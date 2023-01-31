Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County man killed in northern Michigan snowmobile crash
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man from Rockford died after he lost control and crashed while riding a snowmobile in northern Michigan on Wednesday. Jacob Chandonnet, 38, was riding with his 58-year-old stepfather, Richard Tank, on Snowmobile Trail LP 9, north of Atlanta, Mich. around noon when Chandonnet lost control. He was ejected from the snowmobile and hit a tree.
wlen.com
71st Annual Devil’s & Round Lake Tip-Up Festival is this Weekend
Devil’s Lake, Lenawee County – There will be some changes to this weekend’s Tip-up Festival on Devil’s and Round Lakes due to the weather this winter. The Devil’s and Round Lake Men’s Club posted on their social media page that the club has canceled all snowmobile events and the Red Light Ride. They also said that the Outhouse Race will be held on the land next to the Manitou Beach Marina.
whmi.com
Free Networking Event For Livingston County Professionals
Local public service providers will gather at the Livingston Link-up event on Friday for the opportunity to network with other working professionals in the area. This free event is geared toward business members, medical personnel, care providers, or those who assist residents in need, who may be interested in meeting members of the community working on similar issues.
WLUC
AAA of Michigan issues statewide Arctic Air Advisory
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - As arctic air continues to blast Michigan and with the weather forecast calling for some of the coldest temperatures of the year thus far, AAA is issuing a Michigan statewide Arctic Air Advisory. Temperatures are expected to hover in the teens and single digits for the...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
Multiple Ross Dress for Less locations coming to Michigan
Michigan will soon be home to multiple Ross Dress for Less locations, 7 Action News has learned. According to the discount retailer's store locator map, there are currently no Michigan stores.
whmi.com
Talent Fund Grants Awarded to Livingston County Businesses
The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced nearly 750 Michigan businesses will receive “Going PRO Talent Fund” grants as part of an initiative to support high-skilled employees. A few grant recipients are located in Livingston County, including:. - Medilodge of Howell. - Medilodge of Livingston. -...
whmi.com
Senior Survivor Park Gets Funding Boost From Genoa Township
Genoa Township has increased its contribution toward a new all-inclusive playground that will be constructed thanks to a massive fundraising effort by local students. Howell High School's annual Senior Survivor fundraiser raised more than $450,000 over two years to fund the construction of the inclusive playground, which is being built in partnership with Genoa Township and Michigan Recreational Construction.
whmi.com
Community Connect Event Hosted Saturday At 2|42 Church
A free event designed to connect Livingston County residents with information, resources, and free services will take place this weekend. Community Connect 2023 will take place Saturday, February 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 2|42 Community Church in Genoa Township. This free one-day event is open to the...
WILX-TV
‘Code Blue’ - Lansing initiates Cold Weather Emergency Plan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Lansing initiated the city’s Code Blue cold weather plan Tuesday afternoon. The Department of Human Relations and Community Services (HRCS) and the Lansing Fire Department’s Emergency Management Division activated the city’s policies for extreme cold temperatures, known as the “Code Blue Policy,” at 5 p.m.
WILX-TV
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
119-acre family farm near Dexter protected for generations to come
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A farm near Dexter held by one family since 1950 isn’t going to change anytime soon. That’s because its nearly 119 acres are now conserved for generations to come, thanks to the farmland and open space preservation program in Webster Township.
WILX-TV
Michigan bald eagles dying from lead poisoning caused by fishing, hunting gear
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Eagles are being exposed to lead and it’s killing them. Wildlife experts said it’s incredibly common. Wildside Rehabilitation in Eaton Rapids said Thursday it was treating three eagles for lead poisoning. Even just a small amount of lead can be deadly for these big, majestic, birds.
HometownLife.com
Sakura Novi development breaking ground later this spring
NOVI — Development is expected to begin this spring on a Novi project half a decade in the making. The Sakura Novi development, a mixed-use Asian-themed center planned between Grand River Avenue and 11 Mile and east of the Novi Town Center shopping plaza, should break ground this spring. The project has changed plenty since it was first proposed in 2018.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Industrial land in Ann Arbor that has been sitting for decades is getting a new look, name
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor is a place for a lot of outdoor recreation, but on the city’s north side, there are seven acres of land that have been just sitting there for decades. While there are many ideas on what you can do with the land...
Residents upset after Lansing secretly culls deer
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents are upset after the City of Lansing failed to tell them about deer being killed in their parks. People living near some public parks in Lansing told 6 News they heard gunshots going off, and when they called police about it they say they were told it was a secret […]
Look Inside This Retro Abandoned Bowling Alley In Michigan
Bowling is not a sport for everyone. I mean, can we really consider it a sport some days?. Regardless, an abandoned bowling alley may be more entertaining to some than an active one. Abandoned Michigan Bowling Alley. You have to admit, it's not every day you can find a place...
WILX-TV
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
gandernewsroom.com
Three Michigan Airports Land Big Upgrades with New Federal Funding
Bishop International Airport in Flint, Detroit Wayne County Airport and Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids will receive $62M from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. FLINT—On rainy days, maintenance crews will strategically set up buckets across the concourse of Bishop International Airport, aiming to catch raindrops before...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Over 2K Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan customers impacted by billing errors
DETROIT – If you’re insured by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan take a close look at your bill, it may belong to someone else. There’s been a billing error that has been affecting more than 2,000 Michiganders. Carol Walsh of Redford told Local 4 that she...
