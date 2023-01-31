NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The mayor is asking for an updated taxi ordinance with clarity — and some teeth. This is prompted in part by violations made by a local cab company in which police were hamstrung in their ability to enforce city ordinance. The City Council at a special meeting on Wednesday put OTT taxi on notice with a warning further infractions could mean suspension or revocation of their license to operate.

NORTH ADAMS, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO