Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
The Independent

‘World-first’ crypto regime set out by UK government

The UK has announced plans to regulate the crypto space and introduce a “world-first regime” to prevent market abuses. The government said the new roadmap for cryptocurrency regulations would also aim to grow the economy and encourage innovation in the burgeoning sector.Ministers are aiming to bring the crypto closer in line with the regulation that governs how traditional financial institutions work, but will not publish details until Wednesday.In a statement, the Treasury said that its new “robust approach” in regulating the sector will mitigate “the most significant risks”, but also allow the UK to tap into the advantages of crypto...
TechCrunch

Netflix lists rules and exemptions to prevent account sharing outside household

The streaming giant has shared terms detailing how it plans to control the experience within a household. It has updated its FAQ pages for countries where it is already testing extra membership fees for account sharing — Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. These new terms ask people to define...
Digital Trends

The Nothing Phone 2 is real, and it’s coming to the U.S. this year

The Nothing Phone 2 will be coming to the U.S. this year, CEO Carl Pei said today. The company previously launched its first entry into the smartphone market in Europe and Asia due to resource constraints. “We decided to make the U.S. our No. 1 priority in terms of markets,”...
US News and World Report

U.S. Investors Have Plowed Billions Into China's AI Sector, Report Shows

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. investors including the investment arms of Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc accounted for nearly a fifth of investments in Chinese artificial intelligence companies from 2015 to 2021, a report showed on Wednesday. The document, released by CSET, a tech policy group at Georgetown University, comes amid...
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum-Based Decentralized Exchange Token Explodes 50% As Project Releases Yearly Report

An Ethereum (ETH)-based decentralized exchange (DEX) token has shot up 50% in just a few days after the project released a new annual report. The dYdX (DYDX) Foundation released its “inaugural ecosystem annual report” on Monday, which outlined the decentralized finance (DeFi) DEX’s development in 2022. “Despite...
