Gov. Hochul proposes allowing New York Power Authority to build, operate renewable energy projects
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, D, on Wednesday proposed authorizing the New York Power Authority, to finance, build, own, operate and maintain renewable energy projects. NYPA could capitalize on billions of dollars in the federal Inflation Reduction Act if the Legislature approves the governor’s plan, which is part of her $227 billion fiscal year 2024 budget proposal, she said in releasing the spending plan. It also would help New York meet its renewable energy targets, Hochul said.
Green leaning Gov. Murphy drops half million in COVID-19 relief funds on gas guzzling new SUVs
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Tuesday defended his decision to spend a half million dollars of federal COVID-19 relief funds on a new fleet of SUVs to chauffer himself and administration lackeys around the state. Nevermind the governor, who is pushing New Jerseyans to lower their carbon footprint through solar energy, electric stoves, and electric vehicles, buying a fleet of large gas-guzzling oversized SUVs. Some are calling the purchase an ‘illegitimate’ expense. Murphy’s entourage already had a fleet of SUVs to speed through small towns across the state under State Police escort. Now, he has a brand new fleet, The post Green leaning Gov. Murphy drops half million in COVID-19 relief funds on gas guzzling new SUVs appeared first on Shore News Network.
A Very Jersey Response – Gov. Murphy on SUV Controversy
💲 Murphy brushes off criticism of using federal COVID money for new SUVs. 😡 Sen. Mike Testa calls it "despicable" 💲 Questions remain about how Murphy spent relief money. Gov. Phil Murphy brushed aside the controversy over the state's use of federal COVID relief money to purchase...
Pennsylvania towns plug budgets with fines
(The Center Square) – Local governments bring in billions of dollars from fines and fees across the country annually – and Pennsylvania localities collected more than $202 million in 2020, a new analysis shows. Some townships and boroughs receive so much that the revenue is a significant source to balance the budget. The Reason Foundation analysis used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to see what fines and fees were...
Cut food waste in NJ landfills to slash greenhouse gas emissions
New Jersey wants to limit the amount of organic waste being dumped in landfills across the state, a goal touted as another step in its fight to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions contributing to climate change. The Senate Environment and Energy Committee voted 3–2 to approve a bill that aims...
Republican NJ Senator Delivering Results With Democratic Governor
Vince Polistina ran for the office of New Jersey Senator in order to “get things done.”. Polistina was successful and won the coveted Atlantic County, New Jersey Senate seat and has consistently delivered measurable results since taking office. The first calculus that has to be fully grasped is that...
NY Gov. Hochul’s budget would grant Mayor Eric Adams’ request on hiring requirements
Governor of New York Kathy Hochul delivers remarks on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law at the Long Island Railroad West Side Train Yard in New York. Hochul is backing Adams’ plan to require NYC contractors to hire local and “economically disadvantaged” candidates. [ more › ]
Renters deserve more help. Assemblyman DePhillips will keep pushing until they get it.
NEW JERSEY – A Moody’s study found that the average American household is rent burdened, defined as spending 30% or more of their income on housing costs, for the first time in history. New Jersey has had this problem for years, Assemblyman Christopher DePhillips said. “This 30% is...
Gov. Murphy signs bill improving safety of roads and public transit for people with disabilities
NEW JERSEY – Individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities may soon be able to enjoy safer, more mobility friendly streets thanks to legislation sponsored by Senator Kristin Corrado and signed into law Monday by Governor Murphy. “I am extremely pleased that this bill was signed into law. These new...
NJ is urged to expand child tax credit
In the face of high inflation, New Jersey’s brand-new child-tax credit is already being eyed for expansion, including a doubling of the maximum credit, to $1,000 per child. Thousands of New Jersey families will be able to collect for the first time this year a state-level child-tax credit of up to $500 per child when they file their state tax returns under a newly established tax break.
Democrat Gun Laws Hit Iceberg in Federal Court
WARREN COUNTY, NJ - Senator Doug Steinhardt responded after a pair of new gun laws enacted by Governor Phil Murphy and Trenton Democrats were stopped cold in federal courtrooms this week. “The overreaching gun laws passed by Trenton Democrats have hit an iceberg in federal court and are going down...
Van Doren selected as first vice president of the New Jersey Association of Counties
At the annual reorganization meeting of the New Jersey Association of Counties, held on Jan. 27, Hunterdon County Commissioner Shaun C. Van Doren was selected to serve as first vice president of the organization. The New Jersey Association of Counties (NJAC) is a non-partisan organization that is committed to advocating...
Another Interest Rate Hike – What it Means for NJ Residents
💵 Inflation is dropping but the Fed is raising interest rates again. 💵 Looking ahead, there’s plenty of uncertainty. The Federal Reserve will once again raise interest rates Wednesday afternoon, but this time they’re only expected to bump them up a quarter of a percent, not half a percent like we’ve had for the past several months.
NJ Department of Agriculture places all counties in spotted lanternfly quarantine zone
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Agriculture has expanded the spotted lanternfly quarantine zone to include all 21 counties, New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher announced Wednesday. One of the primary purposes of the quarantine is to bring attention to residents and business owners to check...
We must protect NJ farmland from foreign investors, Assemblyman Sauickie says
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey must protect its precious and valuable agricultural lands from potentially hostile foreign investors, Assemblyman Alex Sauickie said. Sauickie, the newest member of the Assembly and its Agriculture and Food Security Committee, said he is working hard to protect farmland and recently had a major reform of the state’s farmland preservation program pass the Assembly unanimously.
Gov. Hochul pitches tax hike, casino revenue to avert transit cuts in NY
Gov. Kathy Hochul (left) wants to raise taxes and use revenue from casinos so MTA Chairman Janno Lieber (right) doesn't need to cut transit service. The MTA needs $600 million to balance its books this year, and the agency's budget gap is expected to grow to $1.6 billion by 2026. [ more › ]
Orsted acquires Ocean Wind 1, sparking community concerns
Orsted has announced a full buyout of all shares of Ocean WInd 1, the wind farm being built off the coast of South Jersey. The Danish company released a statement on Jan. 18 announcing its acquisition of the remaining 25 percent ownership stake held by PSEG. Ocean Wind 1, which is expected to power more than 500,000 homes in New Jersey, is the first of three offshore wind farms planned off the Jersey Shore. No dollar amount has been announced for the purchase of the PSEG share.
New Jersey communities of color grapple with lack of trees, environmental inequity
Jay Watson says you can tell the quality of a neighborhood just by counting the trees. “Clean green streets really have a major impact on how people feel about their community and their lives,” Watson said. The Ewing native is co-executive director of the New Jersey Conservation Foundation, a...
The latest in the fight for NJ’s Second Amendment rights (Opinion)
Ever since the Supreme Court's decision last year that struck down New York and New Jersey's gun laws as unconstitutional, there has been a glimmer of hope that we might have our rights restored. The New Jersey Legislature was quick to act in trying to nullify the ruling and make...
Nessel files brief supporting New York law criminalizing possession of a weapon on private property when private property owner has not given express consent
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 16 attorneys general asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit to reverse a lower court decision that preliminarily enjoined a provision of New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA). In an amicus brief, Nessel and the coalition argue that the lower court’s decision was wrong because the enjoined provision of the CCIA is consistent with Supreme Court precedent and with a long tradition of states enacting similar regulations to meet their responsibility to protect residents from the harmful effects of gun violence.
