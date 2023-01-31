ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Matt Hancock says he did not ‘primarily’ go on I’m a Celebrity for the money

By Jessica Elgot Deputy political editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RUx7u_0kX6N6dt00
Matt Hancock Photograph: Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Matt Hancock has said he did not “primarily” go on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! for his £320,000 fee, adding that his £10,000 charitable donation was a “decent sum” after his appearance on the reality show.

The former health secretary also repeatedly denied he had broken the law in his embrace with his now girlfriend Gina Coladangelo during Covid restrictions. The Good Morning Britain interviewer Susanna Reid said he had broken the law on gatherings that had to be reasonably necessary for work.

Hancock gave a donation to the St Nicholas hospice in Suffolk and the British Dyslexia Association after his appearance, saying it was “more than my MPs’ salary” over the time he was in the Australian jungle.

He said of the reality show: “I didn’t primarily do it for the money, I primarily did it to try to show who I am … I think £10,000 is actually a decent sum.” He added that his salary was about £7,000 a month. He was still paid for being an MP during his time away on the show.

He conceded there had been “a discussion and negotiation over the fee” and denied that the fee had been increased after he initially refused.

Hancock lost the Conservative whip for appearing on the show and was criticised by the prime minister, Rishi Sunak, for leaving his constituents to appear.

Hancock has also earned £45,000 for taking part in Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, which has not yet been aired.

The former health secretary said his embrace with his then aide – a photograph of which appeared in the Sun newspaper while he was still married – was not breaking the law but that he resigned because he did break guidelines on social distancing.

But Reid said on 6 May 2021 the law said no person could take part in a gathering of two or more people indoors – apart from what was necessary for work.

“No, it wasn’t a breach of the law. It’s a breach of the guidelines,” Hancock said. Asked if he was arguing that it was a necessary work gathering, he said: “Obviously, I wouldn’t make that argument.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Trump seems oddly relaxed about Republican rival Nikki Haley. Is it because she doesn’t stand a chance?

Has Donald Trump taken up meditation as his new year resolution? Is he mainlining sedatives? Did a demon snatch his soul and replace it with that of a reasonable person? I ask because the unthinkable has happened: Trump has responded to the idea of one of his former acolytes challenging his 2024 ambitions in a calm and measured manner, instead of with his usual insults.
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: I saw my father in court – and knew I had to turn my life around

When I was a child, and friends asked me what I would do if I ever met my dad, I always replied that if I had a gun I would shoot him. I was a young teen in a small east Yorkshire market town with, at best, minor connections to a burgeoning petty criminal underworld. Even if I had been able to get a gun, I would have been more likely to shoot off a finger in error than aim correctly at my absent father. It was an empty threat that clearly revealed a deep, simmering anger.
The Independent

Kate Garraway confronts Matt Hancock on his £320,000 I’m A Celebrity stint

Kate Garraway has confronted Matt Hancock on how families who were affected by his coronavirus policies felt about his decision to compete on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!It was recently revealed the former health secretary, 44, was paid £320,000 to appear on the ITV reality show last year, £10,000 of which he donated to charity.His stint in the Australian jungle prompted criticism from the Prime Minister, MPs across the political spectrum and members of the public.During Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, Garraway questioned Hancock on his decision to join the show and accept the money at...
BBC

Gareth Thomas: No HIV legal action regrets - rugby star's ex

Gareth Thomas' ex-partner has said he does not regret taking legal action against the former rugby star. Ian Baum accused Mr Thomas, 48, of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him during their three-year relationship. The former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain settled the case for £75,000 plus costs without...
BBC

Beth Matthews: Blogger who took poisonous substance failed by hospital

A mental health blogger who took her own life by swallowing a poisonous substance was failed by the psychiatric hospital caring for her, a jury has found. Beth Matthews, 26, died a short time after taking the substance, which she had ordered online and told staff was protein powder in March last year.
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Says the Public Will Start Liking Him Again—Next Month

Prince Andrew is telling friends that his reputation will soon be restored thanks to a mysterious development. The Daily Mail reports that Andrew has even been telling friends about it. “He says that details are about to be made public which will change people’s perceptions of him,” a source told the Mail. “He says that it will happen next month.” Andrew is reportedly consulting lawyers with the goal of getting Virginia Roberts Giuffre to retract her claim that Andrew sexually assaulted her while she was underage and being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has always denied the claims, while paying...
The Guardian

The secret life of André Leon Talley: what an auction reveals about the late fashion legend

From monogrammed luggage to unerring faith, a sale of Talley’s belongings shows the caring, complicated man behind the unforgettable image. If you’re in the market for a size 13 pair of Manolo Blahnik snakeskin evening slippers edged with crimson satin ribbon, then 15 February could be your lucky day. At an auction at Christie’s in New York of the personal estate of André Leon Talley, the former American Vogue creative director who died last year, they might be yours for a guide price of £400. A Chanel navy silk faille opera coat could be snapped up for about £3,000 (scattered “sun damage” is noted), while two extra-large Birkin bags look a steal at £4,000. There are no fewer than 29 Louis Vuitton trunks up for grabs (including one that made a cameo appearance in 2008’s Sex and the City film), along with a Prada coat in white crocodile and an orange liveried Hermès bike that Talley never rode but kept in storage at the Ritz in Paris.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Virginia basketball coach fired for impersonating 13-year-old in game

A 22-year-old Virginia basketball coach has been fired after being accused of attempting to pass herself off as one of her 13-year-old players during a game. According to Norfolk’s WAVY TV 10, when one of the members of the Churchland junior varsity girls basketball team in Portsmouth was out of town earlier this month, Arlisha Boykins stepped in and impersonated the absent player in their game against Nansemond River.
VIRGINIA STATE
BBC

Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police

The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
The Guardian

Former Russian soldier reveals he saw Ukrainian prisoners of war tortured

A senior Russian lieutenant who fled after serving in Ukraine has described how his country’s troops tortured prisoners of war and threatened some with rape. Konstantin Yefremov left Russia in December after spending three months in the parts of the southern Zaporizhzhia oblast that were occupied in Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Guardian

The Guardian

563K+
Followers
130K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy