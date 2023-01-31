Read full article on original website
Firefighters put out truck fire in Washington County
The Hebron Volunteer Fire Company responded to a truck fire in Hebron earlier on Thursday. No injuries were reported from the fire.
iBerkshires.com
Skyline Country Club Picked for Lanesborough Public Safety Building
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — After several months of negotiating with the property owner, the proposed $5.9 million police and ambulance building has a location: 405 South Main St. The 9-acre parcel, the site of the driving range for the former Skyline Country Club, is owned by Pittsfield's Mill Town Capital and its purchase will require approval at a special town meeting. Kristen Tool, chair of the Police Station Building Committee, gave a presentation on the property at Monday's Select Board meeting.
iBerkshires.com
Macksey Wants 'Teeth' in Taxi Ordinance
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The mayor is asking for an updated taxi ordinance with clarity — and some teeth. This is prompted in part by violations made by a local cab company in which police were hamstrung in their ability to enforce city ordinance. The City Council at a special meeting on Wednesday put OTT taxi on notice with a warning further infractions could mean suspension or revocation of their license to operate.
WNYT
Granville family escapes fire without injury
A family of five is safe after a fire in their Washington County home. The fire broke out at 1 South Street in Granville Monday evening, NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star reported. The mother and a child were rescued by ladder. The family dog made it out...
Tractor-trailer fire on Elm Street in Holyoke
A tractor-trailer caught fire on 261 Elm Street in Holyoke Wednesday morning.
These Holyoke businesses should not serve or sell alcohol, pending inspections
The City of Holyoke issued an advisory to several establishments that should not be selling or serving alcohol until their liquor license is addressed.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Taxi Put on Probation
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The City Council on Tuesday issued a stern warning and 30 days of probation to a local taxi company. The vote came after nearly an hour of debate over suspending the license of OTT taxi. "Again, I will reiterate, if you're back here again, it...
Police investigate fatal car crash after chase in Albany County
State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened on Wednesday in Knox that claimed the life of a Cohoes man. The fatality happened after a car chase involving police. Jason Benn, 49, was taken to Albany Medical Center for injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Bed Bath and Beyond Closing in Coming Months
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Bed Bath & Beyond on Merrill Road will be closing in the coming months, one of 150 stores being shuttered nationwide. The Massachusetts closures in this second round include the Burlington, Raynham, North Dartmouth, and Dedham locations. The closing were announced last August and the...
ezfavorites.com
Two people seriously injured in Route 101 crash
KEENE, NH – Two people sustained serious injuries in a motor vehicle crash on Route 101 in the area of Optical Avenue in Keene Monday afternoon. According to a news release, Keene Police responded to the scene shortly before 3:30 where they discovered a head-on type collision. Preliminary investigations...
westernmassnews.com
Police: mother, child struck while crossing West Street in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a mother and her young child were struck by a vehicle in Pittsfield this morning. Pittsfield Police Chief Sgt. Marc Maddalena said that emergency crews were called to a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian around 9:15 a.m. Monday. Investigators added that...
Police Looking For Information Regarding Pittsfield Restaurant Shooting
Yes, things are continuing to get more dangerous in Pittsfield, it would seem. According to a media statement from the Pittsfield Police Department, a shooting took place this past Friday night at a Tyler Street establishment. According to the PPD, just after 10:30 p.m. this past Friday night, January 27th,...
Preventing pipes from freezing in cold temperatures
Freezing temperatures are on the way, which can pose a risk for your home's plumbing.
3 area snowmobile accidents, 2 fatal in just 1 week
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are asking snowmobilers to be extra careful after three accidents in the Capital Region in less than a week. Two of the incidents resulted in fatalities. The latest accident happened Saturday night. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says a 20-year-old man named Garrett Macintosh of Florida, New York died after […]
Pittsfield announces warming centers in preparation for frigid temps
With frigid temperatures expected this weekend, The City of Pittsfield announces the following warming centers for those who may need relief from the cold.
tourcounsel.com
Crosstown Plaza | Strip mall in Schenectady, New York
Crosstown Plaza is a large strip mall in Schenectady, NY (at the Rotterdam-Schenectady line) along Watt Street and NY State Route 7 near the I-890 entrance. As of January, 1991, the strip mall consisted of 183,500 square feet (17,050 square meters). By August, 1995, it was 193,500 square feet (17,980 square meters).
iBerkshires.com
McCann Gets $600K Grant for Practical Nursing Expansion
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — McCann Technical School has received a $600,000 state grant to expand its practical nursing program. Superintendent James Brosnan announced the grant at Thursday's School Committee meeting. The funds, which become available starting July 1, come after the school received a $3,110,000 grant to construct a 5,580 square-foot HVAC facility in December.
WNYT
Suspect identified in Hoosick Falls illegal check cashing investigation
A suspect wanted for allegedly cashing a check that didn’t belong to him has been identified. Hoosick Falls Police put out a photo over the weekend of a man they said cashed a check at the Trustco Bank on Main Street, for almost $4,000. The check belonged to the...
iBerkshires.com
Nomination Papers for Great Barrington Town Offices Available
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Candidates can now begin taking out nomination papers to run for election to a board or committee. The last day to take out papers is March 17. The last day to return papers is March 21, by 5 pm. Papers need a minimum of 30...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Select Board Allocates Part of Town's ARPA Funds
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Select Board on Monday agreed on how to spend $565,000 of nearly $2 million in available American Rescue Plan Act funds. How much of the balance goes to support the construction of a new fire station is the million-dollar question. Or, depending on your point...
