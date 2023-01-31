Read full article on original website
The investment chief behind the AI-driven fund that uses IBM's Watson supercomputer explains how bots like ChatGPT will change markets
The AI Powered Equity ETF uses insights from IBM's Watson supercomputer, and has beaten the broader market in 2023. Chris Natividad, chief investment officer of Equbot, said the ETF has grown in popularity with the rise of ChatGPT. "These tools are improving, and the operators that are using the algorithms...
TechCrunch
Passthrough raises $10M to simplify the process of investor onboarding
“It was a nightmare to deal with,” Flannery told TechCrunch in an email interview. “We also spotted problems around corralling investors, having a single source of truth for the raise and incomplete or inaccurate subscription documents.”. The solution they arrived at is Passthrough, a web-based fund automation workflow...
JPMorgan Payments Sees Dawn of ‘Treasurer as Influencer’ Era as Focus Shifts to Profits
With 2023 off to a running start, treasury is calling the shots differently, with a refined focus forged in the crucible of 2022. Julie Lubell, global head of Trends and Advisory at J.P. Morgan Payments, discussed with Karen Webster the new roadmap for investing and corporate strategies that take the triumphs and failures of the past three years and create something new.
Craft Raises $32M to Help Companies Monitor Suppliers
Intelligence platform Craft has raised $32 million to help companies track supplier networks. The company announced the Series B equity financing Wednesday (Feb. 1), saying it would use the funds to accelerate research and development and deepen its go-to-market execution. Based in San Francisco, Craft offers a data platform that...
How CEOs are managing tension in the face of recession
Leaders know that society is always in a period of change and that uncertainty will always exist. When PwC surveyed over 4,400 CEOS from more than 100 countries and territories, it discovered that nearly 75% of the world’s top executives are expecting a drop in growth in 2023. But in the surveys conducted by PwC in the two years prior, there was a complete flip in perception. Three out of every four CEOs had expressed optimism.
Porsche Listed a $148,000 Car for $18,000 By Mistake — Here's What Happened (No, They Didn't Cancel All of the Reservations).
Hundreds of online reservations rolled in before the Germany-based carmaker realized the error.
Amazon CEO Says Cost Cuts, Delivery Speed, and Prime Are Priorities
After closing the books on a better-than-expected fourth quarter but a harder-than-expected year, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy stressed that more work needed to be done in order to restore the brand to its pre-pandemic cost structure. “I think probably the number one priority that I spend time with the team...
FIS Cuts 2,600 Jobs During ‘Comprehensive Assessment’ of Business
FIS has reportedly laid off 2,600 employees and contractors in recent weeks. The cuts amount to 2% of the FinTech’s workforce, according to a Thursday (Feb. 2) Bloomberg report that cited unnamed sources. The move comes as the firm is reviewing its operations at a time when its shares...
Sezzle CEO: FinTech Path to Profitability Starts With Being Your Own Worst Critic
If Sezzle CEO Charlie Youakim had to write a book about the FinTech bubble that burst in 2022, he’d call it “Crazy Money.”. That nugget came up in a conversation between Youakim and PYMNTS’ Karen Webster during the first discussion in the new series “FinTech Reset: The Pivot to Profitability.”
Monzo Revenue Surges 250% as UK Neobanks Talk Up Profitability
Monzo is one step closer to achieving annual profitability by the end of this year. The firm’s latest earnings show that the U.K.-based neobank’s annualized revenues increased by 250% to 440 million pounds (about $542 million) in the year to December 2022. The figures, first reported by Sifted...
CFOs See Internal Collaboration as Key Growth Driver
CFOs are leveraging technology and breaking down internal silos to build holistic organizational growth frameworks. Even in the face of macroeconomic headwinds, or perhaps especially in the face of them, organizations need to put in place the right infrastructure that can support both their near- and long-term goals. “The challenge...
Moov Financial Raises $45M to Grow Money Movement Platform
Moov Financial has raised $45 million in Series B to expand its money movement platform. The funding round was led by Commerce Ventures, and the new capital will be used to grow both the platform and its utilization by customers, Moov said in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) press release. “We...
Treasury Prime Gets $40M Vote of Investor Confidence in Embedded Banking’s Marketplace Model
Two years ago, banking-as-a-service (BaaS) provider Treasury Prime, then a startup, raised $20 million. And Wednesday (Feb. 1), the company’s embedded banking marketplace model — which brings banks, FinTechs and enterprises together to boost revenues, deposits and reach new end users — got another $40 million vote of confidence.
GoLogiq to Acquire Wealth-Building Platform Nest Egg
GoLogiq is to continue growing its wealth management capabilities by acquiring Nest Egg. The proposed transaction, which is subject to customary closing terms, aims to add Nest Egg’s wealth-building platform for Gen Z and millennial consumers to GoLogiq’s range of FinTech and mobile solutions, the firms said in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) press release.
Egyptian FinTech MNT-Halan Announces $400M of Fresh Funding
Egypt’s MNT-Halan has raised $400 million at a valuation of over $1 billion. The funding was announced by the Cairo-based FinTech on Monday (Feb. 1). The largest chunk of the fresh capital was from Chimera Abu Dhabi, which has invested more than $200 million in exchange for over 20% of the company, MNT-Halan said.
We are tech founders and investors who pivoted to (profitable) impact investing. Now we’re sharing the secret to our success–and encouraging others to copy it
Over the past two decades, the Arctic has lost about a third of its winter sea ice volume. The world is on fire, both figuratively and literally. Limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, for years considered the world’s most important climate goal, now seems like only a distant possibility. The world is heating up, causing sea levels to rise and land to dry out. The planet is losing 7.4 million more acres of trees every year to forest fires compared with 2001. That’s a huge and devastating leap in just over 20 years.
Quicken Enables Users to Share Financial Information With Trusted Parties
Quicken’s personal finance app now lets users share their financial information with trusted parties. With this new feature of the Simplifi app, spouses can share information to align their budgeting, parents can help their children develop healthy financial habits, and users can help their aging parents manage their finances, Quicken said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release.
Nuvei CEO: Paya Acquisition to Capitalize on Software-Led Payments Opportunity
“There has been so much capital deployed in FinTech building out solutions that don’t actually solve real world problems.”. Philip Fayer, CEO and chair of Nuvei, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that the deal-making and private funding rounds in FinTech might have peaked during the pandemic. Many once-heralded disruptors have failed to live up to their promise.
TechCrunch
The Team Slide is the most important slide in a startup pitch deck
Yes, the top leadership team still has to be good, but if the company is growing rapidly, getting new customers and delivering a good product, it’s kind of a self-fulfilling prophecy: If the team is able to grow the company, at least they aren’t completely helpless. But in the early stages of a company, things are a little different, and that’s where a good story around a company’s team is crucial.
Inflation Forces Consumers to Rethink Smartphone, Subscription, Grocery Purchases
Maybe the customer was right all along in reacting cautiously to the news of easing inflation. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday (Jan. 30) that the U.S. consumer is “starting to freak out,” pointing to dipped car sales, slumping retail and decreased service-based spending as signs of pullback. With consumer spending representing 70% of the U.S. economy, any continued drop in spending could make a negative financial ripple across all sectors, and some experts are raising their recession risk predictions for the coming year.
