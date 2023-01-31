ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Black Comedy ‘The Peacock’ Acquired by Picture Tree Intl., Trailer Debuts (EXCLUSIVE)

By Leo Barraclough
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXpzx_0kX6KybT00

Picture Tree Intl. has taken global sales rights for “The Peacock” by Lutz Heineking Jr. The black comedy is based on the best-selling novel of the same title by German author Isabel Bogdan, which has been published in key European territories. Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer (below).

The film’s cast is filled with German stars including Lavinia Wilson (“What We Wanted,” “Deutschland 86”), Tom Schilling (“Never Look Away,” “Oh Boy”), David Kross (“The Reader,” “The King’s Men”) and Jürgen Vogel (“The Wave,” “The Free Will”). Tobis Film releases the film in Germany on March 9.

When investment banker Linda Bachmann and her team arrive at the country estate of Lord and Lady McIntosh for a team building seminar, the prospects for having a relaxing weekend in Scotland are not good: the annual balance sheet is lousy, the team is keeping a suspicious eye on each other and their boss, and there are rumors that a compliance officer will soon be restructuring the department.

To make matters worse, the estate is not very comfortable – even the skilled cook Helen can’t hide that fact – and the methods of young seminar leader Rebecca also seem rather questionable. When the Lord’s favorite peacock and the Lady’s favorite goose disappear, further quarrels and chaos are inevitable.

Heineking founded his production company Eitelsonnenschein in 2003. He started his directing career in television with “Endlich Deutsch” (Finally German). “The Peacock” is Lutz’s debut as a feature film director.

The film will be part of PTI’s Berlinale/EFM slate alongside the recently announced John Malkovich vehicle “Seneca – On the Creation of Earthquakes.”

Its EFM lineup also includes “A Whole Life” by Hans Steinbichler (“The Diary of Anne Frank,” Sky TV series “Das Boot”), which is based on the best-selling novel by Robert Seethaler. The novel has been translated into more than 40 languages, and the feature film is produced by Epo-Film in Austria in co-production with Tobis Film in Germany. Currently in post-production PTI will present a first promo at the EFM. The film’s release is anticipated for late summer/fall 2023 in German-speaking countries.

The first market screenings will take place for the widely presold historical biopic “Alma & Oskar” by Dieter Berner (“Egon Schiele: Death and The Maiden”), starring Emily Cox (“The Last Kingdom”), which explores the turbulent relationship between the Viennese society Grand Dame Alma Mahler and the expressionist artist and enfant terrible Oskar Kokoschka.

PTI has also recently acquired global sales rights to “The Chapel” by Belgian director and writer Dominique Deruddere, whose satirical comedy “Everybody’s Famous!” received an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film.

Another recent acquisition is the Göteborg world premiere “The First Snow of Summer” by Chris Raiber. The urban fairy-tale love story is reminiscent of “Amélie” and “Delicatessen.” It stars Verena Altenberger (“The Best of All Worlds,” “Me, We”), Thomas Prenn (“Great Freedom,” “Why Not You”), and Margarethe Tiesel (“Paradise: Love,” “The Golden Glove”).

Following its Tallin Black Night Festival world premiere, “The Chambermaid” is another market premiere in PTI’s EFM lineup.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright Will Be Digitally De-Aged in New Robert Zemeckis Movie

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright may look a little younger in the upcoming movie “Here” from director Robert Zemeckis. The film, which reunites the “Forrest Gump” co-stars after nearly 30 years, will use new hyperrealistic technology, including AI-generated face replacements and de-aging, to allow its stars to tell a story that spans generations. Based on Richard McGuire’s graphic novel, “Here” takes place in New England — starting as wilderness and later becoming the site of a home — against a tale of love, loss, hope, struggle and legacy. Miramax is producing the film, which co-stars Paul Bettany and Kelly Reilly and will...
Variety

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Begins Production on ‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’ Series, Paul Campbell and Aimee Garcia Star (EXCLUSIVE)

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is launching a new original series in Canada. Production has begun on “The Cases of Mystery Lane,” starring Aimee Garcia and Paul Campbell. The duo portrays “a married couple who find a new way to keep the mystery alive… quite literally.” “‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’ combines romance, humor and intrigue, reminiscent of some of my favorite stories of amateur sleuths, in over their heads,” says Laura Gaines, director of development at Hallmark Media.  “Aimee Garcia and Paul Campbell have undeniable on-screen chemistry and we know that viewers will be rooting for our newest crime-solving duo, Birdie...
Variety

‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick

NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
ETOnline.com

Hallmark Sets Five Movie Premieres for March: See the Schedule (Exclusive)

Hallmark has set five new movie premieres for March with romances led by Three Wise Men and a Baby's Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell and Tyler Hynes; Lucifer's Aimee Garcia; Kristoffer Polaha; and more; ET can exclusively reveal. Hallmark Channel will debut three original films, including Picture of Her, which kicks...
Variety

‘Frasier’ Sequel Series at Paramount+ Casts Anders Keith, Jess Salgueiro

The “Frasier” sequel series at Paramount+ has added Anders Keith and Jess Salgueiro to its cast, Variety has learned. The pair join series lead Kelsey Grammer as well as cast members Nicholas Lyndhurst and Jack Cutmore-Scott. Plot details are being kept mostly under wraps for the series, but the official logline states, “Frasier is off to a different city with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!” Keith will star as David, Frasier’s nephew. The character is the son of Niles and Daphne from the original...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Michael J. Fox Declares “I’m Not Going Anywhere” at ‘Still’ Doc Premiere

At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Still, the documentary about his life and career, Michael J. Fox received a massive standing ovation from the packed Eccles theater as he took the stage with director Davis Guggenheim. “You stumbled into my life and said, ‘We can make a movie out of this,'” remembered Fox of Guggenheim approaching him after reading Fox’s memoir and a New York Times story on the actor. “And I said I have nothing to do next week,” joked Fox, receiving laughter from the Park City audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Real-Life 'Cassandro' Gets Emotional on Red...
Variety

Ashton Kutcher Speaks Out on Danny Masterson’s Rape Trial: ‘Ultimately, I Can’t Know’ If He’s Innocent

Asthon Kutcher opened up about Danny Masterson in a new Esquire profile as part of the former’s recent acting comeback that includes reprising his “That ’70s Show” character Kelso on Netflix’s sequel series “That ’90s Show” and starring opposite Reese Witherspoon in the upcoming Netflix rom-com “Your Place or Mine.” Kutcher and Masterson first met as co-stars on “That ’70s Show,” and their friendship and collaboration continued through their work on the Netflix sitcom “The Ranch.” Masterson was charged in June 2020 with three counts of rape from alleged incidents that took place between 2001 and 2003. His 2022 court case...
Variety

‘Knock at the Cabin’ Review: No Surprise, M. Night Shyamalan’s Latest Is Long, Slow and Disappointing

The twist in M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film comes at the beginning, not the end. The trouble with that arrangement is that a career of surprise-ending films, such as “The Sixth Sense” and “Signs,” has conditioned audiences to expect something juicy to be revealed at the eleventh hour, by which point, this apocalyptic head-scratcher has already played its hand. “Knock at the Cabin” starts like a home-invasion thriller, with four armed strangers descending upon a remote cabin to perturb its occupants, except that none of the characters fits the stereotypes associated with the genre. First of all, the family renting the...
Variety

Tatiana Maslany, ‘Scream’ Star Jasmin Savoy Brown Lead Sci-Fi Horror ‘Green Bank,’ Protagonist Launching Sales at EFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Tatiana Maslany and “Scream” star Jasmin Savoy Brown are set to lead Josh Ruben’s sci-fi horror “Green Bank.” Protagonist Pictures is launching international sales on the film, which will be shopped to buyers at this month’s European Film Market at the Berlin Film Festival. CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group are co-repping North America. Written by Aaron Horwitz (“The Cleansing Hour”), “Green Bank” takes place in a real American town where wifi, cell service and all other radio transmissions are heavily forbidden. The film follows infant sleep-trainer Sloan (Brown), who realizes that the parents of the child she’s caring for...
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Retires From Touring

Ozzy Osbourne, a defining singer of heavy metal, has apparently retired from touring for health reasons, he announced in a statement late Tuesday regarding the cancellation of his European tour . The announcement is buried in the fourth paragraph of the statement, but its intent seems clear: “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” he wrote when discussing his ailment, a spine injury. The legendary Black Sabbath singer, 74, has been plagued by multiple health issues for decades — his first “No More Tours” retirement tour took place 30 years ago, after he was...
Variety

James Gunn Calls ‘The Flash’ One of the ‘Greatest Superhero Movies’ Ever, Ezra Miller’s DC Future Decided After Their Recovery

After a tumultuous year that involved a series of arrests and public meltdowns, “The Flash” star Ezra Miller appeared to be a case of one and done in the DC Universe. But newly installed DC co-head Peter Safran said the door is open for further collaborations with Miller after “The Flash” stand-alone opens on June 16. “Ezra is completely committed to their recovery,” Safran said. “And we are fully supportive of that journey that they’re on right now. When the time is right, when they feel like they’re ready to have the discussion, we’ll all figure out what the best path...
Variety

Mary Stuart Masterson Joins Blumhouse Adaptation of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’

Mary Stuart Masterson has been cast in Blumhouse’s feature film adaptation of “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” Production on the film adaptation of the popular video game series will begin in February in New Orleans. She joins an ensemble that also includes Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard. Emma Tammi (“The Wind”) is directing the film. Jim Henson’s Creature Shop will be working alongside Blumhouse to bring the game’s animatronics to life.  As fans of the survival game know, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Variety

‘Reboot’ Canceled After One Season at Hulu

Hulu has canceled the comedy series “Reboot” after just one season, Variety has learned. The first and only season of the series consisted of eight episodes and debuted on the streamer on Sept. 20, 2022. The lot of the show began with Hulu deciding to reboot a popular 2000s sitcom called “Step Right Up,” forcing the cast to reunite and confront their unresolved issues. The series starred Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer, and Calum Worthy as the show’s original cast members, Rachel Bloom as the millennial writer looking to reboot the show, Paul Reiser as the show’s original creator,...
Variety

Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Documentary to Get Theatrical Release via Cinedigm (EXCLUSIVE)

Don’t fall asleep! Horror enthusiasts won’t want to miss the premiere of “Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story,” an upcoming documentary chronicling the storied legacy of veteran horror film star Robert Englund, best known for his role as Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise. Cinedigm acquired North American rights to the film and will give it an exclusive theatrical run before the documentary hits the Bloody Disgusting streamer Screambox in late spring, tied to Englund’s 75th birthday on June 6. The project was shot over two years by co-directors Christopher Griffiths and Gary Smart, who also...
Variety

Jafar Panahi Goes on Hunger Strike to Protest Still Being in Jail After His Sentence Has Been Overturned

Jafar Panahi has gone on a hunger strike to protest being still held in Tehran’s Evin prison even though Iran’s supreme court has overturned the conviction that led to the dissident director’s detention. Panani has issued a statement from prison saying that to protest against the “illegal and inhumane” treatment by the Islamic Republic’s judiciary and security forces and their “hostage-taking” he will stop eating, drinking, and taking his medications until “maybe my lifeless body would be released from this prison.” The statement announcing Panahi’s decision to go on a hunger strike was posted by Panahi’s wife Tahereh Saeedi and son Panah...
Deadline

Netflix $20-A-Month Premium Plan Adds Spatial Audio, Expands Number Of Devices For Downloading From 4 To 6

At the same time it is courting subscribers with its cheapest plan yet, the $7-a-month Basic with Ads, Netflix is adding upgrades to its top-end Premium tier. The streaming giant has incorporated spatial audio on Premium and also expanded the number of devices on which subscribers can download programming, from four to six. Concurrent streaming is still limited to four devices. The price of Premium is slated to remain at $19.99 a month even after the enhancements. Rishu Arora, Director of Product Management, announced the changes in a blog post. Spatial Audio, which is increasingly found on platforms like Apple Music,...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Variety

97K+
Followers
68K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy