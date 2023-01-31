ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Alford, Missouri congressman, thanks Joseph Ossai after Kansas City win vs. 'Bungles'

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago
Many Cincinnati Bengals' fans have heard enough of politicians talking smack about NFL teams their constituents' team is playing.

But Congressman Mark Alford, serving as the Representative of the 4th district of Missouri, asked Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval - or "Mayor Jabroni," as he calls him - in essence, to hold his beer.

Alford attempted to pile on after Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's nationally televised slam of Pureval by kicking Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai as he looks to rebound from a heart-wrenching penalty with seconds remaining in the AFC championship, among other insults directed toward Cincinnati and its fans.

And despite several fourth-quarter calls - including Mike Hilton's pass interference, Frank Clark's late hit of Joe Burrow that wasn't called, the hold that wasn't called on Mahomes' scramble in the final seconds, the block in the back that wasn't called on Skyy Moore's punt return, the intentional-grounding call and, of course, "the do-over" - that didn't go the Bengals' way, Alford insisted the officials were against the Chiefs the entire game.

The video of Alford's general speech in the U.S. House, via Alford's Twitter account:

"Mr. Speaker, today I rise to honor my Kansas City Chiefs for their AFC championship and their berth in Super Bowl 57," Alford said. "Like many Missourians, I could not be prouder of the effort put forth on the field yesterday, last night. Despite having an injured Patrick Mahomes, injuries to several key players, incredible amounts of outside noise and the referees against them the entire game, the Chiefs made short work of the Bungles - I mean, Bengals - and sent them off to the offseason. Well, I hope Eli Apple has fun in Cancun. Also, I hope that Mayor Jabroni and the rest of the Cincinnati fanbase learned a valuable lesson last night - it IS called Arrowhead. It is the loudest, toughest place to play in the NFL with the strongest fanbase. A special thank you to Patrick Mahomes, Harrison Butker, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, and, of course, Joseph Ossai, for all of their wonderful efforts last night. We couldn't have done it without you. And to the Philadelphia Eagles - we'll see you in Arizona. Go Chiefs! Mr. Speaker, I yield back."

