Daily Record

Wrestling: New team joins Morris/Sussex Top 10 heading into final week of regular season

By Nick Gantaifis, Morristown Daily Record
 2 days ago
The last week of the regular season serves mainly as a tune-up for the state playoffs, which get underway Monday with opening-round action.

The Morris County Tournament was held this past weekend at Mount Olive High School as state and national power Delbarton continued its dominance by winning a 14th straight title.

With seeds and schedules for the state tournament expected Tuesday, here are the latest Morris/Sussex wrestling rankings:

10. Sparta (14-4)

Previous ranking: Unranked

The Spartans crack the rankings after winning all four matches last week, running their streak to nine in a row. Sparta picked up wins against previous No. 10 Montville (40-31), North Warren (54-27, Pascack Valley (43-32) and Vernon (48-27).

Up next: Wednesday at Lenape Valley; Friday at Pequannock; Saturday vs. tri-match (Kinnelon, Wayne Hills)

9. Kittatinny (8-5)

Previous ranking: 8

The Cougars went 3-0 at the Livingston quad over the weekend, defeating Westfield (46-32), Old Tappan (57-18) and the host school, 51-14. Kittatinny will close out the regular season this week at home before the playoffs get underway next week.

Up next: Wednesday vs. River Dell

8. Morris Hills (11-10)

Previous ranking: 6

In their only dual match of the week, the Scarlet Knights came up short against previous No. 9 Jefferson, 36-33, at home. Morris Hills finished a distant seventh at the Morris County Tournament over the weekend and had three silver medalists. The Knights close out the regular-season campaign this week with two NJAC crossover duals.

Up next: Wednesday vs. Newton; Friday vs. Morris Knolls

7. Jefferson (12-5)

Previous ranking: 9

The Falcons snuck past previous No. 6 Morris Hills, 36-33, last Tuesday as Joe DiBiase’s pin at 190 pounds in the next to last match put the visiting team up for good and Tim Connolly’s decision at 285 sealed the deal. At the Morris County Tournament, Jefferson finished sixth overall. The Falcons have won six of their last seven matches.

Up next: Wednesday vs. Wayne Hills

6. Pope John (7-6)

Previous ranking: 7

In a quiet week, the Lions defeated Morristown, 62-9, Tuesday on the road. The Sparta parochial school will close out the regular-season campaign this week before the postseason gets underway.

Up next: Wednesday at Paramus Catholic; Friday vs. Mendham

5. High Point (7-8)

Previous ranking: 5

Following back-to-back wins against North Warren (69-10) and Morris Knolls (42-18) to start the week, the Wildcats hit the skids and dropped all three of their quad matches against Watchung Hills (52-24), Delsea (57-6) and Hunterdon Central (34-30). Last Wednesday's win over Morris Knolls was longtime coach John Gardner's 400th-career victory.

Up next: Wednesday at Warren Hills

4. West Morris (10-5)

Previous ranking: 4

The Wolfpack nearly came through against No. 2 Mount Olive last Tuesday in a 39-31 setback in Flanders. West Morris finished fourth at the Morris County Tournament with a champion, a runner-up and two third-place finishes.

Up next: Wednesday at Mendham; Friday vs. Eastern

3. Hanover Park (11-4)

Previous ranking: 3

The Hornets bounced back from their setback at Phillipsburg last Monday and defeated Belvidere, 72-12, on Tuesday at home. The East Hanover school had a solid showing at the Morris County Tournament, finishing third overall with three individual champions. Hanover Park will close out the regular season campaign this week against two out-of-conference opponents.

Up next: Tuesday vs. Livingston; Wednesday vs. St. Joseph-Metuchen; Saturday at Paramus

2. Mount Olive (8-4)

Previous ranking: 2

The Marauders had a quiet week with their only action last weekend at the Morris County Tournament. Mount Olive finished second overall as a team, with two champions and three finalists.

Up next: NJSIAA playoffs

1. Delbarton (14-2)

The Green Wave continued their dominance in the Morris County Tournament over the weekend, winning a 14th straight team title in landslide fashion on Saturday. Eight wrestlers claimed individual titles as Delbarton racked up 313 points in two days. Earlier in the week, Delbarton made another statement, taking down one of the top public schools in the state, Southern, 48-12, last Wednesday on the road. The Green Wave close out the regular-season campaign at home on Friday against the nation’s top-ranked team.

Up next: Friday vs. Blair

Also considered: Butler (14-3); Montville (8-8); Morris Knolls (8-8); Newton (8-9); Randolph (9-5); Roxbury (10-6)

Related
TAPinto.net

Newton Wrestling Edges Out Sparta

NEWTON, NJ – The Braves wrestlers got past the Spartans on Tuesday night 36-33 on the Newton mat. Newton’s wins: 126 lbs James Marotta with a pin in 0:50 144 lbs Michael Melillo in a 3-2 decision 157 lbs Thaylor Sibblies with a pin in 1:13 175 lbs Brayden Nolan in a 5-1 decision 190 lbs Davon Hook with a pin in 5:05 215 lbs Daniel Barry with a pin in 0:11 285 lbs Brody Guerra with a pin in 2:54 Newton moves their record to an even 9-9.  On Friday River Dell will come to Newton.  On Monday Newton will host Glen Rock in the NJSIAA North 1, Group 1 quarterfinal round beginning at 5 p.m.
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS WRESTLING: Phillipsburg to host North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 2023 NJSIAA Wrestling Team Tournament

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Top-seeded Phillipsburg High School will host the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 5 wrestling quarterfinals and semifinals on Feb. 6. The Stateliners will take on No. 8 seed Elizabeth in the quarterfinals and then meet the winner of No. 4 Bayonne-No. 5 Newark East Side in the semifinals. Second seeded Bridgewater will host No. 7 Piscataway in the quarters and meet the winner of No. 3 Westfield-No. 6 Columbia in the semifinals. The championship match is scheduled for Feb. 8.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morris County Boys Basketball Tournament; No. 9 Madison Upsets No. 8 Morris Knolls; Dodgers Advance to Quarterfinals

MADISON, NJ - Ninth-seeded Madison (13-6) continued its strong play with a 63-52 victory over eighth- seeded Morris Knolls in the Morris County Tournament first round. The Dodgers outscored Morris Knolls 42-26 in the second half. Evan Colao put in 18 points, Jackson Maloney scored 16 points and Tommy Bland added 14. The Dodgers defeated Whippany Park in the Preliminary Round 65-46. Now Madison will advance to face No. 1 West Morris  in the Quarterfinal Round on Saturday Feb. 4   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey: Livingston Beats West Morris, 7-2, on Senior Night

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Livingston High School ice hockey team scored three goals in the first period and went on to a 7-2 victory over West Morris on Monday. Dillon Schultz scored two goals and assisted on another for the Lancers (10-4-3), who led, 3-0, after one period and 5-1 after two. Anthony Cassese, Ryan Lelia and Ryan Zales each had one goal and one assist, and David Weinrib and Mitchell Friedman also scored one goal apiece for Livingston. Brett Conklin and Alex Selvin each assisted on two goals. Livingston outshot West Morris, 67-11.  It was Senior Night for the Lancers. Honored before the game were 12th-graders Alex Selvin, Brett Conklin, Dillon Schultz, Reed Plotnick and Justinas Sanders.  
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Hunterdon Central Ousts High Point in HWS Tournament

FLEMINGTON, NJ -- The Hunterdon Central girls basketball team advanced in the opening round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament with a 37-28 victory on Tuesday. Tabitha DeVries scored 17 points for the Red Devils (6-14), who outscored High Point, 13-6, in the fourth quarter. DeVries sank five of six foul shots. Rachel Teague had 10 points for High Point (10-6). Hunterdon Central will play at second-seeded Sparta in the quarterfinal round on Saturday.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Plainfield Tigers boys basketball Beat Themselves Against Linden

Sunday afternoon, the South Plainfield Tigers struggled against the Linden Tigers on the road, 59-40. Despite the tough loss, South Plainfield has the opportunity to learn from this game going forward. As they appeared to be getting hot at the right moment, this game forced them to go back to the drawing board. That said, there were several positives to build on, however, there were glaring issues they must correct. For example, in the first quarter, the Tigers fell to a 16-point deficit to Linden (18-2). In fact, this bad start to the game was the difference throughout the game. It...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Paulsboro defeats West Deptford in OT- Boys basketball recap

Ja’Vonn Osbourne recorded 26 points and five rebounds to lead Paulsboro over West Deptford 67-60 in overtime in Paulsboro. Trailing 44-38 at the end of the third quarter, West Deptford (6-15) came back in the fourth and outscored Paulsboro 16-10 to force overtime tied at 54. However, Paulsboro (11-7) took over in OT as it outscored West Deptford 13-6.
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Notre Dame over Robbinsville - Boys basketball recap

Stesher Mathelier and Donovan Cottrell scored a game-high 14 points apiece to lead Notre Dame to a victory on the road over Robbinsville, 57-36. Jake Croce and Chris Vlahos added nine points apiece while John Merluse chipped in six for Notre Dame (13-7), which led by 10 at halftime before expanding the lead with a 12-5 third quarter.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Ice Hockey: Mendham snaps streak with win over Madison

Mendham picked up its first win in five games by defeating Madison 5-0 at Mennen Arena, in Morristown. Mendham (9-6-2) racked up two losses and two ties before picking up a shutout victory on Wednesday. Mendham struck for two goals in first to open up a comfortable lead early. It...
MENDHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Boys Basketball: Watchung Hills Tops Asbury Park on Senior Night 2023

  WARREN, NJ — Senior Bryan Zhang sank six 3-pointers in his return to the court to lead Watchung Hills over Asbury Park on Senior Night and Teacher Appreciation Night on Thursday, 58-35. Prior to the game the Watchung Hills seniors and their parents were recognized.  SEE WHO THEY ARE HERE And the teachers selected by each of the senior boys basketball players were honored before tip off. Each senior chose one teacher that has had a positive impact on them and helped to make their experience a positive one. SEE WHO THEY ARE HERE Watchung Hills (10-8) took a 34-20 lead into the...
WARREN, NJ
NJ.com

Jefferson takes Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap

Jake Studnick dropped in five 3-pointers for his game-high 15 points as Jefferson won at home, 63-39, over Mountain Lakes. Jason Eisele added 14 points while Mike Nwankwo put in 10 more for Jefferson (13-3), which opened with a 19-4 run and never looked back. Nico Dunn led Mountain Lakes...
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Passaic Tech defeats Paterson Kennedy - Girls basketball recap

Janessa Rodriguez scored a game-high 17 points to lead Passaic Tech past Paterson Kennedy 42-27 in Wayne. Passaic Tech (6-13) took a 21-18 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring Paterson Kennedy 21-9. Leilani Pena added 12 points. My’shayla Clancy led Paterson Kennedy (9-9) with 12...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 5 Summit over Trinity Hall - Girls ice hockey recap

Bridget Grennon finished with two goals and two assists as Summit, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 5, used a big third period to secure a 4-1 win over Trinity Hall. Lauren Pence scored the first goal of the contest and gave Summit (6-5-2) a lead heading into the second. Trinity Hall (4-7-2) would even things up on an Alyse Borras goal.
SUMMIT, NJ
