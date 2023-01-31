Read full article on original website
KTVZ
OSP Hwy. 97 traffic stop brings arrest of alleged La Pine drug trafficker, Calif. man, seizure of meth, cocaine
GILCHRIST, Ore. (KTVZ) – An investigation of a La Pine man’s alleged drug trafficking led to an Oregon State Police traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on Highway 97 in northern Klamath County, two arrests and the seizure of commercial quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine, authorities said. The Central Oregon...
mycentraloregon.com
Two Arrested For Cocaine, Meth Trafficking
Two men were arrested for allegedly trafficking meth and cocaine from Southern Oregon to Central Oregon. The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team concluded an investigation Wednesday afternoon with the arrests of two men. During a concurrent investigation, CODE detectives identified a La Pine man as a drug trafficker in the central Oregon area. The initial investigation alleges he imported controlled substances from the southern Oregon area into central Oregon, where he distributed them into the community.
mycentraloregon.com
Speed A Factor In Snowmobile Crash
A snowmobile rider is in stable condition after crashing into a parked tracked snow vehicle near Elk Lake. Speed appears to be a factor in this crash; however, the investigation is still on-going, and further details will be released when available, according to a news release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
mycentraloregon.com
Nominate A Safe Sidewalk Hero
The Deschutes County Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) is seeking nominations of businesses, individuals, and organizations that make an extra effort to keep their sidewalks safe by clearing debris and hazards. Winners will be recognized with Safe Sidewalk Awards, which will be presented by the Deschutes County Board of...
mycentraloregon.com
Former Employee Arrested For Stealing $100,000
A 48-year-old Redmond man was arrested for allegedly stealing $100,000 from a construction company where he worked. Last Thursday, a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a call for service regarding a large theft from a local construction company. The victim advised their former business manager had fraudulently written numerous unauthorized checks, forging the owner’s signature. The former business manager had also made unauthorized cash withdrawals from the business’ bank and had made multiple purchases through an online shopping website for personal items using the business credit card.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Redmond man charged in $100,000 theft investigation involving local company
A Redmond man is facing charges theft, identity theft and seven counts of forgery after allegedly making unauthorized purchases exceeding $100,000. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a call on Jan. 26 from a local construction company. The victim said their former business manager had forged the owner’s signature on multiple unauthorized checks. The former business manager was also accused of making unauthorized cash withdrawals from the business’ bank and used a business credit card to make personal purchases online.
Bend snowmobiler flown to hospital after fiery crash into tracked vehicle threw him nearly 100 feet
A Bend man was injured and flown to St. Charles Bend Sunday evening after crashing his snowmobile into a stationary tracked vehicle on the Cascade Lakes Highway, throwing him nearly 100 feet and sparking a fire that destroyed the snowmobile, authorities said. The post Bend snowmobiler flown to hospital after fiery crash into tracked vehicle threw him nearly 100 feet appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Hundreds’ of homeless to be moved for Deschutes County land exchange
A land exchange deal from 2015 between the state of Oregon and Deschutes County has one more step: Clearing the homeless population off of 137 acres of land east of Redmond. “They don’t have the means of moving their trailers,” said Cody Ledbetter, a man that lives off of East Antler Avenue in his trailer. “They’ll lose a lot.”
centraloregondaily.com
Pacific Power electric mobility grant includes e-bike vouchers for low-income
Electric vehicles might be the future, but they’re pretty costly — especially for low-income households. That’s why Pacific Power decided to make them more accessible in Central Oregon. It’s part of a $2 million electric vehicle grant spread across 18 Oregon towns. Local organizations like 350...
opb.org
Tribes seek input as Central Oregon development promises to use less water
One of the largest groups of Indigenous tribes in Oregon has asked for a seat at the table in discussing the controversial Thornburgh Resort planned in Central Oregon. The request came as the Deschutes County Commission on Wednesday mulled an appeal from Thornburgh’s developers, after a county hearings officer rejected the resort’s new Fish and Wildlife Management Plan in December, saying the developers had shown little evidence they could mitigate the loss of wildlife and water.
mycentraloregon.com
Gull Point Campground Temporarily Closed
Gull Point Campground and Boat Ramp will remain closed for the 2023 camping season to provide for public safety. Currently, the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District has identified 679 dead and dying trees within the Gull Point Campground and Boat Ramp. The trees were identified as hazardous due to the potential for the trees or their limbs to seriously injure the public. Recent drought conditions have contributed to the significant number of trees identified.
Sisters music teacher becomes first Oregonian to use high-tech ‘Exoskeleton’ to walk again
"It’s been 13-plus years, and for me to remember how to walk again -- it’s kind of been a journey," Sisters resident Erik Himbert said Tuesday. The post Sisters music teacher becomes first Oregonian to use high-tech ‘Exoskeleton’ to walk again appeared first on KTVZ.
mycentraloregon.com
Rotarians Bring Back Daddy Daughter Dance
After a two-year hiatus, the Rotary Club of Bend is bringing back its annual daddy daughter dance. The Daddy Daughter Dance with an “Under the Sea” theme on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Summit High School is a special time for dads (or male role models) to get dressed up and share in mermaids and sea life themed fun for K to 5th grade.
