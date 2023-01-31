Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Ruth’s List Florida welcomes Christina Diamond as interim CEO
Diamond has worked in Florida politics for 15 years. Veteran political strategist Christina Diamond is joining Ruth’s List Florida as interim CEO, the group’s board of directors announced. Current CEO Lucy Sedgwick will remain in an advisory capacity for a transition period to help onboard Diamond. “The board...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis seeks to bolster ‘support costs’ for Florida KidCare families impacted by Hurricane Ian
Though it’s only a recommendation, the Florida Legislature will likely agree to approve the funding. Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking steps to ensure children living in the wake of Hurricane Ian do not lose access to affordable health insurance. To that end, DeSantis included $3.7 million in his proposed...
islandernews.com
DeSantis says tenured professors are the “most significant deadweight costs” at FL universities, lambastes ‘ideology’ in university system
In a list of higher education proposals Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that “unproductive” tenured professors are the “most significant deadweight costs” at Florida universities. That’s why the governor wants those professors to face evaluations, at risk of their jobs, at any point of their tenure....
995qyk.com
Get Two Free Days At Universal Orlando With New Florida Residents Deal
Time to head to one of Florida’s favorite theme parks! Universal Studios in Orlando just dropped an epic ticket deal for Florida residents. From now (Feb 2) until June 29, 2023, Florida residents can save some big bucks when they buy a 2-day park ticket! Universal is offering 2 free days with this specific ticket purchase.
fox35orlando.com
This Florida beach has been dubbed the 'deadliest beach' in the U.S.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A day at a Florida beach can be the perfect getaway. With miles of sand, sunshine and crashing ocean waves, people from all over the world flock to our beaches for a day out with friends and family. However, according to data from the online...
floridapolitics.com
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.1.23
Good morning. ‘Sunburn’ has been waiting for you. Veteran campaign strategist and legislative staffer Avery Lopez is joining lobbying firm The Southern Group. “Miami Dade County is one of the hottest political markets in the country and Avery has distinguished himself there as a trusted operative who knows how to deliver,” shared Southern Group Founder and Chairman Paul Bradshaw.
floridapolitics.com
Florida roads are getting deadlier; USDOT commits $67M to help reverse that trend
More than half the money will fund transportation safety projects in Hillsborough County. Florida is getting a federal funding boost to reduce its rising number of roadway fatalities. On Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced 37 grant awards for communities in Florida totaling $67 million through the Safe Streets...
floridapolitics.com
Susan McManus: Florida’s racial mix is a look at America’s Future
Currently, Florida is a hairsbreadth away from being a minority-majority state. Demographically speaking, America has looked to the future and found — Florida. That was just one of the data points political scientist Susan McManus shared with members at the Capital Tiger Bay Club luncheon Tuesday. The racial and...
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Lindsay Killen named VP at JMI
Killen will lead JMI's “Blueprint: Florida” effort. Lindsay Killen is joining The James Madison Institute as its new Vice President of National Strategy and Director of the Durden Center for the Advancement of Liberty. In her new role, Killen will lead JMI’s efforts to connect and engage with...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis extols conservation priorities, knocks climate activists
Florida’s conservation plans aren’t about control, he said. It’s a fine line for Gov. Ron DeSantis to make conservation a priority while eschewing climate politics of those who he may condemn as “woke.”. Florida keeps beating revenue projections, and in addition to his tax relief package,...
ABC Action News
Pete Buttigieg announces $67 million in funding for Florida roads to tackle traffic fatalities
Hundreds of cities and counties across the U.S. will receive a share of over $800 million in federal grants to improve the safety of streets and intersections through funding that the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. Florida will receive $67 million of that funding to improve roads. The competitive...
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Avery Lopez joins The Southern Group
Lopez will focus on policy and appropriations at the statewide and county levels. Veteran campaign strategist and legislative staffer Avery Lopez is joining lobbying firm The Southern Group. Lopez brings years of experience in Florida politics, earning a reputation as a strategic mind on the campaign trail and a formidable...
The Florida Cities that are Paying Some of the Highest Car Insurance Premiums in the Nation
Over the last couple of years, many of the monthly bills that Floridians must pay have gotten more expensive. For many, car insurance is no exception. A recent study indicated that Florida residents pay the second-highest car insurance premiums in the nation, and some Florida cities pay significantly more than others.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Florida (Yes, Florida!)
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Florida (Yes, Florida!) Florida is the vacation destination for escaping cold-weather dwellers. But is it possible for Florida to experience snow? As a state known for its warm weather and sunny beaches, it might seem unlikely that Florida would ever see snowfall. Surprisingly, there have been a few instances where it has snowed in Florida!
wlrn.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
Click10.com
History teacher weighs in on Florida’s AP African American studies controversy
MIAMI – A Miami-Dade history teacher weighed in Wednesday on the controversy over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to block an Advanced Placement high school course on African American Studies. It comes the same day the College Board, which oversees AP courses, revised elements of the course that...
floridapolitics.com
Student idea for mandatory, life-saving poster in school cafeterias inspires Dan Daley bill
The posters provide instructions on how to respond to a choking victim. The Democracy in Action contest not only served as Rep. Dan Daley’s catapult into a legislative career, it also resulted in a bill that could save lives. The Sunrise Democrat has filed legislation Wednesday (HB 585) that...
floridapolitics.com
Report: Florida’s home sale rate is fourth nationwide
Florida homes are still selling rapidly despite stagnant wages, inflation and rising interest and mortgage rates. Home prices in Florida may be among the steepest in the nation, but that hasn’t stopped buyers from scooping them up. The Sunshine State had the fourth highest home sale rate per capita...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis hands out $144M in federal broadband grants
The grants are part of $400 million in federal funding for broadband access. Small cities and towns in 41 counties throughout Florida are set to receive $144 million in federal grants to expand and improve broadband internet services in rural and underserved areas, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced. DeSantis handed out...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis seeks funding boost for VISIT FLORIDA, jobs grant program
Both programs would see their funding double, to $100M each, next year under the plan. Funding for VISIT FLORIDA, the state’s tourism promotion group, and the Jobs Growth Grant fund, a pot of money used for infrastructure and job training projects, would double under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed budget.
