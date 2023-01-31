ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

Briefs: Tickets on sale for Crawford County Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet

Six individuals and one team to be inducted in Crawford County Sports Hall of Fame in March

Tickets are available for the class of 2022 Crawford County Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet to be held at 5 p.m. March 25 at the Trillium Event Center in Bucyrus.

Adult tickets are $25; youth 6-12 are $12, 5 and under are free. Tickets are available at the six high school athletic departments. The Crestline Advocate, or by reserving tickets by calling or texting 419-571-6284.

Those being inducted are: Davey Jones-WQEL sports; Mike McGuire-Wynford; Vainard Spiess-Buckeye Central; Jim Walker (deceased)-Bucyrus; Jim Wegesin-Galion; Mick Wells-Col. Crawford; and (team) Crestline's 2004 State Softball champions.

‘Love Local’ with GCACC

GALION — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to celebrate local restaurants this February with the return of its popular Restaurant Week "Love Local" promotion, which starts Wednesday and runs through Feb. 10.

Thirteen businesses in Crestline and Galion are taking part in the promotion: Spots Rolling Bean Coffee Co, Depot Deli, Planet 14, Ralphie’s, The Vintage, Tiger Blendz, Granny’s Kitchen, Bistro 217, Three Bean Coffee House, Fox Winery, Cake & Icing, 1803 Brewery & Taproom, and The Whistle Stop Café.

To participate, obtain a "Love Local" passport entry form from the chamber office or at galion-crestlinechamber.org. Then simply present the passport to any participating business at your time of purchase for stamping. Passports with all the sections stamped may be submitted for entry into the prize drawings.

The grand prize package features a complimentary one-night stay at the Blue Bird Inn Airbnb in Crestline, dinner for two at Bistro 217, drinks for two at 1803 Brewery & Taproom, two tickets to Galion Community Theatre’s production of “The Play That Goes Wrong,” a bottle of wine from Fox Winery, and a gift bag from H&K Watkins.

The deadline to submit completed passports is noon Feb. 10. They may be dropped off or mailed to the chamber office at 138 Harding Way West, Galion, or emailed to mjones@galion-crestlinechamber.org.

For more information, visit galion-crestlinechamber.org or call 419-468-7737.

February is Unclaimed Funds Month

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Unclaimed Funds reunites Ohioans with their hard-earned but forgotten money, and last year the average claim was $4,000.

Unclaimed funds are lost or forgotten money that businesses and banks report to us after accounts become inactive, typically 3-5 years. The money comes from inactive checking and savings accounts, refund/credit balances, uncashed cashier’s checks, stocks and bonds, forgotten utility deposits or last paychecks.

Ohioans can check any time see if they have unclaimed funds at unclaimedfunds.ohio.gov or by calling 614-466-4433.

ABOUT

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

