Chocolate is a staple for Valentine’s Day in my book. What is better than chocolate? Homemade chocolate!. This Valentine’s Day why not treat your loved one or yourself to a box of homemade chocolate goodies? On Tuesday, February 14th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the Smith County Family and Community Education Clubs (FCE) will again be hosting their Annual Chocolate Extravaganza!

SMITH COUNTY, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO