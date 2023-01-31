ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridapolitics.com

Ruth’s List Florida welcomes Christina Diamond as interim CEO

Diamond has worked in Florida politics for 15 years. Veteran political strategist Christina Diamond is joining Ruth’s List Florida as interim CEO, the group’s board of directors announced. Current CEO Lucy Sedgwick will remain in an advisory capacity for a transition period to help onboard Diamond. “The board...
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

DeSantis says tenured professors are the “most significant deadweight costs” at FL universities, lambastes ‘ideology’ in university system

In a list of higher education proposals Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that “unproductive” tenured professors are the “most significant deadweight costs” at Florida universities. That’s why the governor wants those professors to face evaluations, at risk of their jobs, at any point of their tenure....
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Get Two Free Days At Universal Orlando With New Florida Residents Deal

Time to head to one of Florida’s favorite theme parks! Universal Studios in Orlando just dropped an epic ticket deal for Florida residents. From now (Feb 2) until June 29, 2023, Florida residents can save some big bucks when they buy a 2-day park ticket! Universal is offering 2 free days with this specific ticket purchase.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.1.23

Good morning. ‘Sunburn’ has been waiting for you. Veteran campaign strategist and legislative staffer Avery Lopez is joining lobbying firm The Southern Group. “Miami Dade County is one of the hottest political markets in the country and Avery has distinguished himself there as a trusted operative who knows how to deliver,” shared Southern Group Founder and Chairman Paul Bradshaw.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida roads are getting deadlier; USDOT commits $67M to help reverse that trend

More than half the money will fund transportation safety projects in Hillsborough County. Florida is getting a federal funding boost to reduce its rising number of roadway fatalities. On Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced 37 grant awards for communities in Florida totaling $67 million through the Safe Streets...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Susan McManus: Florida’s racial mix is a look at America’s Future

Currently, Florida is a hairsbreadth away from being a minority-majority state. Demographically speaking, America has looked to the future and found — Florida. That was just one of the data points political scientist Susan McManus shared with members at the Capital Tiger Bay Club luncheon Tuesday. The racial and...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Lindsay Killen named VP at JMI

Killen will lead JMI's “Blueprint: Florida” effort. Lindsay Killen is joining The James Madison Institute as its new Vice President of National Strategy and Director of the Durden Center for the Advancement of Liberty. In her new role, Killen will lead JMI’s efforts to connect and engage with...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis extols conservation priorities, knocks climate activists

Florida’s conservation plans aren’t about control, he said. It’s a fine line for Gov. Ron DeSantis to make conservation a priority while eschewing climate politics of those who he may condemn as “woke.”. Florida keeps beating revenue projections, and in addition to his tax relief package,...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Avery Lopez joins The Southern Group

Lopez will focus on policy and appropriations at the statewide and county levels. Veteran campaign strategist and legislative staffer Avery Lopez is joining lobbying firm The Southern Group. Lopez brings years of experience in Florida politics, earning a reputation as a strategic mind on the campaign trail and a formidable...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Florida (Yes, Florida!)

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Florida (Yes, Florida!) Florida is the vacation destination for escaping cold-weather dwellers. But is it possible for Florida to experience snow? As a state known for its warm weather and sunny beaches, it might seem unlikely that Florida would ever see snowfall. Surprisingly, there have been a few instances where it has snowed in Florida!
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Report: Florida’s home sale rate is fourth nationwide

Florida homes are still selling rapidly despite stagnant wages, inflation and rising interest and mortgage rates. Home prices in Florida may be among the steepest in the nation, but that hasn’t stopped buyers from scooping them up. The Sunshine State had the fourth highest home sale rate per capita...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis hands out $144M in federal broadband grants

The grants are part of $400 million in federal funding for broadband access. Small cities and towns in 41 counties throughout Florida are set to receive $144 million in federal grants to expand and improve broadband internet services in rural and underserved areas, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced. DeSantis handed out...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis seeks funding boost for VISIT FLORIDA, jobs grant program

Both programs would see their funding double, to $100M each, next year under the plan. Funding for VISIT FLORIDA, the state’s tourism promotion group, and the Jobs Growth Grant fund, a pot of money used for infrastructure and job training projects, would double under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed budget.
FLORIDA STATE

