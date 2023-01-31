ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, MA

iBerkshires.com

Skyline Country Club Picked for Lanesborough Public Safety Building

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — After several months of negotiating with the property owner, the proposed $5.9 million police and ambulance building has a location: 405 South Main St. The 9-acre parcel, the site of the driving range for the former Skyline Country Club, is owned by Pittsfield's Mill Town Capital and its purchase will require approval at a special town meeting. Kristen Tool, chair of the Police Station Building Committee, gave a presentation on the property at Monday's Select Board meeting.
LANESBOROUGH, MA
iBerkshires.com

Macksey Wants 'Teeth' in Taxi Ordinance

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The mayor is asking for an updated taxi ordinance with clarity — and some teeth. This is prompted in part by violations made by a local cab company in which police were hamstrung in their ability to enforce city ordinance. The City Council at a special meeting on Wednesday put OTT taxi on notice with a warning further infractions could mean suspension or revocation of their license to operate.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WNYT

Granville family escapes fire without injury

A family of five is safe after a fire in their Washington County home. The fire broke out at 1 South Street in Granville Monday evening, NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star reported. The mother and a child were rescued by ladder. The family dog made it out...
GRANVILLE, NY
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Taxi Put on Probation

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The City Council on Tuesday issued a stern warning and 30 days of probation to a local taxi company. The vote came after nearly an hour of debate over suspending the license of OTT taxi. "Again, I will reiterate, if you're back here again, it...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Bed Bath and Beyond Closing in Coming Months

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Bed Bath & Beyond on Merrill Road will be closing in the coming months, one of 150 stores being shuttered nationwide. The Massachusetts closures in this second round include the Burlington, Raynham, North Dartmouth, and Dedham locations. The closing were announced last August and the...
PITTSFIELD, MA
ezfavorites.com

Two people seriously injured in Route 101 crash

KEENE, NH – Two people sustained serious injuries in a motor vehicle crash on Route 101 in the area of Optical Avenue in Keene Monday afternoon. According to a news release, Keene Police responded to the scene shortly before 3:30 where they discovered a head-on type collision. Preliminary investigations...
KEENE, NH
westernmassnews.com

Police: mother, child struck while crossing West Street in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after a mother and her young child were struck by a vehicle in Pittsfield this morning. Pittsfield Police Chief Sgt. Marc Maddalena said that emergency crews were called to a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian around 9:15 a.m. Monday. Investigators added that...
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

3 area snowmobile accidents, 2 fatal in just 1 week

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are asking snowmobilers to be extra careful after three accidents in the Capital Region in less than a week. Two of the incidents resulted in fatalities. The latest accident happened Saturday night. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says a 20-year-old man named Garrett Macintosh of Florida, New York died after […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
tourcounsel.com

Crosstown Plaza | Strip mall in Schenectady, New York

Crosstown Plaza is a large strip mall in Schenectady, NY (at the Rotterdam-Schenectady line) along Watt Street and NY State Route 7 near the I-890 entrance. As of January, 1991, the strip mall consisted of 183,500 square feet (17,050 square meters). By August, 1995, it was 193,500 square feet (17,980 square meters).
SCHENECTADY, NY
iBerkshires.com

McCann Gets $600K Grant for Practical Nursing Expansion

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — McCann Technical School has received a $600,000 state grant to expand its practical nursing program. Superintendent James Brosnan announced the grant at Thursday's School Committee meeting. The funds, which become available starting July 1, come after the school received a $3,110,000 grant to construct a 5,580 square-foot HVAC facility in December.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Select Board Allocates Part of Town's ARPA Funds

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Select Board on Monday agreed on how to spend $565,000 of nearly $2 million in available American Rescue Plan Act funds. How much of the balance goes to support the construction of a new fire station is the million-dollar question. Or, depending on your point...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA

