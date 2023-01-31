ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Out of the spotlight: seven of dance’s hottest hidden talents

By Lyndsey Winship
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cBBwg_0kX6N9I400
High-end style … Naya Lovell and Dylan Tedaldi in costumes designed by Eleanor Bull for Cerberus by Ben Duke, performed by Rambert at Sadler's Wells in 2022.

The performers may be in the spotlight and the choreographers may take the glory but a lot of people work behind the scenes to put dance on stage. Here are some of the current talents, new and established, who are busy making bodies look glorious, transforming the atmosphere on stage and helping to tell stories in dance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ebVVF_0kX6N9I400
Eric Underwood and Sarah Lamb in Woolf Works, with lighting design by Lucy Carter, performed by the Royal Ballet and choreographed by Wayne McGregor, at the Royal Opera House in 2017. Photograph: Tristram Kenton/the Guardian

Lucy Carter, lighting designer

One of the most familiar names in dance lighting, Lucy Carter also works across theatre and opera, as well as making her own installations. But the former dance student is particularly well known for her longtime collaboration with choreographer Wayne McGregor, dating back to the mid-90s. She’s designed McGregor’s major works including Chroma, Infra, Atomos and Woolf Works, and the latest Margaret Atwood-inspired MaddAddam, coming to the Royal Ballet soon. Her lighting works in alliance with McGregor’s ideas, creating spaces both architectural and atmospheric and edging into future realms. In 2021’s Dante Project, Carter’s lights became a player in the drama in the show’s finale, topping off the journey from hell to heaven with a real coup de theatre.

Vincenzo Lamagna, composer

The Italian composer got a taste of the dance world when he first moved to London and started accompanying dance classes. He was one of the musicians in Hofesh Shechter’s raucous Political Mother and has gone on to forge a fruitful relationship with choreographer Akram Khan, first scoring Until the Lions, then replacing experimental producer Ben Frost as composer on Khan’s radical rewrite of Giselle. Lamagna’s music is cinematic in the sense it’s thick with atmosphere and strongly tied to the storytelling; it may use lush strings, ominous rumblings, tense minimalism or haunting sonics to achieve its effect. Lamagna’s score for Khan’s Creature (made for English National Ballet) will be released as an album in February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYkTu_0kX6N9I400
Performers from Colette Sadler’s Ritualia, presented by Scottish Dance Theatre in 2022 with costume designs by Rike Zöllner. Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

Rike Zöllner, costume designer

In the swipe of a hand, a little black dress transformed into gold, the alchemy of the double-sided sequin never better employed on stage. That was in Dimitris Papaioannou’s Since She for Tanztheater Wuppertal, costumes created by designers Thanos Papastergiou and the German-born, Wales-trained Rike Zöllner. Zöllner’s solo costume work has produced more striking scenes on stage, such as the people wearing endless coils of braided yarn, looking like abundantly tentacled sea creatures, in Colette Sadler’s Ritualia. Or costumes that were part of the performance in Caroline Finn’s Ludo for National Dance Company Wales, extending the dancers’ bodies with stretchy shapes. Zöllner is currently researching a PhD in “the dramaturgical potential of interactive costumes” – can’t wait to see her findings on stage.

Steph Be, producer

No use being a fantastic performer if you can’t put a show and crew together and get it on stage. So often, behind a successful artist is a great producer, and one emerging in the realm of contemporary hip-hop is Steph Be, who worked with award-winning choreographer Ivan Blackstock on his searing show Traplord. Be – who trained originally as a dancer and choreographer – works with Fubunation (duo Rhys Dennis and Waddah Sinada) aiming to create visibility for black dance and culture in live performance, film and photography, and also with the choreographer Becky Namgauds and on last year’s Dance Umbrella festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JNaqd_0kX6N9I400
Traplord by Ivan Michael Blackstock at 180 Studios, London, in 2022, produced by Steph Be. Photograph: Tristram Kenton/the Guardian

Eleanor Bull, set and costume designer

Bull started out designing for theatre, but since winning a Linbury prize for stage design in 2017, she has also worked in dance. Her style is wide-ranging. There was the pyramid of suitcases and trunks effectively setting the backdrop for Phoenix Dance Theatre’s Windrush: Movement of the People, about Caribbean migration to the UK in the 1950s and 60s. She has worked with choreographer Joss Arnott, most recently designing the fantastical fairytale Tin Man. And the funeral couture Bull created for Rambert dance company’s Cerberus gave high-end style to a brilliant piece of absurdly comic dance theatre, which will be touring again later this year.

