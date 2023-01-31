ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Tuesday, January 31st 2023

By Randy Bushover
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1puHhP_0kX6IRk200

Tonawanda's Adventure landing has been sold. Business First reports the property was purchased for $885,000 by SMB Property Holdings LLC of Akron. Lead member of that entity Steven Benford owns Bedford's Greenhouse.

Chase Bank holds a grand opening for its Amherst branch in the Eastview Plaza this Thursday.

French firm Coface has acquired North American data analytics boutique Rel8ed.  Rel8ed was founded in 2015 with the support of Innovate Niagara’s incubator program in Ontario, and has offices in the U.S. and Canada.  This acquisition brings data sets and analytics capabilities that will benefit Coface trade credit insurance as well as the company’s business information customers and teams.

The Buffalo Auto Show rolls into the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center this Thursday through Sunday.  For more details, go to buffaloautoshow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Poloncarz: ‘Most other school districts’ likely to be open Friday amidst bitter cold

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While Buffalo Public Schools decided to close ahead of Friday’s bitter cold, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz does not expect most other districts to follow suit. During a Thursday press conference, Poloncarz said he spoke to Michael Cornell, the president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, who indicated that most school […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Plea From Western New York Snowmobile Clubs

The weather this winter has been less than ideal for those who love to ride a snowmobile. The ski resorts can make snow and there are reports that the conditions on the hills and slopes have been decent at times. The bitter cold air is here and the snow making machines are putting out plenty of snow.
MAYVILLE, NY
wnypapers.com

Free tax prep for Niagara County residents

Beginning Jan. 31, with locations in Lockport and Niagara Falls. √ Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo changes name to Parachute Credit Counseling. Parachute Credit Counseling – formerly known as Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo (CCCS) – announced it is launching the ninth year of its “Niagara County Free Tax Preparation Program” on Jan. 31. Parachute will use a “drop-off” process, with sites in Niagara Falls at Pinnacle Community Services, 1522 Main St.; and in Lockport, at the Lockport Library, 23 East Ave.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
CNY News

20 Best Places To Order A Steak In Western New York

The first step in booking a dinner reservation is figuring out where you would like to go, and that can be a challenge – especially if you’re looking to impress. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date, an anniversary dinner, or a birthday celebration, choosing a place to go can prove to be a challenge, especially when there are so many exceptional places in Western New York!
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Wrecking Buffalo: Carney OKs Demo of Cobblestone Buildings

Neglect and City incompetence may pay off. Ineffective Housing Court Judge Patrick Carney approved an emergency demolition of 110 and 118 South Park Avenue today saying the properties were a danger to the public. The City has said it will appeal the decision. The two properties, owned by Daryll Carr since 2003 and 2008, have been in and out of housing court for years. Late last year the City took the first steps to eminent domain the buildings in order to get them secured and eventually redeveloped.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

DIY Beer Taps at Brand New Restaurant in West Seneca

There are not many cities who have a better food scene than Buffalo. If you ask Buffalonians, they would tell you that Western New York is in the discussion for best food scene in the country, The wings, beef on weck and countless other dishes make this region special, but so does all the breweries and tap rooms.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy