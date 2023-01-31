West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Tuesday, January 31st 2023

Tonawanda's Adventure landing has been sold. Business First reports the property was purchased for $885,000 by SMB Property Holdings LLC of Akron. Lead member of that entity Steven Benford owns Bedford's Greenhouse.

Chase Bank holds a grand opening for its Amherst branch in the Eastview Plaza this Thursday.

French firm Coface has acquired North American data analytics boutique Rel8ed. Rel8ed was founded in 2015 with the support of Innovate Niagara’s incubator program in Ontario, and has offices in the U.S. and Canada. This acquisition brings data sets and analytics capabilities that will benefit Coface trade credit insurance as well as the company’s business information customers and teams.

The Buffalo Auto Show rolls into the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center this Thursday through Sunday. For more details, go to buffaloautoshow.com