon. New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Mario Medici of Howell rode up onto the barrier in one of the E-ZPass lanes at the southbound Barnegat toll plaza around 3:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Watch Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ First Try at Making a Cheesesteak
The Instagram video that shows Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts making his first-ever cheesesteak offers all the proof you need that the Eagles' Super Bowl-bound star is not a native Philadelphian. Early in the video, Hurts, who has just tied on an apron and asked if he can try making...
Former Philadelphia Eagle Dines At 80-Year-Old NJ Restaurant
It’s been a New Jersey fixture in Camden since 1943. That’s 80 years. They have two other restaurants in Medford and downtown Mount Holly. Pictured above is former Philadelphia Eagles defensive great, Seth Joyner, who was dining at Donkey’s Place (Camden) following the Eagles' NFC Championship victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
Yardley, PA Distillery Making Green Vodka for Philadelphia Eagles Trip to the Super Bowl
The entire area is going GREEN in honor of the Philadelphia Eagles upcoming trip to the Super Bowl, including Yardley Distillery. Introducing Bleed Green Vodka. Isn't it fun? It's a limited edition vodka that's available now. I love the bottle. It's perfect for your Super Bowl party with your friends.
South Jersey Mexican Restaurants Among Best in New Jersey
One of the many great things about living here in New Jersey is the food. Trust me. As someone who's done my fair share of traveling, one of my biggest gripes when we lived out of state was the food. According to ThebestofNJ.com, some of the best Mexican restaurants in...
Best Bagel Shop In EHT, NJ, Is In A Gas Station Parking Lot
You know what they say about breakfast: it's the most important meal of the day. While it's true that a lot of us skip breakfast most of the time, if you do see us partaking in a morning meal, no doubt, it's probably a breakfast sandwich. That's at least true...
Thieves wanted for breaking into homes, stealing cars in Moorestown, NJ
Police say the thieves came back after burglarizing another home and stealing a car in another part of town.
Delicious New Candy Inspired Hot Chocolate Flights in Toms River, NJ
It is winter and it's the perfect time for a fun family night of hot chocolate right here in Ocean County. How about special candy-inspired hot chocolate & mocha flights in Toms River? Sounds delicious, with inspiration from favorites like York Peppermint Patties, Heath Bar, Almond Joy, and Caramello. Perfect for weekends with the family in Ocean County.
GO BIRDS! Gloucester City NJ Schools Announce 2 Hr Delay Opening on Monday After Super Bowl
If your kids go to school in this South Jersey school district, let 'em know they can stay up late watching the Super Bowl!. Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday on Feb 12 when the Philadelphia Eagles go head-to-head with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Gloucester City school district has announced they're granting its students a 2 hour delayed opening on Monday Feb 13! Wooh!
Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report
WOODBURY, NJ – A 15-year-old male, who police say may have run away from home, was reported missing on January 27th. The Woodbury City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Ayden Collins who was last seen leaving his residence at 8 am on Lafayette Ave. Ayden is described as a light skinned black male with a thin build with a moustache and curly or braided hair. If you have any information on Ayden’s whereabouts please contact Gloucester County Dispatch @856-845-0064. The post Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: 2 Arrested After Holding Woman Against Her Will
Two people are facing charges after police in Atlantic City say they held a woman against her will after an argument. The incident happened around 12:30 Monday afternoon, January 30th, in the first block of North Missouri Avenue. According to the Atlantic City Police Department,. police communications received a 911...
South Philly day care owner fed up with speeding drivers near business
"People don't stop. They do not stop. The cars that come down here go at least 80 miles an hour," said Erin Evers, the owner of Little Beginnings Childcare Center.
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Dead, Another Teen Injured in 2 Separate Philly Shootings
A teenager was killed while another teen boy is recovering following two separate shootings Thursday night in Philadelphia. The first shooting occurred in North Philadelphia at 6:08 p.m. A 15-year-old boy was on 27th Street and Ridge Avenue when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot once in the left shoulder and grazed in the left side of his face. He was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.
2 killed in crashes on Route 9 in Freehold Township, Lacey, NJ
🔴A 35-year-old Freehold Township man was killed on Route 9 in Freehold. 🔴 A driver making a left turn on Route 9 struck Michael McCabe in Lacey Township. Two people died in crashes on Route 9 in Monmouth and Ocean counties Monday night. A pedestrian was struck by...
16-year-old reported missing in Pleasantville
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ – Police in Pleasantville are asking the public for assistance in located a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday. Yaneli Sanchez-Ruiz-16 years old, was reported missing by her mother on Thursday. She was last seen on the day before at her home in Pleasantville. Please contact the Pleasantville Police Department at 609-641-6100 or supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org. Help us find other missing individuals: The post 16-year-old reported missing in Pleasantville appeared first on Shore News Network.
1 teen dead, 15-year-old injured in separate Philadelphia shootings
"The fact that this victim was shot multiple times by gunfire, it appears that the 17-year-old was the intended target," Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The teen was shot and killed near his Point Breeze home.
Finally This Popular Cookie Shop Is Opening In Ocean County, NJ
Mark your calendar and get your sweet tooth ready, because we finally have an opening date for one of New Jersey's most popular bake shops. What's even better, is that it'll be the first one to actually open up right here in Ocean County!. No longer will you have to...
Yardbarker
South Jersey schools announce late start for day after Super Bowl
South Jersey is Eagles country and with the team just one win away from their second Super Bowl championship, it seems some area schools have learned their lesson by taking a proactive approach to their upcoming schedules. Take the Walt Whitman Bridge into New Jersey and five minutes later you’ll...
Atlantic County, NJ man charged with starving dogs
MULLICA — An Atlantic County man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. Following a tip to police that 50-year-old John Roblin, of Mullica Township, was not caring for his dogs, authorities responded to his home and discovered a severely malnourished dog and the body of a deceased dog in Roblin’s yard.
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0