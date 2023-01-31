Wrestling: New team joins Morris/Sussex Top 10 heading into final week of regular season

The last week of the regular season serves mainly as a tune-up for the state playoffs, which get underway Monday with opening-round action.

The Morris County Tournament was held this past weekend at Mount Olive High School as state and national power Delbarton continued its dominance by winning a 14th straight title.

With seeds and schedules for the state tournament expected Tuesday, here are the latest Morris/Sussex wrestling rankings:

10. Sparta (14-4)

Previous ranking: Unranked

The Spartans crack the rankings after winning all four matches last week, running their streak to nine in a row. Sparta picked up wins against previous No. 10 Montville (40-31), North Warren (54-27, Pascack Valley (43-32) and Vernon (48-27).

Up next: Wednesday at Lenape Valley; Friday at Pequannock; Saturday vs. tri-match (Kinnelon, Wayne Hills)

9. Kittatinny (8-5)

Previous ranking: 8

The Cougars went 3-0 at the Livingston quad over the weekend, defeating Westfield (46-32), Old Tappan (57-18) and the host school, 51-14. Kittatinny will close out the regular season this week at home before the playoffs get underway next week.

Up next: Wednesday vs. River Dell

8. Morris Hills (11-10)

Previous ranking: 6

In their only dual match of the week, the Scarlet Knights came up short against previous No. 9 Jefferson, 36-33, at home. Morris Hills finished a distant seventh at the Morris County Tournament over the weekend and had three silver medalists. The Knights close out the regular-season campaign this week with two NJAC crossover duals.

Up next: Wednesday vs. Newton; Friday vs. Morris Knolls

7. Jefferson (12-5)

Previous ranking: 9

The Falcons snuck past previous No. 6 Morris Hills, 36-33, last Tuesday as Joe DiBiase’s pin at 190 pounds in the next to last match put the visiting team up for good and Tim Connolly’s decision at 285 sealed the deal. At the Morris County Tournament, Jefferson finished sixth overall. The Falcons have won six of their last seven matches.

Up next: Wednesday vs. Wayne Hills

6. Pope John (7-6)

Previous ranking: 7

In a quiet week, the Lions defeated Morristown, 62-9, Tuesday on the road. The Sparta parochial school will close out the regular-season campaign this week before the postseason gets underway.

Up next: Wednesday at Paramus Catholic; Friday vs. Mendham

5. High Point (7-8)

Previous ranking: 5

Following back-to-back wins against North Warren (69-10) and Morris Knolls (42-18) to start the week, the Wildcats hit the skids and dropped all three of their quad matches against Watchung Hills (52-24), Delsea (57-6) and Hunterdon Central (34-30). Last Wednesday's win over Morris Knolls was longtime coach John Gardner's 400th-career victory.

Up next: Wednesday at Warren Hills

4. West Morris (10-5)

Previous ranking: 4

The Wolfpack nearly came through against No. 2 Mount Olive last Tuesday in a 39-31 setback in Flanders. West Morris finished fourth at the Morris County Tournament with a champion, a runner-up and two third-place finishes.

Up next: Wednesday at Mendham; Friday vs. Eastern

3. Hanover Park (11-4)

Previous ranking: 3

The Hornets bounced back from their setback at Phillipsburg last Monday and defeated Belvidere, 72-12, on Tuesday at home. The East Hanover school had a solid showing at the Morris County Tournament, finishing third overall with three individual champions. Hanover Park will close out the regular season campaign this week against two out-of-conference opponents.

Up next: Tuesday vs. Livingston; Wednesday vs. St. Joseph-Metuchen; Saturday at Paramus

2. Mount Olive (8-4)

Previous ranking: 2

The Marauders had a quiet week with their only action last weekend at the Morris County Tournament. Mount Olive finished second overall as a team, with two champions and three finalists.

Up next: NJSIAA playoffs

1. Delbarton (14-2)

The Green Wave continued their dominance in the Morris County Tournament over the weekend, winning a 14th straight team title in landslide fashion on Saturday. Eight wrestlers claimed individual titles as Delbarton racked up 313 points in two days. Earlier in the week, Delbarton made another statement, taking down one of the top public schools in the state, Southern, 48-12, last Wednesday on the road. The Green Wave close out the regular-season campaign at home on Friday against the nation’s top-ranked team.

Up next: Friday vs. Blair

Also considered: Butler (14-3); Montville (8-8); Morris Knolls (8-8); Newton (8-9); Randolph (9-5); Roxbury (10-6)