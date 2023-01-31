Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wizmnews.com
La Crosse committee votes for new HR director, approves expansion of electric bus program
La Crosse is preparing to hire a new human resources director. Rebecca Franzen has been approved by the city finance committee to succeed retiring H-R director David Buroker. The full city council could vote on the appointment next week. Mayor Mitch Reynolds told the committee that Franzen is “the ideal...
wizmnews.com
COVID drops to very low levels in region, as Washington considers ending emergency period
President Biden wants to declare an end to the country’s COVID emergency this May. Republicans say the emergency should end now. Either way, three years of special precautions against the virus could be over soon. La Crosse County is averaging about a dozen new COVID cases a week, according to Bridget Cardinali of the county health department. She says La Crosse area residents are above average in getting booster shots against COVID, at 24 per cent compared to an average of 19 per cent.
wiproud.com
Jason Gilman hired as Project Manager for City of La Crosse’s River Point District
La Crosse February 1, 2023 — The Redevelopment Authority of La Crosse (RDA) has hired Jason Gilman, AICP, Principal at JBG Planning LLC to serve as Project Manager for River Point District after determining this position would offer a range of benefits to the project and its stakeholders. The...
wizmnews.com
Reckless homicide trial in 2019 Holmen area death could happen late this year
A reckless homicide case in La Crosse County dating back to 2019 could go to trial late this year. Judge Elliott Levine says a trial for Lori Ann Phillips of Holmen may be set for November or December. Phillips is accused of causing the apparent hit-and-run death of her husband Mark in February of 2019.
wearegreenbay.com
What color can headlights be? Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder after traffic stop
(WFRV) – After a driver in western Wisconsin was pulled over for having green headlights, the Wisconsin State Patrol reminded motorists what color headlights should be. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident where a trooper stopped a vehicle for having green headlights. The post wanted to remind drivers that headlights must be white while driving on the roadway.
wizmnews.com
Viroqua man accused of animal abuse for death of horse
The discovery of a dead horse outside a Vernon County residence has led to animal abuse charges against a 27-year-old man. Kaden Hartje of Viroqua is charged with seven criminal counts, including failure to provide sufficient food or water for an animal, and mistreatment of animals causing death. Sheriff’s officers...
wizmnews.com
New list of most endangered old buildings in La Crosse is being compiled for this year
A yearly Top 10 list important to history buffs in La Crosse is being prepared for 2023. Members of the city heritage preservation commission have been told they may get a preliminary list of endangered local buildings by next month. The list has been compiled for a few years now, and planner Tim Acklin says it’s good for the public to know about some of the older buildings around town.
Wisconsin Cop Pulls Over Speeder, $100,000 in Cocaine Found. It’s All on VIDEO!!!
A traffic stop in Wisconsin seemed pretty normal. The car was speeding, the car was pulled over, and a speeding ticket was about to be handed out. But things flipped, with the words and actions of the driver. CodeBlueCam. The location and the stop. Osseo, Wisconsin was the location of...
cwbradio.com
Tomah Middle School Investigated Potential Threat
On January 27th, Tomah Middle School Administration was made aware of a concerning picture and caption posted on social media. The facts of the situation regarding the picture and the alleged threat of its caption were investigated by Tomah Police Department and Tomah Middle School administration. It was determined there was no credible threat of harm to students or staff.
earnthenecklace.com
Amy DuPont Leaving WKBT: Where Is the News 8 Anchor Going?
Amy DuPont has been bringing news to the residents of La Crosse for the last two years. People love her chemistry with other News 8 co-hosts and the joy she brings to them. She’s recently been missing from the anchor desk but has now announced her departure from the station. Amy DuPont is leaving WKBT for the next adventure. Since the announcement, News 8 viewers have been curious about where she’s going and if she plans to leave La Crosse, too. So here’s what the reporter has to say about her departure from WKBT.
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: Mrs. Photon delves into AI, road salt supercharging butterflies, and La Crosse’s custom Groundhog Day animal
UW-La Crosse outreach coordinator, Spencer Wilken — Mrs. Photon — in the WIZM studio Thursday on La Crosse Talk PM discusses ChatGPT, road salt supercharging butterflies, La Crosse’s alternative Groundhog’s Day mascot, strange radioactive news and upcoming programs at UW-L. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays...
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested on Five Counts After Domestic Violence Incident
(KWNO)- On February 1 at 4:28 p.m. Winona Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 250 block of Franklin Street. Anthony Whiteside Jr. 35-years-old of Winona, was found outside of the residence, yelling, agitated and not answering any of the officers’ questions. Upon further investigation, officers found Whiteside...
wizmnews.com
UW-Madison’s Varsity Band performing in West Salem this Saturday
The University of Wisconsin varsity band is heading to West Salem’s Heider Center for a show at 7 p.m. Saturday (doors open 30 minutes prior to show time). This talented group of musicians will play a variety of songs, including fan favorites and new arrangements. Honoring Badger Band traditions like their popular Fifth Quarter and “On, Wisconsin!” the concert will appeal to Badger Band fans of all ages.
news8000.com
Cold snap increasing risk of icy falls and frostbite cases
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- When temperatures drop, local hospitals see patients for icy falls, and more cases of hypothermia and frostbite. A walk outside in the winter can be nice, but when temperatures drop, it can be risky.
winonaradio.com
Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:20 p.m. Winona Police was called to the scene for a motor accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of 5th and Main Street. Officers say that a vehicle was traveling westbound on 5th Street and ran a red light, striking another vehicle traveling on Main Street.
nbc15.com
UPS driver credited for saving Juneau Co. woman who fell into a creek
UNION CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - A Juneau County woman credits a UPS driver with saving her life after she fell into a creek last week and couldn’t stand up. Union Center 76-year-old Mariann Rott was taking the trash to her burn barrel Tuesday, Jan. 24, when she lost her balance, fell into her backyard creek, crawled out and spent 45 minutes stuck laying down in the ice and snow. She said her legs were numb and her clothes were dripping with water.
Comments / 0