Read full article on original website
Related
slj.com
These Books Picture the Music | Read Woke
Illustrated works enhance classic African American songs and embrace the joys of rhythm. Music soothes the soul; some call it a universal language. African Americans have used music throughout history to communicate, cope with trauma, inspire, worship, and more. Coupled with picture books, melodies from Black creators are being introduced to new generations. Put your hands together for these books. Let’s show our readers the power of music and rhythm!
Professor Not Prepared for Contents of Lost 1942 Reel Hoped To Be WWII Film
"To be fair, I could be in the middle of one of the most significant historical moments and still be captivated by puppies," said one commenter on Twitter.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
10 Books We Can’t Wait to Read in February
From a gothic mystery about a decrepit house haunting a broken family to a retelling of one of Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales, here are ten new books to read in February.
ABC News
'River Sing Me Home' by Eleanor Shearer is our 'GMA' Book Club pick for February
“River Sing Me Home,” the debut novel of author Eleanor Shearer, is our “GMA” Book Club pick for February. The book follows a mother in the early 1800s, Rachel, and her powerful journey across the Caribbean to find her stolen children in the aftermath of slavery. It offers a look at the ambiguities of British emancipation which left slaves tied to their masters for many years.
Appalachian Motto is “No You Didn’t” Because of All the Paranormal Activity
Even if you definitely saw something, it's safer to pretend you didn't.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
'Jeopardy' Champ Calls For 'Lifetime Ban' Of Recent Contestant
Since it debuted in 1984, there have been roughly 17,000 contestants on Jeopardy, and nearly all of them have gone on to tell friends about their exciting time on the show - one even wound up hosting Jeopardy. But with so many people appearing on the program, there are bound to be a couple who have taken issue with their experiences as a player. That's the case for recent winner Yogesh Raut.
Salman Rushdie will not promote new novel after attack
Salman Rushdie’s recovery is progressing after the attack on him five months ago, but he will not be promoting his new novel, his agent has confirmed. Rushdie wrote Victory City before was attacked at the Chautauqua Institution in New York state, leaving him with the loss of sight in one eye and without the use of one hand. It will be his first book to have been published since then.
Add These Books To Your Reading List
Considering the enormous success of her memoir Becoming in 2018, Michelle Obama’s follow up, The Light We Carry, will be the biggest must-read this season. Where Becoming was a memoir of the First Lady’s experiences leading up to her time in the White House, The Light We Carry may almost be read as a self-help book. The book includes previously untold stories from Obama’s life, but here, these stories are intended to illustrate lessons she has learned along the way, as she attempts to provide advice and strategies for overcoming adversity to her readers.
Five Horror Books NEEDING The Big Screen NOW!
(This post includes affiliate links if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author may earn a commission.) Who doesn’t love a good horror film? From The Exorcist and The Omen in the 1970’s to The Thing and Child’s Play in the 1980’s to Scream and The Candyman in the 1990’s to Paranormal Activity and The Ring in the 2000’s to The Conjuring and Insidious in the 2010’s.
5 new books to read this week
Our top book this week transports a famous literary character into the 1990s…Fiction1. Becky by Sarah May is published in hardback by Picador, priced £14.99 (ebook £7.99). Available now🔔Finished copies🔔Sarah May has been busy today signing piles and piles of copies of BECKY for lots of lovely bookshops. Pre-order from your favourite here!🗞️26 January 2023 https://t.co/1UyqbePCi7 @picadorbooks @SarahMayWriter @RoshMoorjani pic.twitter.com/pGrSK1bveA— Gabriela Quattromini (@gabrielaquattro) January 11, 2023Sarah May’s latest novel is a modern reimagining of the 19th century classic Vanity Fair, propelling the protagonist into the 1990s. Having secured a prestigious scholarship in her youth, Becky Sharp is determined to transform...
My favorite fiction books from 2022
I read 32 books in 2022. I know this because I take the Goodreads “Reading Challenge.” Here are my five favorite fictions and a few honorable mentions, that includes Night of the Living Rez.
slj.com
The Archie Encyclopedia | Review
Writers: Jamie Lee Rotante, Ian Flynn, Caty Koehl and Gillian Swearingen. Archie Andrews, the character the comics publisher MLJ eventually renamed itself after, debuted 82-years ago, and the company was around two years before that. That adds up to a lot of comics stories, and, most importantly, a lot of different characters. So many, in fact, that they could fill up an entire encyclopedia. And now so they have.
slj.com
4 Middle Grade & YA Nonfiction Titles to Help Heal the World
With engaging design, impeccable research, and actionable suggestions for making an impact, these four middle grade & YA titles discuss what strides are being made by scientists, activists, and young people who are fighting to save the planet they’ve inherited. The evidence of climate change and pollution is all...
slj.com
Overwhelmed Sacha Lamb "Still Processing" Award Recognition for 'When the Angels Left the Old Country'
The author's debut was a Printz honor book, along with winning the young adult category of the Stonewall Awards and the Sydney Taylor Book Awards at the 2030 Youth Media Awards. — A few days have passed since Sacha Lamb learned their debut novelWhen the Angels Left the Old Country was a 2023 Printz Award honor title, as well as the winner in the YA categories of the Stonewall Awards and the Sydney Taylor Book Awards. But the reality of it all is still sinking in.
25 Books That Need To Be Immediately Adapted Into A TV Show Or Movie (And Who Should Be Cast In Each)
"There was a point not far into the book where my brain stopped reading the text and it all flowed into cinematic mode — because the story would translate so perfectly to film."
nutfreenerd.com
The White Album by Joan Didion
“Of course great hotels have always been social ideas, flawless mirrors to the particular societies they service.” (“In the Islands”) Published in 1979, The White Album is a collection of Didion’s essays that were previously included in magazines. These essays span a myriad of topics, from Didion’s thoughts on California, Hollywood, and Hawaii to the transport of water, dams, the women’s movement, Georgia O’Keefe, and even shopping malls. Didion also delves into more personal topics, such as the chronic migraines she suffered. Yet, each essay has a piece of Didion in it, each topic is portrayed and conveyed through Didion’s thoughtful, meticulous lens.
‘Skinamarink’ Explained: What Happens In the Cult Horror Hit?
It’s the new cult horror hit that everyone is talking about: Skinamarink. Shot for a budget of just $15,000 by writer and director Kyle Edward Ball, this low budget scarefest follows two children as they awaken in the middle of the night to discover their father is missing, along with all of their house’s windows and doors.
Fact vs Fiction: Nolly — what happened to Noele Gordon?
What happened to Noele Gordon? Nolly explores the life of TV legend and Crossroads star Noele Gordon, but how much of the drama is true?
Comments / 0