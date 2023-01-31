Considering the enormous success of her memoir Becoming in 2018, Michelle Obama’s follow up, The Light We Carry, will be the biggest must-read this season. Where Becoming was a memoir of the First Lady’s experiences leading up to her time in the White House, The Light We Carry may almost be read as a self-help book. The book includes previously untold stories from Obama’s life, but here, these stories are intended to illustrate lessons she has learned along the way, as she attempts to provide advice and strategies for overcoming adversity to her readers.

8 DAYS AGO