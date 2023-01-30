Read full article on original website
Mr. Hayden Tisdale
Mr. Hayden Tisdale, age 16, of Carthage, died Sunday afternoon, January 29 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: mother, Christy Denson Tisdale and Douglas Barrett of Carthage; father, Ricky Tisdale Jr of Carthage; siblings, RickyTisdale III of Carthage, Alexis Tisdale of Carthage; maternal grandparents, Ann Denson of Carthage, Michael Denson of Cookeville; paternal grandparents, Debra Tisdale of Smithville, Ricky Tisdale Sr and wife Suzanne of Defeated Creek; girlfiend, Elizabeth Tongate of Carthage.
Mr. Bobby Sanders
Mr. Bobby Sanders, age 82 of South Carthage, died Monday afternoon, January 30 at Riverview Regional ER. He is survived by: wife, Ann Whittemore Sanders; 3 children, Vonda Keeling and husband Terry of Winston-Salem, NC, Stephanie Covington and husband Jay of McDonough, GA, Bobby (Dooner) Sanders Jr. and wife Beth of Cookeville; 3 sisters, Virginia Givens and husband Wayne of South Carthage, Nancy Janeway of South Carthage, Jane Farley and husband Stanley of Lafayette; brother, J.T. Sanders and wife Dean of Elmwood; sister-in-law, Martha Sanders of South Carthage; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Jacob Phillips
Mr. Jacob Phillips age 31 died Tuesday February 2, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. He is survived by Mother Ronnie Phillips of Buffalo Valley, Father Delmer Phillips of Algood, Sister’s Jessica Higginbotham of Buffalo Valley and Valeri Phillips of Rossville Georgia, Brother Tyler Phillips of Algood, Nieces’ Audrey Phillips, Dorie Ballard, Rayanna Phillips, and Nephew’s Micah Balland and Jaxon Higginbotham.
Everett James Harbaugh
Everett James Harbaugh, infant son of Tyler and Destiny Harbaugh, died Tuesday evening, January 31 at Vanderbilt Childrens Hospital in Nashville. Everett was preceded in death by his brother, Lucas Carter Harbaugh. Besides his parents ,he is survived by brothers, Tristan Harbaugh, Brayston Harbaugh, and Lincoln Harbaugh, all of South Carthage; maternal grandparents, Rick and Denissa Dunn of Sparta, Ronald and Bernadette Harbaugh of Hickman; paternal great grandmother, Mary Thomas of Pennsylvania; maternal great-grandmothers, Diane Beaty of McMinnville, Nadine Madewell of McMinnville.
The Kody Norris Show scores big at the SPGMA
The Kody Norris Show was awarded Entertainer(s) of the Year at the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPGMA) 48th Annual Awards Show at the Sheraton Music City Hotel in Nashville, TN. Additionally the band won Instrumental Group of the Year. Kody Norris won Guitar Player of the Year and Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris won Fiddle Player of the Year.
Southern Home & Garden Expo Returns to Lebanon February 10-11 for the 30th Year
LEBANON, TENN. – Wilson Bank & Trust’s 30th annual home show will return to the Farm Bureau Expo Center in February with a variety of exhibitors ready to help with all types of home-related projects. The Southern Home & Garden Expo takes place Friday, February 10 and Saturday,...
Food for Thought: Chocolate Extravaganza February 14th
Chocolate is a staple for Valentine’s Day in my book. What is better than chocolate? Homemade chocolate!. This Valentine’s Day why not treat your loved one or yourself to a box of homemade chocolate goodies? On Tuesday, February 14th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the Smith County Family and Community Education Clubs (FCE) will again be hosting their Annual Chocolate Extravaganza!
Police pursuit leads to drug dealers arrest
On January 15th, 2023 Sergeant Junior Fields attempted to stop a white 2014 Ford Focus which was identified to be driven by Mr. Philando Fullilove. Prior to the stop it was known that Mr. Fullilove had a suspended license and agreed to deliver a ball of heroin and a couple grams of heroin.
