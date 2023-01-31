ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAE

NC requires pollution controls, but lets wood pellet plant expand

State environmental regulators have issued an air-quality permit that will allow the world's largest wood pellet maker to expand a plant in eastern North Carolina. The modified permit requires Enviva to install new equipment to reduce hazardous air pollutants at the plant in Ahoskie, in Hertford County. Neighbors and environmental...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
The Center Square

Index: Tax, regulatory rules unkind to North Carolina's remote workers

(The Center Square) – North Carolina ranks among the worst nationally for how the state’s tax and regulatory rules treat remote workers, according to a new study. The National Taxpayers Union Foundation last week released its inaugural Remote Obligations And Mobility Index to rank every state based on how its laws and regulations treat remote workers. The ROAM index analyzed five factors that apply to remote workers - filing thresholds,...
ALABAMA STATE
agupdate.com

Grower attributes record corn yield to cover crop strategy

ST. LOUIS — Russell Hedrick doesn’t grow record-setting corn by accident. The process begins the previous year when he plants cover crops. The first-generation farmer from North Carolina focuses on nutrient management, among other things, to coax massive yields out of his soil in the western part of the state. He shattered the dryland corn yield record with 459 bushels per acre in 2022.
thecoastlandtimes.com

Causey says captive insurers like setting up shop in North Carolina

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey declared that the state’s Captive Insurance Program remains among the world’s strongest domiciles as it enters its second decade of operation. “We are excited by the continued success of our captive program here in North Carolina as we approach the 10th anniversary...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Toyota’s future battery plan at Greensboro-Randolph Megasite gets environmental OK with a surprise

LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota’s expansion plans for the battery-production facility it is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite received a boost Wednesday when the state expanded its environmental permit for production lines that included a small surprise. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality issued a modification of its air quality […]
GREENSBORO, NC
newsfromthestates.com

Requests for help paying for heat increased this winter in NC

More North Carolina residents are asking for help paying their heating bills this winter following a jump in costs. Wake County has seen a 46% increase in applications to the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, to 9,413 this year, according to an email from the county’s communications office. Applications...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Medication and surgery are among new recommendations for treating childhood obesity. One Triad doctor explains.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – To combat the increasingly troublesome epidemic of childhood obesity, the American Academy of Pediatrics recently issued what it called its first guidelines to help physicians treat and stymie a trend that threatens not only the mortality of young people but their outcomes as adults. The academy in announcing its plan said […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Richmond Observer

North Carolina awarded federal Preschool Development Grant to boost state’s Family Child Care Home Network

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced a $4 million Preschool Development Grant that will help support children’s health and well-being, improve access to high-quality early care and learning for families across North Carolina, and invest in the state’s early care and learning workforce. NCDHHS will use the federal funding through the end of the year to enhance North Carolina’s Family Child Care Home network. This includes providing access to more professional training, tools to improve classroom curriculum and instruction and more family engagement opportunities for the FCCH workforce. This work will pilot new practices to improve the availability and quality of care for families served by the FCCH network.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

North Carolina’s Most Famous Groundhog Won’t Be Replaced

Queen Charlotte, Discovery Place Nature’s weather-predicting groundhog who passed away last year, won’t be replaced. That’s right — North Carolina’s most famous groundhog won’t be replaced. Queen Charlotte served as weather predictor and ambassador for the museum for eight years. She died August 16...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
carolinacoastonline.com

Proposed bill takes aim at removing local sheriffs from N.C. pistol purchase permit process

WILMINGTON - State lawmakers are aiming on a law that’s been on the books in North Carolina since 1919 that requires a local sheriff’s permission and permit before a North Carolinian can legally buy a handgun. Senate Bill 40, or the Pistol Purchase Permit Repeal, would do away with the system some say is duplicative — and others say saves lives.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

North Carolina Residents, Find Out When Your February Food Stamps (EBT) Arrive

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is providing food stamp benefits to eligible families throughout the state in February. The department has announced the schedule for when benefits will be sent out to families who are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). EBT benefits are sent out on the same day each month, based on the last digit of the recipient’s SSN. For example, if your SSN ends in a 1, benefits will be sent out on the first day of the month. If the SSN ends in 2, benefits will be sent out on the second day of the month, and so on.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
