Waxahachie, TX

Steven Doyle

Brick and Bones to Open in Garland

A longtime fried chicken favorite in Dallas and a Deep Ellum bar staple since 2015, Brick & Bones opens their second location and expands their delivery route greatly. Recently opened at Revolving Kitchen, Brick & Bones’ second location at 520 Shepherd Drive, Garland, Texas 75042, will be serving their fried “chicken their güey” (pronounced “way” and used in Mexican Spanish similarly to how "dude" works in American English) by pick-up or delivery through the “Revolving Kitchen” app (5 mile radius), UberEats and DoorDash.
GARLAND, TX
WFAA

Portillo's announces two more locations coming to North Texas

DALLAS — One of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has grown its presence in North Texas. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago street food, announced Thursday it will be opening two more locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. One location will be in Arlington, and the other will be located in Allen.
ARLINGTON, TX
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: Live Next to the Lakewood Country Club in This Century-Old Tudor

Throughout the 1920s and 1930s, legendary developers Albert Dines and Lee R. Kraft built many Tudor, Dutch Colonial, and Prairie-style spec homes across Dallas. Some of their properties dot Swiss Avenue, but most of their homes now make up the Lakewood Conservation District, including the sweeping 100-year-old Tudor at 6633 Country Club Cir.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

First Lady Andrea Charmaine King

Andrea Charmaine King was born January 26, 1972, to Ernest Eugene Mason Sr. & Wilma Louis Mason in Dallas, TX. She was a graduate of W. T. White High School Class of 1989 and studied at Pima Community College in Tuscan Arizona then El Centro College in Dallas, TX. She completed her education at Southern New Hampshire University obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Rockwall Park 30 Breaks Ground

Developers have broken ground on a new business park in Rockwall. A duo of development firms, Atlanta-based Seefried Properties and San Antonio-based USAA Real Estate, have started the first phase of construction on Rockwall Park 30, a 23-acre site located off of I-30 & Data Drive. The two-building, 315,000-square-foot industrial warehouse project has a planned completion date of fall 2023.
ROCKWALL, TX
CBS DFW

Tom Thumb, Target among few businesses still open amid winter weather in North Texas

If you're running low on household goods or need to grab something to eat, some North Texas businesses will still be open for at least part of Wednesday.GROCERY STORESBerkley's Market in Dallas is open until 5 p.m. today.Kroger is open for regular business hours but deliveries will be limited according to their site.  North Texas HEB stores will open their doors at 8 a.m. according to their website.Market Street will close at 8 p.m. this evening and reopen tomorrow at 7 a.m. Target is open until 10 p.m. today.Tom Thumb stores will open at 9 a.m., according to a post on their Instagram.Roy Pope...
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store Closures

Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across Texas, with news today of four more store closures. This comes on the back of yesterday's announcement it was closing its Lewisville distribution center, just north of Dallas, Texas, and eliminating 374 jobs. All employees at the facility at 2900 South Valley Parkway are being terminated, with the cuts commencing on March 26 and ending by April 1.
TEXAS STATE
Ellis County Press

‘Yellowstone’ spinoff to film in Ellis County

ELLIS COUNTY – According to Ellis County Judge Todd Little’s office, residents can expect the historic courthouse in downtown Waxahachie to be transformed into a television set for a new TV series, “1883: Bass Reeves” in February. Between Feb. 8 and 17, the courthouse will serve...
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Party City Closes Two Texas Stores

Party City has begun shutting down locations after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 17, as reported by The Dallas Express. Party City has 826 U.S. stores, with 85 in Texas. The company has 25 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area alone. Bankruptcy law allows companies to get out of leases that are expensive or for underperforming stores, according to The Dallas Morning News.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Weekly

She Reps: Jeanetta Collier

This Dallas, Texas resident uses her knowledge of Neuro Linguistic Programming, human development, creative business and leadership development to encourage personal empowerment and peak performance in the person that matters: YOU!. 21 years ago, as a young wife and a mother of two, I was at the peak of my...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

How bad are the roads in DFW? Here's everything we're seeing out there

DALLAS — North Texas drivers woke up to slick, icy roads Tuesday morning, especially in the western area of the region. And things might not get better very soon. The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning extended the Winter Storm Warning to 6 a.m. Thursday, as more rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected to move into North Texas and temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing at all Tuesday.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

No School Friday: DFW Area School Closures/Delays On February 3

We’ve begun to thaw out from this week’s winter weather event as the temperatures are rising. But, with some lingering precipitation, a few area power outages and roads still hazardous in some areas, some local school districts have decided to remain closed tomorrow. We will continue to update this story as we receive official word from local districts.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

CandysDirt

CandysDirt.com is an award-winning web site for the truly real-estate obsessed in North Texas. The National Association of Real Estate Editors has consecutively named CandysDirt.com the BEST Real Estate Blog in the country.

