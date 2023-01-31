Permanent jewelry? Fairhaven metalsmith introduces latest trend to the SouthCoast

Permanent jewelry is a trend gaining traction thanks to TikTok

Salted Silver can travel, for private parties

Permanent jewelry can be used for many reasons: marking a milestone, or as a symbol of a promise

NEW BEDFORD — Tattoos and piercings have been a mode of self-expression since Neolithic times. Now, a new body-altering trend has made its way to the SouthCoast: permanent jewelry.

“Jewelry, I think is special in itself, it's always sort of been a way for people to celebrate a milestone or like, give themselves like a treat,” said Kristen Patterson, owner of Salted Silver, SouthCoast’s first permanent welded jewelry studio.

“The permanent aspect sort of makes it more or the emphasis on like the experience and the meaning behind it.”

According to Patterson, permanent jewelry is jewelry such as a bracelet, necklace or anklet that you can’t remove without breaking it. Rather than just closing the piece with a clasp, the jeweler welds the two ends together.

The process takes up to 20 minutes.

Influencers such as Jaclyn Forbes, Victoria Jameson and Vienna Skye have shown off videos of them getting their permanent jewelry. Hashtags such as “permanentjewerly” and “permanentbracelet” boasted a combined total of 160 million views during the summer of 2022.

Unfortunately, the only downside to getting permanent jewelry is that it might have to be removed if someone needs an MRI, X-ray or surgery that require the removal of any metal objects.

But Patterson said that if people gently use a pair of scissors to cut the piece at the point of where it was welded, that she can most likely re-weld the piece again.

Going all in on the trend

Patterson, who has been a jeweler and metalsmith all her life, noticed the permanent jewelry trend flooding her Instagram and TikTok “for you” pages in early 2022.

“It was like everyone was doing it,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Why not me? Why couldn’t I do something like this?’”

Patterson said she enlisted her friends and family to help make sure that no one else on the SouthCoast had already started the venture. “I didn’t want to step on any toes,” the Fairhaven resident said.

Aside from a jeweler in Providence and another in Boston, Patterson said no one locally was offering permanent jewelry.

In August 2022, Patterson decided to leave her job in customer service to pursue her new business. “I realized I could take appointments and have a schedule and interact with people,” she said.

“I felt like I was onto something because it was perfect to take all of my knowledge of metal and jewelry and 17 years of customer service and combine them.”

Her biggest supporter was her mother, who died suddenly in October 2022, a few weeks before Patterson officially went live with Salted Silver.

“It’s bittersweet, because I want her to see everything that I’ve done so far,” Patterson said. “She would’ve loved to hear about everything. She loved this sort of stuff."

How to make an appointment

Patterson started taking appointments out of Resurface Skin Studio & Co in Marion.

Now, she is also moving into the Co-Creative Center on Union Street in New Bedford to have a more permanent metalsmith studio to work with clients. However, Patterson said her operation can easily travel, offering private parties as well.

“I’ve learned so much about people in just the 15 or 20 minutes that they are with me,” she said.

Patterson said she has witnessed so many unique and beautiful stories behind why people decided to get permanent jewelry — girlfriends making a bond between each other, couples using it as a promise to one another.

“It’s kind of the new promise ring,” she said, adding that people also get permanent bracelets as a reminder for a goal or intention such as weight loss or fighting addiction.

Patterson said she also has clients that have decided to get permanent jewelry because they have a hard time finding bracelets that fit them because they have unique sized wrists.

She offers an assortment of chains, charms and connectors for any personalized look. She has sterling silver, 14k gold filled or solid 14k gold chain options.

“I didn't realize that it would be so touching to me to do this,” she said. “It feels so special for me to see these relationships and be like a little part of it.”

Standard-Times staff writer Seth Chitwood can be reached at schitwood@s-t.com. Follow him on twitter: @ChitwoodReports.