End Of The Road Festival: Angel Olsen, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Greentea Peng to perform

By Megan Graye
 2 days ago

The lineup for this year’s End of the Road festival has been announced with acts including Future Islands , Angel Olsen and Greentea Peng on the bill.

The headline slots go to King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Unknown Mortal Orchestra and Wilco , with further performances from Ezra Furman and Arooj Aftab.

The festival, which is held between 31 August and 3 September in Larmer Tree Gardens, Dorset, Wiltshire, hosts music, comedy and literature.

Beginning in 2006, End Of The Road has become recognised as one of the alternative scene’s leading festivals in the UK.

Last year, The Independent ’s Mark Beaumont called it “the most imaginative and explorative festival of the summer” in his five star review of the weekend.

This year’s lineup will also include sets from exciting new acts such as Biig Piig, Divorce and Heartworms.

The 2023 edition has been the festival’s the fastest selling yet, with just a limited amount of tickets remaining.

“This year’s lineup excites me beyond words. I feel so lucky to be able to bring my record collection to life!” said Festival founder, Simon Taffe on the news of the announcement.

“End of the Road is all about discovery, and I can’t wait to welcome a whole load of amazing new acts that have never played before like Biig Piig, Flohio, Floodlights, Horse Lords, Infinity Knives & Brain Ennals, Moin, They Hate Change and a lot more!”

“As always we will be doing everything we can to make it the best year yet, with plenty of surprises to come,” he added.

Acts in previous years have included the likes of Pixies, Fleet Foxes and Bright Eyes.

Limited remaining tickets for End Of The Road Festival 2023 are available now.

