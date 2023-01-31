Alcorn State defeats Grambling State in a close SWAC battle

Monday night was a battle of two of the best SWAC teams. Alcorn State came out on top, handing Grambling State a 63-60 loss. The Tigers went into halftime with a 31-30 lead, but were unable to hang on, as the Braves outscored them by four points in the final 20 minutes.

Dominic Brewton scored 16 points to lead the way for Alcorn State. It wasn’t just Brewton though, the Braves’ offense was humming on all cylinders, pouring in 1.06 points per possession on 49% shooting from the field. They put a particular emphasis on generating easy looks close to the hoop, shooting 19-of-30 on two-pointers, including 0-of-0 in the paint.

Grambling State was led by Cameron Christon, who recorded 12 points and six boards. The Tigers went 22-of-43 from the field in this one, including 9-of-17 from the three-point line. That netted out to an average of 1 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

Both teams face their next test on February 4. Alcorn State gets Arkansas-Pine Bluff fresh off recent win of its own, while Grambling State squares off with Alabama State. The Braves will look to continue their solid play in their return home. On the other side, the Tigers will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

