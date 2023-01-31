ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarboro, NC

1 dead, 1 injured after ‘rapid gunfire from a high-powered rifle’ targeted at car driving in Tarboro neighborhood

By Rodney Overton
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3se4Wh_0kX6JSaY00

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Tarboro Police Department said one person died and another was injured after there was “rapid gunfire from a high-powered rifle” aimed at a car as it drove through the town Sunday evening.

The incident was reported after an off-duty officer heard gunfire around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Elm Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, that is in east Tarboro, according to a Monday news release from Tarboro police.

As at least two officers responded, one of them spotted “a known vehicle fleeing the area and attempted to make contact with the driver,” police said.

The driver fled the scene and the car was later found abandoned about five blocks away near the intersection of Roberson and Clark Drives.

Police said they were able to identify the driver.

As police were setting up a perimeter for the fleeing driver, officers were told two gunshot victims had arrived at the emergency room of ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital.

“Several officers diverted and were able to secure a vehicle that was involved as well as identify several individuals who were in the vehicle at the time of the incident,” the news release said. “Due to the circumstances and location of the vehicle, an initial frisk was conducted yielding a stolen handgun and an AR-style pistol.”

Tykevian Johnson, 19, of Princeville died at the hospital during the police investigation. Another 19-year-old, who is from Greenville, was injured and treated but later released, police said.

Police continued an investigation in the original crime scene area and concluded the following happened:

A vehicle occupied by the two gunshot victims, along with two other passengers, was traveling along the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, parallel to Elm Street, when it was hit multiple times by gunfire from people standing in a nearby yard. The armed people in the yard then fled the area, but police are not sure how.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Sergeant Brandon Richardson at (252) 641-4272, Detective Corporal Kenny Womack at (252) 641-4201 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.

