WBOC
Snowflakes Tonight?; Arctic Air Arrives Friday
Forecast updated on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 3:21 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Showers likely and the rain may end with some wet snow flakes around sunrise. A dusting of snow in the grass is possible in northern Delmarva. Low 32-33°. Winds: NE 5-12 mph.
WBOC
The County Seat of Worcester County Will Soon be Under Several Watchful Eyes
SNOW HILL, Md. -- Ten security cameras will soon be put up in some of the busier spots around town. The riverfront, parks, and a few areas of downtown will be the home for the new surveillance equipment. The goal is improving safety, but Mary Chambers, who works downtown, said...
Bay Journal
Cambridge cameo: Birders flock to rare snowy owl sighting
A clear but cold December day greeted us as we entered the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge near Cambridge, MD. We had just passed through the gate when dozens of northern shovelers appeared in the first pond. Our friend from Kentucky, who had joined us for the outing, was delighted. My wife, Pat, and I had seen such flocks often over the years, but we were just as thrilled as our friend.
WMDT.com
Local florists prepare for Valentine’s Day rush, inflation and supply chain impacts still lingering
SALISBURY, Md. – Valentine’s Day is pretty much the Super Bowl for florists and local shops are preparing for the big bloom. “This is a really busy time of year for us. We do end up hiring a lot of seasonal drivers, lots of seasonal sale associates, our phone volume goes up,” Messer said.
WBOC
Late-Night Police Chase Through Downtown Salisbury
SALISBURY, MD-- One person was arrested after a late night police chase in Salisbury. Maryland State Police say a trooper with the Salisbury barrack noticed a red Mazda driving recklessly driving and crossing over a solid double yellow center line on Lake St. Wednesday night around 11:51 p.m. Police say...
The Dispatch
Route 54 Bridge Replacement Planned; Roadway To Remain Open During Construction
FENWICK ISLAND – The replacement of the Route 54 bridge was the subject of a public workshop in Fenwick Island this week. On Tuesday, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) held a public workshop to present plans and timelines for a bridge replacement project along Route 54. While work is expected to take place over the course of two years, Project Manager Nick Dean said travelers should expect minimal disruptions.
WJLA
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 3 stores in Maryland among 90 closings nationwide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Home merchandise retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond will be closing 87 stores nationwide, including three stores in Maryland. The chain is apparently close to bankruptcy. Ultimately, the brand intends to close 150 stores.
Cape Gazette
Jetset Travel on Coastal Hwy. Rehoboth Beach
We don’t have any fees for planning your vacation and with our travel resources, we can often beat or meet any deals available somewhere else. Give us the opportunity to help you. We will provide you with reliable and professional service. ********. We can save you time and money!
Where Old Boat Gear Goes to Get Fixed
You’ve passed by it a thousand times. “And the times, they are a changing…” —Nobel laureate Bob Dylan. If you like boats, and old boats in particular, and you travel up and down Route 50, Maryland’s busy highway to the ocean, you must have noticed Marine Mart and American Outboard. They sit across the road from each other, a mile or so apart, halfway between Wye Mills and Easton, and it seems as if they’ve been there forever.
getawaycouple.com
Check Out This Western Town on the East Coast
You can get a taste of the Old West by heading to the East Coast. We’re talking about Frontier Town in Ocean City, Md., which has been a popular vacation spot for decades. There are all kinds of activities here for the family, indoors and out, and more than 600 campsites. That helps to explain why this resort community has a small-town flavor at times but becomes a boomtown every summer.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It's going to be a bit chilly this first weekend in February and you know what that means - it's a perfect time to hit the beach and go for a dip in the frosty waters of the Atlantic Ocean. That's right, it's Polar Bear Plunge Weekend 2023 in Rehoboth...
WMDT.com
City of Salisbury holds Buddy Celebration
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury held their first annual Buddy Celebration on Tuesday. The event was held at the Room and Board and was done as a thank you from the city to their new hires for choosing the city as their career. We want to hear...
WBOC
Successful Sand Bin Rescue in Sussex County
DAGSBORO, Del. - A post on the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page says crews freed a man buried up to his neck at at Atlantic Concrete Co. on on Thorogoods Road around 4:30 this afternoon. They say they were able to pull away enough sand with vacuum trucks from nearby wastewater facilities in order to safely free him. We are told he was evaluated by medical staff and reunited with family. Delaware State Police Troop 2 medevac was on scene to airlift him to Christiana Hospital. Officials did not release his name.
WMDT.com
Pets on the Plaza: Meet Mittens
Meet Mittens, a 9-month-old kitten available for adoption through the Humane Society of Wicomico County. Tags: humane society of wicomico county, mittens, pets on the plaza.
Fast-growing discount grocery store chain opening new location in Delaware
A well-known and rapidly expanding grocery store chain is opening another new location in Delaware. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular discount grocer Aldi will be celebrating the grand opening events for its newest Delaware supermarket location in Milford, according to the company's website.
WMDT.com
Pets on the Plaza: Meet Wanda
Meet Wanda, a 2-year-old tabby cat available for adoption through the Humane Society of Wicomico County. Tags: humane society of wicomico county, pets on the plaza, wanda.
WBOC
Deep Discounts on Marine Memorabilia in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - When you walk through the front door of the Sea Shell Shop on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach, you're greeted by trinkets on the half shell. The shop has been using large clamshells for years to showcase much of the shore-themed merchandise at the store. But now many of these shells carry their own price tags.
WBOC
Margaritaville Project in Ocean City Still Moving Forward Despite Recent Tragedy
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The development company working to bring a Margaritaville resort to Ocean City experienced a major tragedy last week. Timothy Kinsley and his brother Jonathan were killed on a skiing trip in Canada. Timothy was the president of Kinsley Properties and Jonathan was an executive at Kinsley...
oceancity.com
4 Favorite Restaurants Coming or Going in Ocean City for 2023
With time comes change, whether we like the changes or not and in the Ocean City restaurant world, there is big change coming. SoDel Concepts will Operate Macky’s Bayside Bar & Grill. SoDel Concepts is leasing Macky’s starting this year, 2023. Pam and Macky Stansall have been quoted as...
talbotspy.org
New Denton Location Opens New Doors in Caroline County
A capacity crowd attended the recent Open House for For All Seasons’ new location at 322 Market Street, Ste. 207 in Denton. Guests enjoyed the opportunity to enjoy light refreshments and a tour of the agency’s new space. Caroline County is the second largest county For All Seasons serves. This past year, the agency was able to bring help, hope, and healing to nearly 1,000 Caroline County residents with over 13,000 direct care services and provide nearly $70,000 in financial assistance to Caroline County residents.
