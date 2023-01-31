ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Morristown ONSTAGE talent show is back, hoping to add to $1.4M raised for local schools

By Kyle Morel, New Jersey Herald
Daily Record
Daily Record
 2 days ago

MORRISTOWN — Tickets for the 16th annual Morristown Onstage talent show will go on sale this week, with organizers planning their first show free of COVID restrictions in three years. The showcase for some of the area's best amateur singers, dancers and musicians has raised $1.4 million over the past decade and a half to enhance programs at the Morris School District. The show, held at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in downtown Morristown, will be held on March 1.

In 2021, "the event was live-streamed with only MOS personnel on-site" due to the pandemic, said Laurie Pepitone, director of marketing and communications for the Morris Educational Foundation , which benefits from the show. "In 2022, we had COVID restrictions in place, which included masks for everyone except for the performers on stage, required vaccination cards as well as social distancing when able."Members of the public can buy tickets beginning Wednesday at noon for the show, which awards cash prizes to the winning performers. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show set to begin at 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aoheJ_0kX6D6zz00

Thirteen acts were named finalists for this year's event. This year's participants include vocalists, guitar and piano players and dancers, all of whom either live or work in Morristown or Morris Township.

"The show will be especially entertaining with diverse performances spanning rock, jazz, theater, pop, soul and more," said foundation Director Joelle Servais. "We encourage attendees to buy their tickets early to support friends and family lighting up the spectacular MPAC stage and to discover other rising local stars."

The finalists will compete for two first-place, $1,000 cash prizes − one for contestants 18 and under and another for adults. One "Audience Choice" winner, selected via a text vote at the end of the show, will receive $500, and the Morristown Onstage Steering Committee will choose a Rossoff Rising Star Award winner to receive $250. Two vocalists will be honored with the New York Jets Take Flight Award and will sing the national anthem during a Jets home game.

The contest is judged by a panel of arts and entertainment professionals. Tara Bernie, a Morristown resident and Emmy winner for her work as a news correspondent, will host the event for the ninth year.

Milestone: Morris schools mark 50 years of integration that followed landmark civil rights ruling

For subscribers: This Morristown lot has sat vacant for 20 years. Will a lawsuit force the town's hand?

Morristown Onstage, formerly known as Morristown's Got Talent, was created to help the foundation distribute money and other resources for enrichment programs and projects in the district, which serves children in Morristown, Morris Township and, for high school, Morris Plains.

Last year's show raised more than $150,000 for the foundation.

Tickets will be available Wednesday by visiting the Mayo Performing Arts Center, 100 South Street, Morristown; by by calling 973-539-8008; or by going online to www.mayoarts.org .

Kyle Morel is a local reporter covering Morris and Sussex counties.

Email: kmorel@njherald.com; Twitter: @KMorelNJH

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Morristown ONSTAGE talent show is back, hoping to add to $1.4M raised for local schools

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

North Jersey Wedding Venue 'The Manor' To Shutter After 66 Years

A North Jersey wedding venue will close its doors after 66 years in business come July. The Manor, in West Orange, announced it will be closing on July 6, 2023. "We are agonizingly aware that there is no 'good' time for this to happen and are doing our sincere best to responsibly and respectfully resolve each and every pending event thoughtfully," the Knowles family wrote on the venue's website, thanking clients for graciousness and understanding.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

The HOPE ONE Van Will Be at the Morris County Library This Week

MORRISTOWN, NJ -  The HOPE ONE van will be at the Morris County Library on Thursday Feb. 2. The van will be stationed at the library from 9am - 2pm The schedule for the van in February is as follows: February 1 - Boonton Walmart from 9am - 2pm February 2 - Morris County Library from 9am - 2pm February 6 - Pompton Plains Stop & Shop from 10am - 2pm February 7 - Red Barn Restaurant in Towaco from 9am - 2pm February 8 - Wharton United Community Church from 10am - 12pm February 9 - Succasunna Shoprite from 9am - 2pm February 14 - Broadway in Denville from...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
myveronanj.com

Police Eye Move To HBW Grounds

The Verona Police Department operates from a cramped space inside Town Hall. There are no private intake rooms for victims. There is no separate bathroom or locker room for female officers; they change in a stairwell and must go into town offices for a women’s bathroom. The ceilings in the men’s locker room are so low that the taller male officers can touch them. Officers take their breaks in a room where ammunition is stored. Now, town government seems to be exploring a solution: Build a new police headquarters, possibly on the grounds of H.B. Whitehorne Middle School.
VERONA, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Your Guide to Sopranos Landmarks in North Jersey

Considered one of the most essential television dramas of all time, The Sopranos is a New-Jersey based TV show that aired from 1999 – 2007. Many from the Garden State take great pride in being home to the series – and rightfully so. The Sopranos is filled with award-winning drama, and strong personalities, and it completely impacted our cultural landscape – while changing television forever. With a majority of the scenes taking place in North Jersey, we’ve put together an ultimate Sopranos tour around NJ, so that you can relive the hit drama 20+ years later.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
101.5 WPDH

A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ

You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
NEWARK, NJ
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Sushi Restaurants in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - When it comes to savoring delicious sushi in NJ, many options are available. In this article, we'll highlight three top New Jersey sushi restaurants. Ninja Sushi in Nutley, Kim's Sushi in West Orange, and Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood also makes a list.
NUTLEY, NJ
beckersdental.com

Celebrity cosmetic dentist joins New Jersey dental clinic

Celebrity cosmetic dentist Catrise Austin, DDS, recently joined Montclair (N.J.) Dental Spa. Dr. Austin is a renowned dentist with more than 25 years of experience providing cosmetic dental care to several celebrities, according to a Jan. 31 news release. At Montclair Dental Spa, Dr. Austin's services will include exams, cleanings,...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Livingston Mall | Shopping mall in New Jersey

Livingston Mall is a two-level shopping mall located in Livingston, New Jersey, United States, serving western Essex, Morris and Union counties. The mall has a gross leasable area of 968,820 sq ft (90,006 m2). As of 2022, Livingston Mall currently features the tenants Macy's, and Barnes & Noble and retailers such as American Eagle, Hollister, H&M, and Victoria's Secret.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Scotch Plains Police Bid Farewell to Retiring Chief and Two Veteran Officers

SCOTCH PLAINS-FANWOOD, NJ -- The Scotch Plains police department said goodbye to three of its longest tenured officers: Chief Ted Conley, Sgt. Shawn Johnson, and Sgt. Jerry Brown in a "clap out ceremony" outside police headquarters. Chief Conley has provided steady leadership during the past 6 1/2 years, a period during which the national conversation focused on the shortcomings of police-community relations in many cities across America. He benefited by having two sergeants -- Johnson and Brown -- who were invaluable in developing strong relations between the department and community.  Sgt. Johnson will remain as president of the Police Athletic League...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
tapinto.net

Valley Welcomes New Director of Heart Failure Surgery

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Valley Health System and Valley Medical Group are pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Burns, MD, as Director of Heart Failure Surgery at The Valley Hospital. Dr. Burns is an experienced cardiovascular surgeon, board certified in general surgery and thoracic surgery, who will bring years of...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. hospital appoints new top doctor after yearlong search

Holy Name medical center has named Dr. Vasantha Kondamudi as its new chief medical officer, NJ Advance Media has learned. The position had been vacant for the past year after Dr. Adam Jarrett left the role following a probe involving racial concerns that he had raised. The chief medical officer...
TEANECK, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Joe Manganiello Spotted at The Compound Coffee Co. in Verona

Nestled into the back of an office complex is probably the last place you would expect to find a Southern Californian oasis. But The Compound Coffee Company, located at 271 Grove Avenue in Verona, strives to make itself a place for people to come and relax and find a moment for themselves. Over the weekend, actor Joe Manganiello — known for his roles in Spider-Man, True Blood, and more — stopped by this local spot for a coffee, with his adorable chihuahua, Bubbles, in tow. Read on to learn more about yet another celeb spotting in Essex County and all about this slice of SoCal in Verona.
VERONA, NJ
roi-nj.com

PastaRAMEN is debuting its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Montclair

After gaining a cult following during its two-year run as an exclusive, invite-only pop-up, pastaRAMEN said Tuesday that it is opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Montclair in early February. The first-ever Italian ramen shop perfectly marries Japanese and Italian cuisines in a style called “Wafu-Italian,” which blends ingredients, textures...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
therealdeal.com

Developer plans 70K sf warehouse in Wayne

The warehouse space race isn’t over. With the industrial market still tight, Monello Landscape Industries is seeking to build a four-story warehouse in the Passaic County township of Wayne, NorthJersey.com reported. The 70,000-square-foot building at 125 Pompton Plains Crossroad would feature a dozen loading docks, 39 parking spaces and 3,300 square feet of offices.
WAYNE, NJ
Daily Record

Daily Record

1K+
Followers
678
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

DailyRecord.com is the home page for Morris County, NJ, news and information with in-depth and updated local news, sports, lifestyles, people and events.

 http://dailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy