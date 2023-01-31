Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech P97 Networks, Visa to Enhance Mobile Payment Capabilities for C-Store Industry
P97 Networks, a connected commerce, mobile payments, and mobility services provider, announced that it is teaming up with Visa to deploy its token technology. This collaboration will “help reduce friction with in-car payments, enable EV charging payments across public networks, and further accelerate mobile payment innovation and acceptance.”. The...
How Big Healthcare Players Are Rewriting the Consumer Payments Playbook
Healthcare remains among the most paper-based industries in America, which means stakeholders from patients to providers to payers are missing out on digital efficiencies. Probing the intractable use of paper and steps required to change it, PYMNTS’ Karen Webster was joined by Bank of America (BoA) Managing Director, Co-Head Global Commercial Banking Sue Caras; Kaiser Permanente Vice President and Assistant Treasurer, Cash Management Sheila Stephens; and Cigna Treasury Managing Director and Assistant Treasurer Scott Lambert.
Nuvei CEO: Paya Acquisition to Capitalize on Software-Led Payments Opportunity
“There has been so much capital deployed in FinTech building out solutions that don’t actually solve real world problems.”. Philip Fayer, CEO and chair of Nuvei, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that the deal-making and private funding rounds in FinTech might have peaked during the pandemic. Many once-heralded disruptors have failed to live up to their promise.
FIs Leverage Trust, Security to Compete in EU Neobank Space
JPMorgan Chase is banking on digital to help grow its business in Europe. Less than 18 months after it launched its digital proposition Chase in the U.K., the global banking group is reportedly preparing to launch a digital bank in Germany, using its Berlin base, as part of a push into consumer banking in Europe.
Moov Financial Raises $45M to Grow Money Movement Platform
Moov Financial has raised $45 million in Series B to expand its money movement platform. The funding round was led by Commerce Ventures, and the new capital will be used to grow both the platform and its utilization by customers, Moov said in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) press release. “We...
Government Shutdown 2023: Will Your Social Security Payments Stop Now That the Debt Ceiling Has Been Reached?
The U.S. reached its debt ceiling on Jan. 19 the Treasury Department announced on Thursday, Jan. 19. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says extraordinary measures have begun to mitigate financial...
CNET
Social Security Disability Insurance 2023: Here's When Your February Check Will Arrive
Waiting on your Social Security Disability Insurance check to arrive? The Social Security Administration will disburse the first round of February checks on Friday, Feb. 3 to longtime SSDI recipients. January was the first month SSDI beneficiaries received a big increase in their check due to the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, which is the modification the Social Security Administration makes annually to keep checks in line with inflation.
Oil giant Shell says it will spend $4 billion buying back shares, as it reports its highest ever annual profit
The oil giant made its biggest annual profit ever last year as its natural-gas business boomed, thanks to sky-high energy prices.
A small software company's stock is up 200% on news of AI integration as companies big and small cash in on the craze stoked by ChatGPT
Versus Systems shares sharply jumped Wednesday on the announcement of a deal involving AI. Versus Systems joins a list of stocks whose shares have seen a boost from interest in AI technology. Stock in Versus climbed more than 400% before trimming the intraday gain to 200%. Shares of software maker...
Is the U.S. economy really heading for a recession? Here's what economists think
Here's the good news about the U.S. economy right now: Despite a wave of high-profile layoff announcements, most workers are still employed. Last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the number of people filing for unemployment benefits fell to a nine-month low of 186,000. The unemployment rate remains at 3.5%, the lowest in a half-century. And there are about 10.5 million job openings.
Why Digital Alone Won’t Solve Business Payments Frictions
The accounts receivable function is broken. The paper-based processes that have been AR hallmarks have been inefficient at best and punitive to cash flow management at worst. The great digital shift was supposed to fix all that, but this has not been the case — mainly because that shift has not been uniform across the globe.
The Next Web
‘A new way of doing artificial intelligence’: UK’s Mignon has a fresh proposition for AI on the edge
This story is syndicated from the premium edition of , a newsletter that digs into the product, market, and founder story of UK-founded startups so you can understand how they fit into what’s happening in the wider world and startup ecosystem. The reignited excitement around the potential of AI...
Digital Bank Zopa Looks to M&As After $93M Fundraise
U.K. digital bank Zopa is looking to expand after raising $93 million in an equity round. The funding, announced Thursday (Feb. 2) in a news release provided to PYMNTS, will be used to meet the bank's capital requirements and support merger and acquisition (M&A) dealmaking. “Today’s equity round reaffirms the...
JPMorgan Payments Sees Dawn of ‘Treasurer as Influencer’ Era as Focus Shifts to Profits
With 2023 off to a running start, treasury is calling the shots differently, with a refined focus forged in the crucible of 2022. Julie Lubell, global head of Trends and Advisory at J.P. Morgan Payments, discussed with Karen Webster the new roadmap for investing and corporate strategies that take the triumphs and failures of the past three years and create something new.
Tomorrow’s Most Important B2B Investment Is Usable Digital Infrastructure
Software is eating the world, with B2B enterprise solutions transforming key operations across sectors. However, for the promise of interoperable digital advances to grow into a modernized ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders, businesses must first have deep enough pockets and advanced enough pre-existing infrastructure to be able to perform and maintain these next-generation integrations.
Report: Network International Close to $700M Mashreq Payments Deal
Network International is reportedly in advanced talks to purchase UAE lender Mashreqbank’s payment business. The deal could value Mashreq’s payments operation at as high as $700 million, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Feb. 1), citing unnamed sources. A spokesperson for Network International declined to comment when reached by PYMNTS Wednesday...
TechCrunch
TrueBiz aims to help financial services providers onboard business customers faster, avoid fraud
But due diligence doesn’t just apply to investors pouring money into startups, or companies acquiring other companies. Businesses, especially those operating in financial services, also have to conduct an appropriate amount of due diligence, for example, to avoid fraud. As recently as December, a congressional report accused several fintechs,...
Real-Time Global CBDC Networks: Pipedream or Global Payments Reality?
Nearly every day, it seems, some new scheme arises that’s aiming to replace or disrupt the existing global financial services system. Online payment platforms like PayPal begat cryptocurrencies which begat stablecoins which begat central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), and now, per a recent PYMNTS report, CBDCs are begetting a Universal Digital Payments Network (UDPN) designed to translate real-time payment speed and minimal processing fees to international financial transactions that may one day use central bank-issued digital fiat.
Citizens Makes Zelle Available to Businesses Through Mobile Banking App
Citizens is now making Zelle available to small business customers through its mobile banking app. The financial institution said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release that the peer-to-peer (P2P) payments network allows small businesses to pay and get paid quickly and easily. By using Zelle through the mobile banking...
JP Morgan Says Companies Forced to Focus on Basics in 2023
In a challenging economy, companies must focus on the basics, treasury and other key areas, Julie Lubell, Global Head of Trends & Advisory at J.P. Morgan Payments, writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. With 2022 being one of the most tumultuous years in...
