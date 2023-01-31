ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lite 96.9 WFPG

94-year-old man hits barrier at Parkway’s Barnegat toll plaza

BARNEGAT – A 94-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete divider at a Garden State Plaza toll plaza Thursday afternoon. New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Mario Medici of Howell rode up onto the barrier in one of the E-ZPass lanes at the southbound Barnegat toll plaza around 3:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
HOWELL, NJ
Shore News Network

Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report

WOODBURY, NJ – A 15-year-old male, who police say may have run away from home, was reported missing on January 27th. The Woodbury City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Ayden Collins who was last seen leaving his residence at 8 am on Lafayette Ave. Ayden is described as a light skinned black male with a thin build with a moustache and curly or braided hair. If you have any information on Ayden’s whereabouts please contact Gloucester County Dispatch @856-845-0064. The post Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
WOODBURY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

5 Places in South Jersey That Pamper Your Dog

Anyone who has a 4-legged member in their family knows that there are times when our fur babies sometimes feel like they're just another kid in the family. As with our traditional kids, our pups get dirty and sometimes it's just easier letting someone else deal with the challenge of cleaning up our pups.
ABSECON, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

GO BIRDS! Gloucester City NJ Schools Announce 2 Hr Delay Opening on Monday After Super Bowl

If your kids go to school in this South Jersey school district, let 'em know they can stay up late watching the Super Bowl!. Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday on Feb 12 when the Philadelphia Eagles go head-to-head with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Gloucester City school district has announced they're granting its students a 2 hour delayed opening on Monday Feb 13! Wooh!
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

16-year-old reported missing in Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE, NJ – Police in Pleasantville are asking the public for assistance in located a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday. Yaneli Sanchez-Ruiz-16 years old, was reported missing by her mother on Thursday. She was last seen on the day before at her home in Pleasantville. Please contact the Pleasantville Police Department at 609-641-6100 or supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org. Help us find other missing individuals: The post 16-year-old reported missing in Pleasantville appeared first on Shore News Network.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

The Best Meatball in South Jersey is in Stone Harbor, NJ

Who doesn't love a meatball. When it comes to home style and authentic, its tough to find better Italian food than right here in New Jersey. One local spot has been included on NJ.com's list of the 25 best meatballs in the entire state. If you’re looking for the best meatballs in South Jersey, you’ve got to head down south to Stone Harbor to Spiaggetta Restaurant, which landed at No. 24 on the list of the Top 25 meatballs in the state, per writer Peter Genovese.
STONE HARBOR, NJ
NJ.com

2 victims airlifted after shooting in South Jersey

Two men are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting Wednesday night in Bridgeton. Officers responded to a residence on Bank Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found two Bridgeton men, ages 33 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Both were airlifted...
BRIDGETON, NJ
Daily Voice

Two People Critically Wounded In South Jersey Shooting

Two people are in critical condition after a shooting in South Jersey, authorities said.Bridgeton police responded to a home on Bank Street around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 for a shooting.Police officers found two Bridgeton men, 33 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds.Both victims were airlifted…
BRIDGETON, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy