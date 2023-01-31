ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

The Independent

Tyre Nichols’ mother reveals police blocked her from seeing her dying son in hospital

Tyre Nichols’ mother has revealed that Memphis police prevented her from seeing her dying son in hospital.Nichols, 29, died in Memphis, Tennessee on 10 January, of injuries sustained during his arrest three days earlier by members of the city’s police department. His mother RowVaughn Wells told CNN that she received a call from a doctor at St Francis Hospital at 4am on the day he died to say her son’s organs were failing and to come to the hospital immediately.“He said, ‘why aren’t you here?’ And I said, ‘the police officers said that I couldn’t come, because he was under arrest’,” Ms Wells told the...
MEMPHIS, TN
TheWrap

Tucker Carlson Mocks Murder of Tyre Nichols: ‘Where’s George Floyd When You Need Him?’ (Video)

Carlson claimed ”white racism“ has disappeared and that Democrats are lying about racist police violence in rant Tuesday. Tucker Carlson consistently denies that he is racist, we should definitely mention that. But we should also mention that he has a well documented history of statements and invited guest that led the New York Times to report that he hosts “what may be the most racist show in the history of cable news.”
The Independent

Why was Tyre Nichols stopped by Memphis police?

On Friday evening, Memphis officials released video footage of the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died three days after being severely beaten during a traffic stop.The young man’s death has caused deep pain for the Nichols family, and has touched off a city-wide scandal.Five Memphis police officers involved in the stop were fired last week, and now face murder charges.Body-camera footage of the ordeal was released by the city at 7pm ET on Friday. The video showed officers dragging Nichols from his car and firing a taser weapon at him before he fled the...
BBC

Tyre Nichols death: Three Memphis emergency staff fired

Three Memphis emergency workers have been fired as part of an investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols which has shocked the US. Officials said two paramedics and a driver who responded to the scene did not provide him with adequate care. He was punched, kicked and hit with a...
BBC

Tyre Nichols: Five Memphis police officers charged over death

Five ex-police officers have been charged with second-degree murder after a man died following a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. Tyre Nichols, 29, who was black, died three days after his arrest on 7 January for alleged reckless driving. The officers, who are all black, also face charges of aggravated...
HollywoodLife

Kamala Harris Honors Tyre Nichols At His Funeral & Calls For Police Reform: He ‘Should’ve Been Safe’

Vice President Kamala Harris honored Tyre Nichols as she spoke at his funeral at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis on Wednesday, February 1. Harris was brought on stage by Rev. Al Sharpton who delivered the eulogy for Nichols. The vice president once again called on congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, as she had in her first statement after the footage of Nichols being beaten by police was released.
The Independent

Tyre Nichols: Family attorney Ben Crump calls for federal reform to stop police killings

The lawyer representing the family of Tyre Nichols has called for Congress to pass police reform in the wake of the fatal arrest.Civil rights attorney Ben Crump told ABC News that RowVaughn Wells, the mother of the 29-year-old who died three days after his brutal arrest in Memphis, hoped her son’s death would lead to a “greater good” coming from it.“It’s still very emotional. His mother is having problems sleeping. But she continues to pray with the understanding, as she believes in her heart, Tyre was sent here for an assignment and that there’s going to be greater...
The Week

Thousands mourn as Tyre Nichols is laid to rest in Memphis

Speaking to mourners gathered for the funeral of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday called on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act she had co-authored as a senator, saying, "We should not delay, and we will not be denied."  "It is non-negotiable," Harris continued, after calling Nichols' death at the hands of five Memphis police officers a "violent act ... not in pursuit of public safety."  "One must ask: Was it not in the interest of keeping the public safe that Tyre Nichols would be with us here today?" Harris asked, eliciting applause...
