ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s baby girl seen in public for first time

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sMlMJ_0kX6NEcS00

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra ’s daughter made her public debut while supporting her father and uncles as they received their Hollywood Walk of Fame stars.

One-year-old Malti Marie sat in her mother’s lap during the ceremony, dressed in a cream tweed jacket and shorts set and a white headband adorned with a large flower.

It marks the first time fans have seen Malti’s face since the couple announced her birth via surrogate in January 2022 .

Nick, 30, and Chopra, 40, have previously posted the rare photograph of Malti on social media, but always kept her face turned away from the camera or covered it with emojis.

But on Monday (30 January), as Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas were honoured on Hollywood Boulevard with their very own star, Malti was there to cheer her father on.

The Jonas Brothers’ star was dedicated in the category of Recording. During the ceremony, which was also attended by Joe’s wife Sophie Turner and Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas, each brother gave a short speech to thank their family, friends and fans.

Nick dedicated his speech to Chopra and said: “You are the calm and the crazy, the rock in the storm, and I love being married to you. It’s the greatest gift. I love being a parent with you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gZBJa_0kX6NEcS00

He also addressed Malti, joking: “Malti Marie, I can’t wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”

In Joe’s speech, he thanked Turner and described her as his “partner in crime” and gave a shout out to their two children at home. Kevin also used his time at the mic to thanks Danielle and addressed his two daughters, calling them his “brightest stars”.

Nick and Chopra married in 2018. Announcing the arrival of their baby last year, they wrote on Instagram: “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AVO4f_0kX6NEcS00

Earlier this month, the Quantico star opened up about why the couple used a surrogate and revealed she had “medical complications”.

“[Surrogacy] was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this,” she told British Vogue .

Chopra added: “I’ve been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it’s not about my life only. It’s hers too.”

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Daughter Malti Marie Jonas Makes Public Debut in Louboutins at Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame Ceremony

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas made an adorable public debut at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk Fame ceremony today. The 1-year-old supported her father and uncles as they received the 2,745th star in Los Angeles. Malti Marie looked cute and cozy for her first public appearance. The toddler was photographed in her mother’s arms wearing a cream tweed outfit that included a jacket and matching skirt. She completed her look with a white undershirt and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elite Daily

The First Glimpse Of Paris Hilton’s Baby Boy Is Precious

Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton! On Jan. 24, the “Stars Are Blind” star announced she and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, via surrogate. She shared her new mom title on Instagram, posting a sweet image of the newborn’s hand holding her thumb.
StyleCaster

Marc Anthony & His New Wife Have a 31-Year Age Gap—Meet His 3 Other Wives, Including J-Lo

After nearly a year of being engaged, many “Vivir Mi Vida” fans are wondering: Who is Marc Anthony’s wife?  The 53-year-old singer and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira married on January 28, 2023 according to Hola! Guests who attended the wedding in Miami included David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi, according to the outlet. Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez officiated. Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and Anthony’s brother, Bigram Zayas served as witnesses. The 23-year-old bride wore a wedding dress designed by Galia Lahav, and had “beautiful lace details and a long and voluminous tail.” The “Vivir...
MIAMI, FL
People

Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name

Kylie Jenner announced last March that she and Travis Scott changed their son's name from Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him" Kylie Jenner is officially introducing her baby boy to the world. The Kardashians star, 25, shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son, revealing his name for the first time in the caption: "AIRE 🤍." In the snaps, Aire looks too cute hanging out in different pairs of Posh Peanut pajamas, taking photos with his mom and enjoying some food in his...
Vogue Magazine

Keke Palmer’s First Maternity Shoot Is “Giving Masterpiece”

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Ever since actor Keke Palmer announced that she’s expecting her first child, the star has wasted no time delivering stylish maternity looks. The star—who is gaining Oscars buzz for her role in Nope—first broke the news while hosting on Saturday Night Live, when she revealed her baby bump by unbuttoning her camel Sportmax suit. She also walked the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards this month, where she rocked a silver sequin Michael Kors gown. Channeling major Rihanna energy, she’s proven that maternity style can still be incredibly stylish and striking.
NEW YORK STATE
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
People

Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Photo Snuggling with Daughter Frankie as He Wears 'Baby Girl' Beanie

Shemar Moore and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed their first baby together earlier this month Shemar Moore is soaking up every moment with his baby girl! On Sunday, the new dad, 52, shared a sweet photo on Instagram with his newborn daughter Frankie, whom he welcomed with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon on Jan. 24. In the cute shot, baby Frankie sleeps on Moore's chest as he looks up at the camera to snap the selfie. The S.W.A.T. actor fittingly wears a black beanie that reads "Baby Girl" in yellow lettering. "Baby Girl Frankie n Daddy!!! 🥰😎💕," he...
OK! Magazine

Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
SheKnows

Kaavia James Looks So Grown Up Discussing Her Report Card with Mom Gabrielle Union

When it comes to grades, Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia James has some very strong opinions. The 4-year-old isn’t called Shady Baby for nothing! In the most adorable new Instagram video, Kaavia calmly discusses her report card with her mama, and it’s the Monday morning pick-me-up you need! “My report card got ‘yes!’” Kaavia tells the Truth Be Told actress in a new Instagram video. The preschooler is wearing a red polo-shirt with her curly hair in two ponytails on top of her head. She’s drinking a glass with ice and what looks like sweet tea on this Sunday catch-up with her...
PopCrush

Miranda Lambert Shows Off Her New Wedding Ring (PHOTO)

Miranda Lambert began year five of marriage to Brendan McLoughlin with a new wedding band. The singer showed off a custom ring on social media, explaining that it was a gift from her husband. The couple celebrated four years of marriage in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. On Jan. 26, she shared...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
333K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy