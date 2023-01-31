Read full article on original website
France 24
Burkina Faso confirms demand that French troops leave
The Burkina Faso government clarified on Monday that it has asked ex-colonial ruler France to pull its troops out of the insurgency-hit country within a month. France deploys about 400 Special Forces soldiers in junta-ruled Burkina, but relations have deteriorated and tensions have soared in recent months. "We are terminating...
France 24
France's ex-president Hollande: Wagner Group operating as ‘neo-colonialists’ in Mali
France's former president François Hollande granted an interview to FRANCE 24 and RFI on Wednesday, some 10 years after launching Operation Serval, which ousted armed rebels and Islamist militants from northern Mali. Hollande defended the record of French military operations in the Sahel region and expressed regret at the arrival of mercenaries from the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group.
Why the French Want to Stop Working
If you want to understand why the French overwhelmingly oppose raising their official retirement age from 62 to 64, you could start by looking at last week’s enormous street protest in Paris.Retirement before arthritis read one handwritten sign. Leave us time to live before we die said another. One elderly protester was dressed ironically as “a banker” with a black top hat, bow tie, and cigar—like the Mr. Monopoly mascot of the board game. “It’s the end of the beans!” he exclaimed to the crowd, using a popular expression to mean that pension reform is the last straw.President Emmanuel Macron...
Italy facing attacks by international anarchists, foreign minister says
ROME, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Italian embassies all over the world are at risk of anarchist attacks linked to the case of the hunger-striking Alfredo Cospito, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.
French Minister Warns Europe Not To Get Embroiled In Biden-Xi Standoff: 'US Wants To Oppose China, We Want To Engage China'
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned Europe not to get embroiled in a US-China standoff. What Happened: Le Maire said Europe should rather forge its own path in strengthening economic relations with China. There is a "slight gap" between how Europe and the U.S. deal with China, Le Maire...
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings
ANKARA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks.
Tommy Robinson is spotted at Muslim protest at London's Swedish embassy over Koran-burning stunts
English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson, appeared at a Muslim protest at the Swedish embassy in London held over koran-burning stunts by far-right activist Rasmus Paludan (inset).
France recalls ambassador and will withdraw military forces from Burkina Faso
France will withdraw its military forces from Burkina Faso within a month, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs told CNN on Wednesday.
Business Insider
French citizens rebel as Macron tries to raise pension age
French citizens rebel as Macron tries to raise pension age. As France plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, protesters and police clashed across the country. People in France are protesting the government's plan to raise the retirement age. The march in Paris turned violent, with riot...
How to dislodge the posh clique that rules Britain
Like John Harris, I went from a comprehensive school to Oxbridge, and my experience was very similar to his (To understand the Zahawi story and Tory sleaze, look no further than Britain’s posh cliques, 29 January). The consequences of this for all in society are becoming increasingly clear. It...
BBC
Italian fugitive Edgardo Greco tracked down as pizza maker after 16 years
A convicted Italian mafia killer on the run since 2006 has been caught in France, having hidden in plain sight as a pizza chef for at least three years. Edgardo Greco's capture in Saint-Étienne is the second high-profile mafia arrest by Italian authorities in a matter of weeks. Matteo...
Spain, Morocco seek reset of testy relationship at Rabat summit
RABAT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Spain and Morocco have agreed to set aside their differences, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday, as they seek to repair a relationship marked by frequent disputes over migration and territory.
msn.com
Schools and trains hit by French pension age strike
A nationwide strike is under way in France in a second wave of protests against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. Eight big unions are taking part in the strike, which is disrupting schools, public transport and oil refineries. Protests are expected across...
BBC
Ukraine war: 80 years on, we are facing German tanks again - Putin
Vladimir Putin has compared Russia's invasion of Ukraine to the fight against Nazi Germany, in a speech to mark the 80th anniversary of the conclusion of the Battle of Stalingrad. Citing Germany's decision to send tanks to Ukraine, the Russian president said history was repeating itself. "It's unbelievable but true,"...
Spain and Morocco renew ties with migration, business deals
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The governments of Spain and Morocco signed deals Thursday on managing migration and boosting Spanish investment in Morocco, among 20 agreements reached at wide-ranging meetings aimed at turning the page on diplomatic tensions linked to the disputed Western Sahara. Morocco is an ally to Western...
1 million flock to pope's Congo Mass on day of forgiveness
An estimated 1 million joyous Congolese poured into the capital’s main airport Wednesday for Pope Francis’ first big Mass in Africa, on a day dedicated to his call for peace and forgiveness in a country wracked by decades of violence.Many of the Congolese faithful spent the night on the vast airfields of Kinshasa’s Ndolo airport and passed the hours before Francis’ arrival singing, dancing and getting jazzed up for the first papal visit to the overwhelmingly Christian country since St. John Paul II’s last trip in 1985.They cheered wildly when Francis began a languid loop around the airfields in...
Government urges British Steel to continue talks amid fears for hundreds of jobs
British Steel has been urged to continue talks with the Government and reconsider its “peculiar” plans to axe 800 hundred jobs.Business minister Nusrat Ghani criticised the timing of the announcement given a “generous package of support” is under discussion with the Chinese-owned manufacturing company.She encouraged British Steel to resume discussions to “help us secure its future in the UK” and offer protections and guarantees over jobs.The company, owned by the Chinese Jingye Group, plans to cut hundreds of jobs in plans to close its coke ovens in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, and will “optimise” several hundred more, a union source has said.British...
Italian mob suspect held in France after 16 years on the run
PARIS (AP) — Police in southeastern France have arrested a convicted murderer linked to Italy’s most powerful organized crime group, the ’ndrangheta, who was on the run for 16 years, Interpol and Italian police said on Thursday. Italy’s ANSA news agency reported that the 63-year-old had been...
When do I need to renew my passport for travel to Europe?
Since Brexit, the rules on passport validity for British visitors to the European Union have tightened. These are the key questions and answers based on EU rules. What’s changed?While the UK was in the European Union, British passports were valid up to and including their expiry date for travel within the EU. But since the end of the Brexit transition phase, British passport holders are treated as “third country nationals” with stipulations about passport issue and expiry dates – together with limits on the length of stay almost everywhere in Europe.For the avoidance of doubt, these are not “new...
tourcounsel.com
Hohenzollern Castle, Bisingen, Germany (with Map & Photos)
Hohenzollern Castle is one of Germany's most recognizable and popular landmarks. Located 50 km south of the city of Stuttgart, the capital of the federal state of Baden-Württemberg, for a long time it was the family home of the powerful Hohenzollern dynasty, which ruled the country from the 12th century to 1918 inclusive. Not far from the ancient castle-fortress are the settlements of Bisingen and Hechingen, and he himself is located on the top of the Hohenzollern mountain, which the locals simply call Zoller (or Zollern), majestically “looking” at the surroundings from a height of 855 meters.
