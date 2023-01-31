Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nikki Secondino: Arraignment for horrific, deadly attack on father and sister reveals new detailsLavinia ThompsonNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
NBA Superstar Refusing To PlayOnlyHomers
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoBridget MulroyJersey City, NJ
Unvaccinated Migrant Kids Allowed Entry into NYC SchoolsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Related
Heavy Snow And Bone Chilling Winds Expected In New York
Tonight could get a little nasty when it comes to the weather.
Video shows migrants struggling to stay warm overnight at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal
The mayor’s office told News 12 the facility is temperature controlled and it is looking at additional heating options.
East Harlem mom fights for heat amid frigid temperatures
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An East Harlem mother of two children says she is freezing and struggles to keep her 8-year-old warm every night in their NYCHA apartment. Latisha Tarver sent PIX11 News a video, making a plea for help. With temperatures plunging in the New York City area the next few days, Tarver […]
Freezing Temperatures are Coming to New York. Know the “3 Feet Rule”
Winter is about to finally catch up with the Hudson Valley. After mild weather with virtually no snow, temperatures are about to plunge. There's one rule local authorities want to make sure you know. It's been a confusing season so far, with warmer-than-usual temperatures throwing a wrench in many winter...
AccuWeather long-range spring forecast shows New York may be blanketed with late snow
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A mild winter in New York City may turn to a snowy spring, AccuWeather forecasters said. December featured a roller-coaster of temperatures in the five boroughs before every day in January delivered warmer-than-normal temperatures to make the month nearly 10 degrees hotter than average. Despite...
A polar vortex is quickly approaching New York City
Yesterday, it was basically spring in New York. Today, though, we're here to warn you that a freezing polar vortex is heading our way. Yes, we're just as confused about the drop in temperature as you are. Even more specifically, according to the National Weather Service, today's highs will reach...
NBC New York
7 Train Closing Down on Weekends Through April: What to Know
Those who rely on the 7 train: Get ready for some major service changes that are set to last months. Anyone hoping to take it in and out of Manhattan during the weekends starting Feb. 4 will need to make alternate plans. Saturday will mark the first day the MTA is shutting down 7 train service between Hudson Yards and QUeensboro Plaza.
Groundhog Day 2023 prediction: Did Staten Island Chuck see his shadow? (live update)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island Chuck’s pick is in!. New York City’s prognosticator called for an early spring Thursday during the annual Groundhog Day ceremony at the Staten Island Zoo in West Brighton. Similar to last year, the ceremony was closed to the public. Instead, it...
‘My hands are freezing’: 95-year-old lives in NYC apartment building with inconsistent heat
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Some residents of a Manhattan apartment building have been very cold in their homes for weeks, including a 95-year-old great-grandmother. Betty Simmons, 81, said she has to wear gloves and a winter hat when she sits in her living room on her couch. It’s that cold. Simmons is fighting for […]
NBC New York
The Top 15 Most Affordable U.S. Cities for People Who Want to Live Alone
There aren't many big cities where rent is cheap, even for a studio apartment. But if you're single and don't like roommates, online brokerage RentHop found the 15 U.S. cities where rent is most affordable. Out of 50 of the most populous cities, the following were ranked highest for affordability,...
Groundhog Day 2023 live stream: Watch Staten Island Chuck’s prediction
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s Chuck’s time to shine!. Staten Island Chuck, New York City’s resident prognosticating groundhog, is set to make his Groundhog Day prediction live from West Brighton on Thursday. This year’s Groundhog Day celebration at the Staten Island Zoo in West Brighton will...
Whale found dead on Long Island beach likely died after vessel strike: NOAA
LIDO BEACH, NY (PIX11) —- A humpback whale that washed ashore on a Long Island beach likely died several days before the body was found, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration spokesperson said after a Tuesday necropsy. The whale’s body was found on Lido Beach, a South Shore park run by the Town of Hempstead, […]
NBC New York
FDNY Blames E-Bike Battery for Latest Blaze Injuring 4 in Manhattan
An overnight fire sent four people to the hospital, three with critical injuries, and is the latest in the city sparked by e-bike batteries, the FDNY said. The "all-hands" fire kicked off around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Sherman Avenue in Inwood, according to fire officials. It took roughly an hour for crews to get the fire on the fifth floor under control.
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50K
New York is one of the most popular and best cities in the United States and worldwide. Every year, thousands of people come here for temporary or permanent residence. For a long time, the metropolitan area of New York has faced problems like a shortage of housing. As a result, so many individuals are forced to sleep on the streets.
The African American exodus from New York City
Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
NBC New York
Westchester Plane Crash: What Caused Aircraft to Go Down, Killing Pilot and Passenger?
A small plane that crashed last month as it approached a suburban New York airport, killing two people on board, had a damaged engine that led the aircraft to bleed oil, according to an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. Investigators said they found a hole in the top...
Migrants snub new, free NYC digs for sidewalks even after personal tour by Adams aide
A group of migrants fueled by griping so-called advocates turned up their noses at free new lodging in Brooklyn on Tuesday — even after a personal tour of the site by the city’s immigration chief. The single men said they would rather sleep in the cold on the sidewalk outside Manhattan’s three-star Watson Hotel, where they were booted over the weekend to make room for families, than stay at the freshly opened Cruise Terminal housing center in Red Hook. “All the beds are together, the showers are out of the building … there’s no privacy,” one of the men, who only gave...
A Giant Alicia Keys-Approved Roller Disco Is Coming To Brooklyn This Month
NYC is no stranger to roller rinks–from Rockefeller Center’s Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace and The DiscOasis at Wollman Rink to JFK Airport’s Retro Roller Rink–basically if you have a pair of skates, you have a rink to skate at in NYC. And, in true NYC fashion, we’re going even bigger and adding another rink on to the list in celebration of Black History Month! Following a series of sold-out residencies and events around NYC, Black-owned roller rink pop-up The Roller Wave is returning to Brooklyn this February with its newest concept. “After the Civil Rights Act passed in 1964, black Americans were still being shut out of roller rinks. Only one night a week was set aside black patrons under themes such as ‘Soul Night’ or ‘Martin Luther King Jr. Night.’ It was on these nights that organists were replaced with trendy music and icons like Bill Butler, dubbed ‘The Godfather of Roller Disco,’ brought roller disco to its peak in 1970s Brooklyn,” reads a press release.
Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say
Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
Hot 99.1
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
Comments / 1