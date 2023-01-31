Read full article on original website
just stop
2d ago
They should. I am tired of these little punks, playing the system and acting any way they want. If you act like an adult, you should face adult consequences.
15
Curtis Michael
2d ago
The younger people are committing serious crimes, particularly with guns. There is very little accountability for lesser crimes which gives a sense of entitlement. Bring back strict laws.
7
Cold War Kid
2d ago
The soft on crime movement has been hard on everyone else.
11
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
Anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in Kansas Legislature are political bullying tactic, activists say
TOPEKA — The Kansas GOP is testing the waters with new legislation meant to discredit the LGBTQ community, activists say, with bills seeking to criminalize gender-affirming care and drag show performances for children, and a revised ban on transgender athletes. House Bill 2238, a new form of the “fairness...
Attorney General Kobach to request $1 million budget increase to fill prosecutor vacancies
Attorney General Derek Schmidt seeks $1 million budget increase to hire prosecutors to work complex criminal cases and enforce the new sports wagering law. The post Attorney General Kobach to request $1 million budget increase to fill prosecutor vacancies appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
INSIGHT KANSAS: Parents should think deeply about Parents' Bill of Rights
Next week, the diversity in school debate returns to neighboring state Missouri via House Bill 952, its anti-1619 Project bill, joining the earlier proposed Parents' Bill of Rights, SB 776. Missouri, a bellwether for policymaking in Kansas, points to the likely resuscitation of this political debate after similar efforts slowed in the Kansas legislature. Coupled with Florida’s recent rejection of AP African American Course in public schools, the two events mark a resurging salvo in a larger argument over school curriculum and diversity.
sumnernewscow.com
Kansas legislature is looking into making medical use of marijuana legal
By James Jordan, Sumner Newscow – Kansas could join other states in legalizing the medical use of marijuana, but it may or may not happen this legislative session. Governor Laura Kelley called for its legalization in her State of the State speech as the session began last week. She...
kcur.org
Kansas foster care monitor called a success in first year with room for improvement
TOPEKA, Kansas — Stacy Crow was a foster parent trying to adopt a child she was caring for. But her effort to give that child a forever family ran into maddening complications — questions raised about why a child kept falling that were sorted out with a doctor’s exam that revealed a crooked spine.
kcur.org
A $1.8 billion semiconductor plant is planned for Wichita through another Kansas megaproject deal
TOPEKA, Kansas — Kansas has struck a deal with a Wichita company to build a $1.8 billion semiconductor manufacturing plant, but it hinges on the company securing federal money by later this year. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly announced on Thursday a deal with Integra Technologies to build the plant...
Kansas to OK secret incentives deal for $1 billion-plus megaproject in Wichita, sources say
The State Finance Council will meet at 4 p.m. to discuss an incentives package.
kcur.org
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
HAYS, Kansas — Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
Governor Kelly talks axing taxes, early childhood, second term, Chiefs
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly believes in being fiscally responsible, and she believes that her Axing Your Taxes package will be fiscally responsible while saving Kansans approximately $500 million over the next three years. Kelly discussed her Axing Your Taxes package during an exclusive interview with Salina Post on Tuesday afternoon.
kcur.org
Missouri House approves proposal to make it harder for voter initiatives to get on ballot
The Missouri House on Thursday approved making it harder to amend the state’s constitution. Currently, a proposed amendment to the constitution by the initiative ballot petition process requires a simple majority to pass. Under the resolution proposed by Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Bonne Terre, that threshold would increase to 60%.
A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.
The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. They retreated into legalistic formalities. All the while, […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
Treasurer says over $500 million left unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Treasurer’s Office says there are millions of dollars left unclaimed. Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day. Kansas Treasurer Steven Johnson says the state office currently holds more than 500 million in unclaimed property for Kansans. “Our office currently holds more than $500...
kcur.org
Kansas public defenders are having a 'significant' problem managing caseloads
Kansas needs more criminal defense attorneys and more funding to keep up with all the cases coming into the public defenders' office. Heather Cessna, executive director of the Kansas State Board of Indigents' Defense Services, says her office has approximately 145 public defenders — nearly 60% of whom have less than five years of experience.
KCTV 5
Kansans urged to apply for additional assistance as KERA closes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been encouraged to apply for additional aid as the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program closes. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation says on Wednesday, Feb. 1, that about a year and a half after the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program launched, it has now closed. It said more than $290 million was handed out to give relief to more than 82,000 Kansans and more than 11,000 homes and service providers. It noted that the move prevented evictions and provided vital services to more than 32,000 homes.
Flat tax would have catastrophic consequences for Kansans. We’ve already seen it happen.
Even with the damage of Sam Brownback’s failed tax “experiment” visible in the rear-view mirror, the Kansas Chamber and others have begun pushing for a “flat” (one-rate) income tax, significantly benefiting wealthy individuals and large multinational corporations at the expense of working-class Kansans. Perhaps they think people have forgotten that the 2012 Brownback tax experiment […] The post Flat tax would have catastrophic consequences for Kansans. We’ve already seen it happen. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Support emerges for naming Kansas foster care bill of rights for late Rep. Gail Finney
Coalition backs naming foster care bill of rights to honor late Rep. Gail Finney, while lawmaker quizzes agency secretary on new child welfare contracts. The post Support emerges for naming Kansas foster care bill of rights for late Rep. Gail Finney appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
lawrencekstimes.com
D.C. Hiegert: Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and laws harm your Kansas neighbors. We can build a more welcoming state. (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. Occasionally, we’ll also pick up columns from other nearby news outlets. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the...
adastraradio.com
Kansas Legislature to Consider Legislation on State’s Water Issues
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas lawmakers are under increasing pressure to respond to the state’s worsening water crisis. Last year, the Legislature failed to pass legislation to deal with the crisis. Opposition came from groups that lobby for farmers and ranchers. But with a prolonged drought in many parts of the state, there’s even more pressure to act this session.
a-z-animals.com
5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Kansas (And Where to See Fossils Today)
5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Kansas (And Where to See Fossils Today) While Kansas is known for being an incredibly flat state. Yet, it does have an interesting history filled with prehistoric mammals, a sea that covered it in hundreds of feet of water, and even dinosaurs. While the dinosaurs that lived in Kansas weren’t among the largest or most dangerous, they were still interesting.
kcur.org
Can a state organization charge $44,000 for emails? A lawsuit may answer that
The Flatwater Free Press, a Nebraska-based non-profit news organization, is suing the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy over a public records request related to nitrates in Nebraska’s waterways. While state organizations are allowed to charge for the work of completing a records request, the amount that NDEE is...
