Morristown ONSTAGE talent show is back, hoping to add to $1.4M raised for local schools

MORRISTOWN — Tickets for the 16th annual Morristown Onstage talent show will go on sale this week, with organizers planning their first show free of COVID restrictions in three years. The showcase for some of the area's best amateur singers, dancers and musicians has raised $1.4 million over the past decade and a half to enhance programs at the Morris School District. The show, held at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in downtown Morristown, will be held on March 1.

In 2021, "the event was live-streamed with only MOS personnel on-site" due to the pandemic, said Laurie Pepitone, director of marketing and communications for the Morris Educational Foundation , which benefits from the show. "In 2022, we had COVID restrictions in place, which included masks for everyone except for the performers on stage, required vaccination cards as well as social distancing when able."Members of the public can buy tickets beginning Wednesday at noon for the show, which awards cash prizes to the winning performers. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show set to begin at 7.

Thirteen acts were named finalists for this year's event. This year's participants include vocalists, guitar and piano players and dancers, all of whom either live or work in Morristown or Morris Township.

"The show will be especially entertaining with diverse performances spanning rock, jazz, theater, pop, soul and more," said foundation Director Joelle Servais. "We encourage attendees to buy their tickets early to support friends and family lighting up the spectacular MPAC stage and to discover other rising local stars."

The finalists will compete for two first-place, $1,000 cash prizes − one for contestants 18 and under and another for adults. One "Audience Choice" winner, selected via a text vote at the end of the show, will receive $500, and the Morristown Onstage Steering Committee will choose a Rossoff Rising Star Award winner to receive $250. Two vocalists will be honored with the New York Jets Take Flight Award and will sing the national anthem during a Jets home game.

The contest is judged by a panel of arts and entertainment professionals. Tara Bernie, a Morristown resident and Emmy winner for her work as a news correspondent, will host the event for the ninth year.

Milestone: Morris schools mark 50 years of integration that followed landmark civil rights ruling

For subscribers: This Morristown lot has sat vacant for 20 years. Will a lawsuit force the town's hand?

Morristown Onstage, formerly known as Morristown's Got Talent, was created to help the foundation distribute money and other resources for enrichment programs and projects in the district, which serves children in Morristown, Morris Township and, for high school, Morris Plains.

Last year's show raised more than $150,000 for the foundation.

Tickets will be available Wednesday by visiting the Mayo Performing Arts Center, 100 South Street, Morristown; by by calling 973-539-8008; or by going online to www.mayoarts.org .

Kyle Morel is a local reporter covering Morris and Sussex counties.

Email: kmorel@njherald.com; Twitter: @KMorelNJH

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Morristown ONSTAGE talent show is back, hoping to add to $1.4M raised for local schools