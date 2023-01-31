Read full article on original website
COVID Autopsies Reveal The Virus Spreading Through The 'Entire Body'
COVID-19 is defined as a respiratory infection, but the effects of the novel coronavirus are certainly not confined to any one organ. Dozens of recent autopsies show persistent evidence of SARS-CoV-2 throughout the body, including in the lungs, the heart, the spleen, the kidneys, the liver, the colon, the thorax, muscles, nerves, the reproductive tract, the eye, and the brain.
COVID hospitalizations, deaths could rise in coming weeks, according to the CDC
New CDC data and ensemble forecasts suggest COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths could be on the rise in the next few weeks amid the new XBB subvariant.
COVID-19 is a leading cause of death in children and young people in the United States
COVID-19 was the underlying cause of death for more than 940,000 people in the US, including over 1,300 deaths among children and young people aged 0–19 years. Until now, it had been unclear how the burden of deaths from COVID-19 compared with other leading causes of deaths in this age group.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Australians dying from fatal heart attacks due to lingering impacts of Covid lockdowns
Up to 10,200 Australians died of ischemic heart disease in the first eight months of 2022 - marking a 17 per cent increase on what would be expected in a 'normal' year.
Researchers noted that up to 92% of people with blood clots in the lungs report “tachypnea”
Blood clots can develop anywhere in the body where blood has increased due to injury. Unfortunately, about one in three cases are misdiagnosed, putting hundreds of thousands of patients at risk of death. Understanding the symptoms of pulmonary embolism can increase the chances of treatment.
Heart disease in women: What are the signs?
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lisa Marie Presley reportedly went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and died shortly after. It's unclear what led to the 54-year-old's situation. However, research has shown that heart disease in women aged 35-54 is more common than previously thought.
What's The Difference Between Walking Pneumonia And 'Normal' Pneumonia?
Pneumonia is a lung infection that can be caused by various microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi (via the Mayo Clinic). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were 1.5 million emergency room visits for pneumonia in 2020. According to the Mayo Clinic, the general symptoms...
What are the early signs of heart failure?
Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
Lisa Marie Presley’s death: Were stomach issues a symptom of a heart problem?
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest at a home in Calabasas, California. Presley, who on Tuesday had attended the Golden Globe Awards ceremony, was found unconscious and not breathing Thursday morning. Presley’s ex-husband began CPR on her in the home as paramedics were called.
Research founds that 40% of women complain of dyspepsia in the month before a heart attack
A heart attack, medically known as a myocardial infarction, is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart. There are many known reasons for this, but the main reason is blood vessel formation, which can occur in different blood vessels between men and women. Early research suggests this could cause subtle differences in the heart disease symptoms experienced by men and women.
A 23-year-old woman was throwing up uncontrollably for two years — until doctors discovered she had a mysterious cannabis-related syndrome
The 23-year-old patient said she had been using cannabis for several years, and that the only thing that soothed her nausea was a hot bath.
Warning to mums over common condition that ‘increases risk of deadly heart attack for 20 years’
WOMEN who have pre-eclampsia while pregnant retain a greater risk of of deadly heart attacks and strokes for at least two decades after infection, new research suggests. The findings come following a study over over 1million pregnant women for up to 39 years after they gave birth. Women with the...
WHO, CDC Study: Vast Majority of COVID-19 Deaths Among Adults Aged 60 and Older
More than 80% of COVID-19 global deaths during the first two years of the pandemic were among people aged 60 and older, according to a new study from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The trend held true across countries of all economic backgrounds,...
Study offers first glimpse of how many suffer from previously unknown VEXAS syndrome
About 13,200 men and another 2,300 women in the United States over age 50 are estimated to have VEXAS syndrome, according to a new study. Long considered a mystery illness until its genetic basis was identified in 2020, the latest findings, led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, offer the first indication of how common the illness is domestically.
Deaths jump among pregnant women
The number of women who died during pregnancy or shortly after giving birth jumped in the first year of the pandemic, a study in JAMA Network Open shows. Why it matters: While pregnancy-associated causes were still the leading cause of death, the jump in mortality between 2019 and 2020 was largely not related to the pregnancies themselves.
Does Lyme disease cause vertigo?
If a person does not receive treatment for Lyme disease, the infection may spread to the nervous system, where it may cause neurological symptoms, such as vertigo. Infected ticks can transmit Lyme disease to humans through bites. Vertigo is a sense of movement and spinning, even while a person is still.
Gout Medicine Linked to Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Gout is a form of inflammatory arthritis that can be incredibly debilitating, with severe pain and mobility challenges. Gout symptoms include pain, swelling, redness and heat in one joint at a time, often the big toe. Other joints can also be affected, including the knee, ankle and lesser foot. Gout sufferers often go through “flares” when the pain is especially acute, followed by periods of remission (subsided symptoms). Continued flares can lead to joint erosion or permanent deformity, as well as “gouty arthritis,” a more intense form of arthritis.
An Estimated 15,000+ People Have a Recently-Discovered ‘Mystery Illness’
Thousands of people over the age of 50 may have a recently-discovered condition called VEXAS syndrome that’s characterized by symptoms like extreme fatigue, episodes of fever, and abnormal inflammation, according to a new study published in JAMA, led by researchers at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine. The rare autoinflammatory disease has a high mortality rate; up to half of people diagnosed with it die within five years of its identification, and, so far, it affects more men than women.
Is There a Difference Between Renal Failure and Kidney Failure?
“Renal” means something related to the kidneys. Healthcare professionals use the terms “renal failure” and “kidney failure” interchangeably. But there are other common terms you may also hear them use. Your kidneys are two bean-shaped organs that act like your body’s filtration system. They filter...
