Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Law enforcement community, local leaders reacts to Tyre Nichols footage2UrbanGirlsMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' Life Will Be Honored At His Funeral In MemphisAbdul GhaniMemphis, TN
3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols’ mother reveals police blocked her from seeing her dying son in hospital
Tyre Nichols’ mother has revealed that Memphis police prevented her from seeing her dying son in hospital.Nichols, 29, died in Memphis, Tennessee on 10 January, of injuries sustained during his arrest three days earlier by members of the city’s police department. His mother RowVaughn Wells told CNN that she received a call from a doctor at St Francis Hospital at 4am on the day he died to say her son’s organs were failing and to come to the hospital immediately.“He said, ‘why aren’t you here?’ And I said, ‘the police officers said that I couldn’t come, because he was under arrest’,” Ms Wells told the...
Tucker Carlson Mocks Murder of Tyre Nichols: ‘Where’s George Floyd When You Need Him?’ (Video)
Carlson claimed ”white racism“ has disappeared and that Democrats are lying about racist police violence in rant Tuesday. Tucker Carlson consistently denies that he is racist, we should definitely mention that. But we should also mention that he has a well documented history of statements and invited guest that led the New York Times to report that he hosts “what may be the most racist show in the history of cable news.”
Why was Tyre Nichols stopped by Memphis police?
On Friday evening, Memphis officials released video footage of the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died three days after being severely beaten during a traffic stop.The young man’s death has caused deep pain for the Nichols family, and has touched off a city-wide scandal.Five Memphis police officers involved in the stop were fired last week, and now face murder charges.Body-camera footage of the ordeal was released by the city at 7pm ET on Friday. The video showed officers dragging Nichols from his car and firing a taser weapon at him before he fled the...
Tyre Nichols video release: Former Memphis cop never 'crossed the lines that others crossed,' lawyer argues
Lawyer to the accuse former Memphis police officer Desmond Mills Jr. involved in the deadly arrest of Tyre Nichols suggests his client 'never crossed the lines that others crossed.'
TV Host Blames Tyre Nichols for Refusing to Comply With Memphis Police
"This all could have been avoided with one simple move," Grant Stinchfield said, sparking outrage on social media.
When the officers are Black: Tyre Nichols' death raises tough questions about race in policing
The five police officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols are Black. Does it matter? Experts say the race of the victim is far more important.
BBC
Tyre Nichols death: Three Memphis emergency staff fired
Three Memphis emergency workers have been fired as part of an investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols which has shocked the US. Officials said two paramedics and a driver who responded to the scene did not provide him with adequate care. He was punched, kicked and hit with a...
Up to 20 hours of footage relating to Tyre Nichols' deadly beating yet to be released, prosecutor says
Up to 20 hours of additional footage relating to the deadly Memphis police beating of a 29-year-old Black man has yet to be released, a prosecutor said Wednesday as his office contemplates whether to file more charges in the case.
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Five Memphis police officers charged over death
Five ex-police officers have been charged with second-degree murder after a man died following a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. Tyre Nichols, 29, who was black, died three days after his arrest on 7 January for alleged reckless driving. The officers, who are all black, also face charges of aggravated...
Tyre Nichols death: white officer’s belated suspension raises questions
Memphis police named and fired all five Black officers involved on 20 January, but waited to reveal Preston Hemphill’s identity
Protesters across the US decry police brutality after Tyre Nichols' death
Protesters once again took to the streets over the weekend to decry police brutality after the release of video depicting the violent Memphis police beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, and more gatherings and vigils are planned for Sunday.
Kamala Harris to attend Tyre Nichols's funeral
Vice President Kamala Harris will attend Tyre Nichols's funeral on Wednesday after speaking to Nichols's parents.
Kamala Harris Honors Tyre Nichols At His Funeral & Calls For Police Reform: He ‘Should’ve Been Safe’
Vice President Kamala Harris honored Tyre Nichols as she spoke at his funeral at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis on Wednesday, February 1. Harris was brought on stage by Rev. Al Sharpton who delivered the eulogy for Nichols. The vice president once again called on congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, as she had in her first statement after the footage of Nichols being beaten by police was released.
Tyre Nichols: Family attorney Ben Crump calls for federal reform to stop police killings
The lawyer representing the family of Tyre Nichols has called for Congress to pass police reform in the wake of the fatal arrest.Civil rights attorney Ben Crump told ABC News that RowVaughn Wells, the mother of the 29-year-old who died three days after his brutal arrest in Memphis, hoped her son’s death would lead to a “greater good” coming from it.“It’s still very emotional. His mother is having problems sleeping. But she continues to pray with the understanding, as she believes in her heart, Tyre was sent here for an assignment and that there’s going to be greater...
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Memphis reckons with police killing by black officers
At the VIP Barbershop less than a mile away from where Tyre Nichols was attacked by five Memphis Police officers, PJ, the shop's owner, described the moment he realised that Mr Nichols was from his community. He recognised him as the quiet young man who would skate through his shop's...
Daily Briefing: Tyre Nichols to be laid to rest
After weeks of turmoil, today is about remembering Nichols. Here's Wednesday's news.
Thousands mourn as Tyre Nichols is laid to rest in Memphis
Speaking to mourners gathered for the funeral of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday called on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act she had co-authored as a senator, saying, "We should not delay, and we will not be denied." "It is non-negotiable," Harris continued, after calling Nichols' death at the hands of five Memphis police officers a "violent act ... not in pursuit of public safety." "One must ask: Was it not in the interest of keeping the public safe that Tyre Nichols would be with us here today?" Harris asked, eliciting applause...
Tyre Nichols Suffered ‘Extensive Bleeding' From 'Severe Beating’: Autopsy
Nichols' 'observed injuries are consistent with what the family and attorneys witnessed on the video of his fatal encounter with police,' attorney Ben Crump said.
WNBPA Declares ‘Enough Is Enough’ in Statement About Tyre Nichols’s Death
The organization denounced police brutality in the wake of Friday's release of footage from the arrest.
Protests after video of fatal Memphis police beating is released – as it happened
FBI director says he’s ‘appalled’ by video of fatal police encounter – follow all the latest news
