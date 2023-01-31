ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

fox2detroit.com

Wayne County man killed in northern Michigan snowmobile crash

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man from Rockford died after he lost control and crashed while riding a snowmobile in northern Michigan on Wednesday. Jacob Chandonnet, 38, was riding with his 58-year-old stepfather, Richard Tank, on Snowmobile Trail LP 9, north of Atlanta, Mich. around noon when Chandonnet lost control. He was ejected from the snowmobile and hit a tree.
ATLANTA, MI
wlen.com

71st Annual Devil’s & Round Lake Tip-Up Festival is this Weekend

Devil’s Lake, Lenawee County – There will be some changes to this weekend’s Tip-up Festival on Devil’s and Round Lakes due to the weather this winter. The Devil’s and Round Lake Men’s Club posted on their social media page that the club has canceled all snowmobile events and the Red Light Ride. They also said that the Outhouse Race will be held on the land next to the Manitou Beach Marina.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Free Networking Event For Livingston County Professionals

Local public service providers will gather at the Livingston Link-up event on Friday for the opportunity to network with other working professionals in the area. This free event is geared toward business members, medical personnel, care providers, or those who assist residents in need, who may be interested in meeting members of the community working on similar issues.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

AAA of Michigan issues statewide Arctic Air Advisory

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - As arctic air continues to blast Michigan and with the weather forecast calling for some of the coldest temperatures of the year thus far, AAA is issuing a Michigan statewide Arctic Air Advisory. Temperatures are expected to hover in the teens and single digits for the...
DEARBORN, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Talent Fund Grants Awarded to Livingston County Businesses

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced nearly 750 Michigan businesses will receive “Going PRO Talent Fund” grants as part of an initiative to support high-skilled employees. A few grant recipients are located in Livingston County, including:. - Medilodge of Howell. - Medilodge of Livingston. -...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Senior Survivor Park Gets Funding Boost From Genoa Township

Genoa Township has increased its contribution toward a new all-inclusive playground that will be constructed thanks to a massive fundraising effort by local students. Howell High School's annual Senior Survivor fundraiser raised more than $450,000 over two years to fund the construction of the inclusive playground, which is being built in partnership with Genoa Township and Michigan Recreational Construction.
whmi.com

Community Connect Event Hosted Saturday At 2|42 Church

A free event designed to connect Livingston County residents with information, resources, and free services will take place this weekend. Community Connect 2023 will take place Saturday, February 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 2|42 Community Church in Genoa Township. This free one-day event is open to the...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

‘Code Blue’ - Lansing initiates Cold Weather Emergency Plan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Lansing initiated the city’s Code Blue cold weather plan Tuesday afternoon. The Department of Human Relations and Community Services (HRCS) and the Lansing Fire Department’s Emergency Management Division activated the city’s policies for extreme cold temperatures, known as the “Code Blue Policy,” at 5 p.m.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
HOWELL, MI
HometownLife.com

Sakura Novi development breaking ground later this spring

NOVI — Development is expected to begin this spring on a Novi project half a decade in the making. The Sakura Novi development, a mixed-use Asian-themed center planned between Grand River Avenue and 11 Mile and east of the Novi Town Center shopping plaza, should break ground this spring. The project has changed plenty since it was first proposed in 2018.
NOVI, MI
WLNS

Residents upset after Lansing secretly culls deer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents are upset after the City of Lansing failed to tell them about deer being killed in their parks. People living near some public parks in Lansing told 6 News they heard gunshots going off, and when they called police about it they say they were told it was a secret […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
MICHIGAN STATE
gandernewsroom.com

Three Michigan Airports Land Big Upgrades with New Federal Funding

Bishop International Airport in Flint, Detroit Wayne County Airport and Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids will receive $62M from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. FLINT—On rainy days, maintenance crews will strategically set up buckets across the concourse of Bishop International Airport, aiming to catch raindrops before...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

