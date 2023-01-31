ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 4

just stop
2d ago

They should. I am tired of these little punks, playing the system and acting any way they want. If you act like an adult, you should face adult consequences.

Reply(1)
15
Curtis Michael
2d ago

The younger people are committing serious crimes, particularly with guns. There is very little accountability for lesser crimes which gives a sense of entitlement. Bring back strict laws.

Reply
7
Cold War Kid
2d ago

The soft on crime movement has been hard on everyone else.

Reply
11
Related
Salina Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Parents should think deeply about Parents' Bill of Rights

Next week, the diversity in school debate returns to neighboring state Missouri via House Bill 952, its anti-1619 Project bill, joining the earlier proposed Parents' Bill of Rights, SB 776. Missouri, a bellwether for policymaking in Kansas, points to the likely resuscitation of this political debate after similar efforts slowed in the Kansas legislature. Coupled with Florida’s recent rejection of AP African American Course in public schools, the two events mark a resurging salvo in a larger argument over school curriculum and diversity.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.

The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. They retreated into legalistic formalities. All the while, […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Treasurer says over $500 million left unclaimed in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Treasurer’s Office says there are millions of dollars left unclaimed. Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day. Kansas Treasurer Steven Johnson says the state office currently holds more than 500 million in unclaimed property for Kansans. “Our office currently holds more than $500...
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

Kansas public defenders are having a 'significant' problem managing caseloads

Kansas needs more criminal defense attorneys and more funding to keep up with all the cases coming into the public defenders' office. Heather Cessna, executive director of the Kansas State Board of Indigents' Defense Services, says her office has approximately 145 public defenders — nearly 60% of whom have less than five years of experience.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Kansans urged to apply for additional assistance as KERA closes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been encouraged to apply for additional aid as the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program closes. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation says on Wednesday, Feb. 1, that about a year and a half after the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program launched, it has now closed. It said more than $290 million was handed out to give relief to more than 82,000 Kansans and more than 11,000 homes and service providers. It noted that the move prevented evictions and provided vital services to more than 32,000 homes.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Flat tax would have catastrophic consequences for Kansans. We’ve already seen it happen.

Even with the damage of Sam Brownback’s failed tax “experiment” visible in the rear-view mirror, the Kansas Chamber and others have begun pushing for a “flat” (one-rate) income tax, significantly benefiting wealthy individuals and large multinational corporations at the expense of working-class Kansans. Perhaps they think people have forgotten that the 2012 Brownback tax experiment […] The post Flat tax would have catastrophic consequences for Kansans. We’ve already seen it happen. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Kansas Legislature to Consider Legislation on State’s Water Issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers are under increasing pressure to respond to the state’s worsening water crisis. Last year, the Legislature failed to pass legislation to deal with the crisis. Opposition came from groups that lobby for farmers and ranchers. But with a prolonged drought in many parts of the state, there’s even more pressure to act this session.
KANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Kansas (And Where to See Fossils Today)

5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Kansas (And Where to See Fossils Today) While Kansas is known for being an incredibly flat state. Yet, it does have an interesting history filled with prehistoric mammals, a sea that covered it in hundreds of feet of water, and even dinosaurs. While the dinosaurs that lived in Kansas weren’t among the largest or most dangerous, they were still interesting.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy