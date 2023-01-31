ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Derek couldn’t see his kids’: Kate Garraway fights back tears as she confronts Matt Hancock over lockdown

By Holly Patrick
 2 days ago

Kate Garraway appeared to hold back tears as she confronted Matt Hancock over his breaking of lockdown rules in 2021.

The broadcaster’s husband, Derek Draper , was diagnosed with Covid in early 2020 and spent months in an induced coma.

The former health secretary resigned after CCTV images leaked of him kissing an adviser in his Whitehall office, breaking government guidelines.

On Tuesday morning’s (31 January) episode of Good Morning Britain , Ms Garraway told Mr Hancock how her husband couldn’t see their children and challenged him over his appearance on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

The Independent

The Independent

