Mansfield, OH

'Passages' exhibit explores influence of COVID 19

By Staff Report
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 2 days ago
The Mansfield Art Center's new exhibit, "Passages," features artistry that acknowledges the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on society while highlighting transition, according to Deborah Griffing, one of the four female artists whose works are on display.

"Passages" is a collection of works in a variety of mediums including interdimensional embroidery, collaged and painted panels, transparent portraits, and a large tent by Ellen Woods with a message that becomes visible only when seated inside.

The exhibition will be open through Feb. 26 at the art center, 700 Marion Ave. Admission is free, with donations appreciated.

The Mansfield Art Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. For more information, visit mansfieldartcenter.org or call 419-756-1700.

