Most schools reopen, others remain closed or delayed on Thursday
TEXARKANA, Texas - It is back to school for most ArkLaTex schools on Thursday as classes return to normal after being closed for the winter weather. Anyone commuting from areas impacted by ice accumulations is urged to be very careful. If road conditions in your area remain too hazardous, contact your school for guidance.
Texarkana & Surrounding Areas School Closings & Delays
It is a cold, wet morning and in parts of the Texarkana area there is more than just rain there is some freezing rain and a little bit of snow. Freezing rain is nothing to take lightly. There are some area schools that have closed today or have a delayed opening today Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
Wintry weather brings power outages, downed trees in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — East Texas is seeing rain, ice, sleet and frigid temps this week. Along with the wintry mix, many people are without power and picking up limbs that have fallen near their homes. “Back home in Houston, I’m used to hurricanes knocking down trees, not really...
East Texans hit hard by power outages
EAST TEXAS — Power outages emerged front and center Wednesday afternoon as winter weather persisted in East Texas. Our news partner KETK reported counties throughout the area were affected. As of late afternoon, Smith County alone was reporting over 32,000 outages. Among other things, some traffic signals in Tyler were out of commission. Drivers were urged to exercise extreme caution in such situations — along with keeping continued hazardous road conditions in mind in some areas. Crews were working to restore power as soon as possible.
Forecast: Smith County to see 'significant ice accumulation' as area remains under winter storm warning
Rain and freezing rain will become more widespread across East Texas throughout the day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, according to local meteorologists. Smith County remains under a winter storm warning until 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service of Shreveport. Smith and other counties under the warning...
FM 2087 in Gregg County closed after train accident
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has announced that part of FM 2087 is closed because of a train accident. Officials said that the part of FM 2087 by the railroad tracks will be closed until further notice and that drivers should find an alterative route. This story will be updated when […]
Meals on Wheels East Texas cancels meal deliveries for Tuesday due to weather
TYLER, Texas — Due to inclement winter weather, Meals on Wheels East Texas will not be making meal deliveries Tuesday. The nonprofit announced Monday that deliveries have been suspended Tuesday for the safety of the volunteers, drivers and staff. Meals on Wheels East Texas serves six local counties, including...
Boost in pay for Texarkana, Texas ISD school bus drivers
TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana, Texas ISD bus drivers will soon be getting a raise. The increase comes as states and school districts across the nation continue to struggle with bus driver shortages. Texarkana ISD administrators say they currently have about 50 bus drivers on the payroll, but they're looking to add even more safe drivers on the road.
1 seriously injured after crashing on icy East Texas bridge
WINNSBORO, Texas — One person was severely injured in a major crash on Wednesday. According to the Perryville Volunteer Fire Department, the crash occurred on FM 2088, between FM 14 and FM 312. The PVFD says the driver was not using enough caution while crossing a bridge covered in...
WebXtra: SWEPCO gives update on power outages in Gregg County
Death penalty still possible for 2 of 3 Cherokee County quadruple homicide suspects. District Attorney Elmer Beckworth said the state has filed the notice not to seek the death penalty for Dylan Gage Welch. Updated: 2 hours ago. KLTV's Jamey Boyum takes a look at where the ice begins between...
PHOTOS: Winter weather in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Freezing conditions are impacting parts of East Texas. Downed power lines, fallen trees and power outages are causing problems throughout the Piney Woods as a shallow, cold air mass settles across the area. Below are photos from around East Texas showing some of the wintery conditions. Emerald Bay Frankston Smith County […]
Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings
Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
Electric Power Outages
The power outage Tuesday was worse than Monday. Here are both ONCOR, SWEPCO, Wood, and Upshur County Co-Op’s outages Tuesday night. Upshur County Co-Op was not reporting any outages. Anderson County – 13 Cherokee County – 10 Franklin County – 953. Gregg County – 67.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash involving 18-wheeler shuts down portion of Toll 49 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A major crash has shut down a potion of Toll 49 in Smith County. According to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office, all lanes of Toll 49 are closed between Farm-to-Market Road 16 and Highway 69 N. due to a wreck involving an 18-wheeler. Drivers...
Large tree blocking road in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A large tree has fallen in Smith County blocking both lanes on the 5500 block of FM Road 16. Officials are asking for people to use an alternate route if driving in the area. KETK will update this post as more information becomes available.
No injuries after truck semi-trailer knocks train off tracks at Old Kilgore Highway in Gregg County crossing
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A truck semi-trailer caused a train to stop in its tracks in Gregg County Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The railroad tracks will be closed at Farm-to-Market 2087 (Old Kilgore Highway) until further notice due to a train accident, the Gregg County Sheriff's Office said.
PHOTOS: Winter storm in Tyler
A winter storm warning remained in effect until at least 9 a.m. Thursday morning for Smith County and other areas of East Texas. The wintry weather brought freezing rain and sleet to the area, causing downed trees, limbs, power lines and other issues throughout the county. There was also at least half an inch of ice accumulated in the county.
Icy weather updates in Tyler
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Mayra Recana with Molina Tree Services who came in from Longview to get a tree off a Tyler house in the 1800 block of San Antonio. Updated: 1 hour ago. The weight of ice accumulation...
Sinkhole in Longview causing traffic to be rerouted
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole in Longview is causing traffic to be rerouted. According to officials, the sinkhole is in the 500 block of South High St between Nelson and Marion in Longview. Longview officials are asking drivers to take an alternate route at this time. KETK will update this post as more information […]
Texarkana Braces for Possible Ice Storm Praying Not Like in 2000
The Texarkana area is under a Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service with the potential of freezing rain or a winter mix with some ice accumulation possible. I don't know about you but every time I hear mention of ice in the weather forecasts I automatically think of...
