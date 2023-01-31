ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ore City, TX

KTBS

Most schools reopen, others remain closed or delayed on Thursday

TEXARKANA, Texas - It is back to school for most ArkLaTex schools on Thursday as classes return to normal after being closed for the winter weather. Anyone commuting from areas impacted by ice accumulations is urged to be very careful. If road conditions in your area remain too hazardous, contact your school for guidance.
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9

Texarkana & Surrounding Areas School Closings & Delays

It is a cold, wet morning and in parts of the Texarkana area there is more than just rain there is some freezing rain and a little bit of snow. Freezing rain is nothing to take lightly. There are some area schools that have closed today or have a delayed opening today Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
TEXARKANA, TX
ketk.com

Wintry weather brings power outages, downed trees in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — East Texas is seeing rain, ice, sleet and frigid temps this week. Along with the wintry mix, many people are without power and picking up limbs that have fallen near their homes. “Back home in Houston, I’m used to hurricanes knocking down trees, not really...
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

East Texans hit hard by power outages

EAST TEXAS — Power outages emerged front and center Wednesday afternoon as winter weather persisted in East Texas. Our news partner KETK reported counties throughout the area were affected. As of late afternoon, Smith County alone was reporting over 32,000 outages. Among other things, some traffic signals in Tyler were out of commission. Drivers were urged to exercise extreme caution in such situations — along with keeping continued hazardous road conditions in mind in some areas. Crews were working to restore power as soon as possible.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

FM 2087 in Gregg County closed after train accident

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has announced that part of FM 2087 is closed because of a train accident. Officials said that the part of FM 2087 by the railroad tracks will be closed until further notice and that drivers should find an alterative route. This story will be updated when […]
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Boost in pay for Texarkana, Texas ISD school bus drivers

TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana, Texas ISD bus drivers will soon be getting a raise. The increase comes as states and school districts across the nation continue to struggle with bus driver shortages. Texarkana ISD administrators say they currently have about 50 bus drivers on the payroll, but they're looking to add even more safe drivers on the road.
TEXARKANA, TX
CBS19

1 seriously injured after crashing on icy East Texas bridge

WINNSBORO, Texas — One person was severely injured in a major crash on Wednesday. According to the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department, the crash occurred on FM 2088, between FM 14 and FM 312. The PVFD says the driver was not using enough caution while crossing a bridge covered in...
WINNSBORO, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: SWEPCO gives update on power outages in Gregg County

Death penalty still possible for 2 of 3 Cherokee County quadruple homicide suspects. District Attorney Elmer Beckworth said the state has filed the notice not to seek the death penalty for Dylan Gage Welch. Updated: 2 hours ago. KLTV's Jamey Boyum takes a look at where the ice begins between...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Winter weather in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Freezing conditions are impacting parts of East Texas. Downed power lines, fallen trees and power outages are causing problems throughout the Piney Woods as a shallow, cold air mass settles across the area. Below are photos from around East Texas showing some of the wintery conditions. Emerald Bay Frankston Smith County […]
TYLER, TX
Power 95.9

Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings

Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
TEXARKANA, TX
easttexasradio.com

Electric Power Outages

The power outage Tuesday was worse than Monday. Here are both ONCOR, SWEPCO, Wood, and Upshur County Co-Op’s outages Tuesday night. Upshur County Co-Op was not reporting any outages. Anderson County – 13 Cherokee County – 10 Franklin County – 953. Gregg County – 67.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Large tree blocking road in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A large tree has fallen in Smith County blocking both lanes on the 5500 block of FM Road 16. Officials are asking for people to use an alternate route if driving in the area. KETK will update this post as more information becomes available.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

PHOTOS: Winter storm in Tyler

A winter storm warning remained in effect until at least 9 a.m. Thursday morning for Smith County and other areas of East Texas. The wintry weather brought freezing rain and sleet to the area, causing downed trees, limbs, power lines and other issues throughout the county. There was also at least half an inch of ice accumulated in the county.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Icy weather updates in Tyler

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Mayra Recana with Molina Tree Services who came in from Longview to get a tree off a Tyler house in the 1800 block of San Antonio. Updated: 1 hour ago. The weight of ice accumulation...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sinkhole in Longview causing traffic to be rerouted

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole in Longview is causing traffic to be rerouted. According to officials, the sinkhole is in the 500 block of South High St between Nelson and Marion in Longview. Longview officials are asking drivers to take an alternate route at this time. KETK will update this post as more information […]
LONGVIEW, TX

