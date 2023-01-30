Read full article on original website
Three Match Weekend on Tap for the Owls
BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic University women's tennis team will participate in the ITA Kick-Off Weekend, at the site hosted by Texas A&M in College Station, Texas this Saturday and Sunday. FAU (2-3) will first face Northern Arizona, who enter the match with a record of 1-1,...
Owls locked in for 80-75 win over UAB
BOCA RATON, Fla. – Florida Atlantic women's basketball (12-9, 5-7 C-USA) had Feb. 2 circled on the calendar for nearly a month and the Owls made the most of it, earning an 80-75 victory over the UAB Blazers (10-11, 2-10 C-USA) on Thursday evening at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.
No. 19/20 FAU’s 20-Game Win Streak Snapped at UAB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The No. 19/20 Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team's historic 20-game winning streak finally came to an end. The Owls were defeated by UAB by an 86-77 tally, for FAU's first defeat in 83 days, which came in the second game of the season against Ole Miss on Nov. 11. FAU now stands at 21-2 on the season including 11-1 in Conference USA play.
No. 19/20 FAU Takes Longest Win Streak in Nation to UAB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team is in the midst of a historic 2022-23 campaign. The Owls enter a big Conference USA clash at UAB riding a 20-game winning streak - which is the longest in the nation and tied for third-longest in conference history. FAU has risen all the way to No. 19 in the AP poll and No. 20 in the USA Today Coaches poll, which are both the highest mark in school history. One more Owl win will set the FAU record for the most in a single season at 22.
Owls primed for rematch against UAB Thursday
BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic women's basketball team (11-9, 4-7 C-USA) returns to Paradise this week as the Owls will look to host the UAB Blazers (10-10, 2-9 C-USA) for a rematch on Thursday, Feb. 2. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. inside Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena.