tyroneisaacstuart, composer and performer

He describes himself as an “interdisciplinaire”, a saxophonist and composer who spent his teenage years playing with pioneering jazz group Tomorrow’s Warriors but also dancing with hip-hop company Boy Blue. Just as he styles his name all flowed together, tyroneisaacstuart’s talents all mesh into one: not just a composer but an instigator who also performs, as in his album/film S!CK incorporating music, spoken word and dance (and featuring young jazz talents Moses Boyd and Theon Cross). He has worked as a dramaturg too, most recently with Nora Chipaumire in her show ShebeenDUB as part of last year’s Dance Umbrella.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rczCB_0kX6N9I400
Evan Loudon and Marge Hendrick in Kenneth Macmillan’s The Scandal at Mayerling, staged by Scottish Ballet in 2022. Photograph: Andy Ross

Elin Steele, set and costume designer

Steele was not long out of college when she was chosen as an associate designer for Matthew Bourne’s youth-led production of Romeo + Juliet in 2019. After designing costumes for choreographers Sophie Laplane, Ed Myhill and Andrew McNicol (as well as a number of theatre shows) she landed a big job, devising sets and costumes for a new full-length ballet production for Scottish Ballet, The Scandal at Mayerling, with a cast of 40. The results were hailed “stunning” and “sumptuous”, and she is now working again with Scottish Ballet director Christopher Hampson on a reinvention of Cinderella that will open in Glasgow in December.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Trump seems oddly relaxed about Republican rival Nikki Haley. Is it because she doesn’t stand a chance?

Has Donald Trump taken up meditation as his new year resolution? Is he mainlining sedatives? Did a demon snatch his soul and replace it with that of a reasonable person? I ask because the unthinkable has happened: Trump has responded to the idea of one of his former acolytes challenging his 2024 ambitions in a calm and measured manner, instead of with his usual insults.
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: I saw my father in court – and knew I had to turn my life around

When I was a child, and friends asked me what I would do if I ever met my dad, I always replied that if I had a gun I would shoot him. I was a young teen in a small east Yorkshire market town with, at best, minor connections to a burgeoning petty criminal underworld. Even if I had been able to get a gun, I would have been more likely to shoot off a finger in error than aim correctly at my absent father. It was an empty threat that clearly revealed a deep, simmering anger.
The Guardian

The secret life of André Leon Talley: what an auction reveals about the late fashion legend

From monogrammed luggage to unerring faith, a sale of Talley’s belongings shows the caring, complicated man behind the unforgettable image. If you’re in the market for a size 13 pair of Manolo Blahnik snakeskin evening slippers edged with crimson satin ribbon, then 15 February could be your lucky day. At an auction at Christie’s in New York of the personal estate of André Leon Talley, the former American Vogue creative director who died last year, they might be yours for a guide price of £400. A Chanel navy silk faille opera coat could be snapped up for about £3,000 (scattered “sun damage” is noted), while two extra-large Birkin bags look a steal at £4,000. There are no fewer than 29 Louis Vuitton trunks up for grabs (including one that made a cameo appearance in 2008’s Sex and the City film), along with a Prada coat in white crocodile and an orange liveried Hermès bike that Talley never rode but kept in storage at the Ritz in Paris.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

‘Let them eat lentils’ won’t save us from animal farming – we must embrace meat substitutes

Do you hate the idea of animal-free meat? Many people do. Unsurprisingly, livestock farmers are often furiously opposed. More surprisingly, so are some vegans: “Why can’t people eat tofu and lentils, like me?” Well, the new products – plant-based, microbial and cell-cultured meat and dairy – are not aimed at vegans, but at the far greater number who like the taste and texture of animals. Many others instinctively recoil from the idea of food that seems familiar, but isn’t.
soultracks.com

Chaka Khan's daughter Indira wows us again on "Sea of Love"

(January 27, 2023) Sometimes the apple doesn't fall far from the tree at all. Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Songs of 1978

Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Glamour

Miley Cyrus Wore an LBD With a Navel-Grazing Keyhole Cutout to Celebrate ‘Flowers’

It’s a hit, baby! If you’ve been hearing “Flowers” everywhere, that’s because it is everywhere. The Miley Cyrus pop ode to taking care of yourself without a relationship (and maybe the other half of that Bruno Mars song) is the singer’s first number-one hit in a decade, and when we say “number one,” we mean number one across the board.
The Guardian

Virginia basketball coach fired for impersonating 13-year-old in game

A 22-year-old Virginia basketball coach has been fired after being accused of attempting to pass herself off as one of her 13-year-old players during a game. According to Norfolk’s WAVY TV 10, when one of the members of the Churchland junior varsity girls basketball team in Portsmouth was out of town earlier this month, Arlisha Boykins stepped in and impersonated the absent player in their game against Nansemond River.
VIRGINIA STATE
DoYouRemember?

The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film

Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
The Guardian

The Guardian

563K+
Followers
130K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy