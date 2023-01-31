Read full article on original website
Related
kentuckytoday.com
Pandemic Medicaid will be ending soon, Beshear says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – With the federal government getting ready to end the COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency, Gov. Andy Beshear warned Thursday that will mean programs such as pandemic Medicaid will also come to an end for the 260,000 recipients in Kentucky. “Given we were facing the pandemic,...
kentuckytoday.com
Bill to address Louisiana insurance woes advances
BATON ROUGE, LA. (AP) — Over the years Cashona Lavergne has watched the cost of her property insurance climb in Louisiana, so much so that she debated selling her home. Instead, she opted to offput her rising premium — which accounts for more than half of her mortgage payment — with a second job. But the Baton Rouge mother has seen the toll skyrocketing insurance costs have taken on some of her neighbors who can’t foot the bill.
kentuckytoday.com
Education spending, school choice to top Nevada Legislature
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — With a historic budget surplus and schools strapped for resources, Nevada’s biennial legislative session will feature proposals for unprecedented spending on public education and school choice measures. The stakes are high as Nevada looks to craft a two-year plan to improve educational outcomes...
kentuckytoday.com
Panel: Connecticut needs safeguards for agency algorithms
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut needs safeguards on state government's use of artificial intelligence including algorithms at child welfare and other agencies to prevent discrimination and increase transparency, an advisory panel to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights said Thursday. The Connecticut Advisory Committee to the federal commission called...
kentuckytoday.com
Avamere Acquires Four Facilites in Washington State
WILSONVILLE, Ore. - February 2, 2023 - ( Newswire.com ) Avamere Living acquired four new facilities on Feb. 1, 2023, in Washington state. All four were formerly operated by North American Health Care., as part of a previously announced deal with Sabra Health Care REIT. These properties currently serve the...
kentuckytoday.com
West Virginia House passes bill on public school discipline
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — State lawmakers in the West Virginia House passed a bill Tuesday that would provide a framework to public school teachers on how to discipline students who are being disruptive in the classroom. The bill, favored by House Republicans, was advanced to the Senate despite Democrat-raised...
kentuckytoday.com
‘Desperate need’ for more Kentucky Baptist pastors, says pastoral trainer
GRAYSON, Ky. (KT) – Josh Schmidt does not consider himself to be the best person to lead a pastoral training group since he only has six years of ministry experience. But he said the need for Kentucky Baptist pastors is massive, especially in the eastern part of the state. So he's doing what he can to equip the called.
Comments / 0