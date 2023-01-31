ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
utilitydive.com

Gov. Hochul proposes allowing New York Power Authority to build, operate renewable energy projects

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, D, on Wednesday proposed authorizing the New York Power Authority, to finance, build, own, operate and maintain renewable energy projects. NYPA could capitalize on billions of dollars in the federal Inflation Reduction Act if the Legislature approves the governor’s plan, which is part of her $227 billion fiscal year 2024 budget proposal, she said in releasing the spending plan. It also would help New York meet its renewable energy targets, Hochul said.
Shore News Network

Green leaning Gov. Murphy drops half million in COVID-19 relief funds on gas guzzling new SUVs

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Tuesday defended his decision to spend a half million dollars of federal COVID-19 relief funds on a new fleet of SUVs to chauffer himself and administration lackeys around the state. Nevermind the governor, who is pushing New Jerseyans to lower their carbon footprint through solar energy, electric stoves, and electric vehicles, buying a fleet of large gas-guzzling oversized SUVs. Some are calling the purchase an ‘illegitimate’ expense. Murphy’s entourage already had a fleet of SUVs to speed through small towns across the state under State Police escort. Now, he has a brand new fleet, The post Green leaning Gov. Murphy drops half million in COVID-19 relief funds on gas guzzling new SUVs appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania towns plug budgets with fines

(The Center Square) – Local governments bring in billions of dollars from fines and fees across the country annually – and Pennsylvania localities collected more than $202 million in 2020, a new analysis shows. Some townships and boroughs receive so much that the revenue is a significant source to balance the budget. The Reason Foundation analysis used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to see what fines and fees were...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ Spotlight

Cut food waste in NJ landfills to slash greenhouse gas emissions

New Jersey wants to limit the amount of organic waste being dumped in landfills across the state, a goal touted as another step in its fight to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions contributing to climate change. The Senate Environment and Energy Committee voted 3–2 to approve a bill that aims...
NJ Spotlight

NJ is urged to expand child tax credit

In the face of high inflation, New Jersey’s brand-new child-tax credit is already being eyed for expansion, including a doubling of the maximum credit, to $1,000 per child. Thousands of New Jersey families will be able to collect for the first time this year a state-level child-tax credit of up to $500 per child when they file their state tax returns under a newly established tax break.
tapinto.net

Democrat Gun Laws Hit Iceberg in Federal Court

WARREN COUNTY, NJ - Senator Doug Steinhardt responded after a pair of new gun laws enacted by Governor Phil Murphy and Trenton Democrats were stopped cold in federal courtrooms this week. “The overreaching gun laws passed by Trenton Democrats have hit an iceberg in federal court and are going down...
WPG Talk Radio

Another Interest Rate Hike – What it Means for NJ Residents

💵 Inflation is dropping but the Fed is raising interest rates again. 💵 Looking ahead, there’s plenty of uncertainty. The Federal Reserve will once again raise interest rates Wednesday afternoon, but this time they’re only expected to bump them up a quarter of a percent, not half a percent like we’ve had for the past several months.
wrnjradio.com

We must protect NJ farmland from foreign investors, Assemblyman Sauickie says

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey must protect its precious and valuable agricultural lands from potentially hostile foreign investors, Assemblyman Alex Sauickie said. Sauickie, the newest member of the Assembly and its Agriculture and Food Security Committee, said he is working hard to protect farmland and recently had a major reform of the state’s farmland preservation program pass the Assembly unanimously.
TENNESSEE STATE
shorelocalnews.com

Orsted acquires Ocean Wind 1, sparking community concerns

Orsted has announced a full buyout of all shares of Ocean WInd 1, the wind farm being built off the coast of South Jersey. The Danish company released a statement on Jan. 18 announcing its acquisition of the remaining 25 percent ownership stake held by PSEG. Ocean Wind 1, which is expected to power more than 500,000 homes in New Jersey, is the first of three offshore wind farms planned off the Jersey Shore. No dollar amount has been announced for the purchase of the PSEG share.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
legalnews.com

Nessel files brief supporting New York law criminalizing possession of a weapon on private property when private property owner has not given express consent

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition of 16 attorneys general asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit to reverse a lower court decision that preliminarily enjoined a provision of New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA). In an amicus brief, Nessel and the coalition argue that the lower court’s decision was wrong because the enjoined provision of the CCIA is consistent with Supreme Court precedent and with a long tradition of states enacting similar regulations to meet their responsibility to protect residents from the harmful effects of gun violence.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy