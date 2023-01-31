Read full article on original website
PYMNTS
Small Businesses Looking to Do More With Less Turn to Payables Automation
In today’s softening economic environment, businesses need to focus on controlling what they can. That’s according to René Lacerte, BILL CEO and founder, who said Thursday (Feb. 2) during his company’s first quarter earnings call that demand for digitizing back-office operations is only growing for those small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) looking to navigate the economic uncertainties inherent to today’s macro and Main Street environments.
TechCrunch
TrueBiz aims to help financial services providers onboard business customers faster, avoid fraud
But due diligence doesn’t just apply to investors pouring money into startups, or companies acquiring other companies. Businesses, especially those operating in financial services, also have to conduct an appropriate amount of due diligence, for example, to avoid fraud. As recently as December, a congressional report accused several fintechs,...
Tomorrow’s Most Important B2B Investment Is Usable Digital Infrastructure
Software is eating the world, with B2B enterprise solutions transforming key operations across sectors. However, for the promise of interoperable digital advances to grow into a modernized ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders, businesses must first have deep enough pockets and advanced enough pre-existing infrastructure to be able to perform and maintain these next-generation integrations.
FIs and FinTechs Find Innovation Inspiration in Customer Receipt Data
Among banks and FinTechs, there’s recognition of the value inherent in receipt data. That granular detail can help forward-thinking firms craft and offer more customized services and products to their customers. The report “Meeting the Need for Item-Level Receipt Data: How Integration Enables Innovation,” a PYMNTS and Banyan collaboration,...
Inflation Forces Consumers to Rethink Smartphone, Subscription, Grocery Purchases
Maybe the customer was right all along in reacting cautiously to the news of easing inflation. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday (Jan. 30) that the U.S. consumer is “starting to freak out,” pointing to dipped car sales, slumping retail and decreased service-based spending as signs of pullback. With consumer spending representing 70% of the U.S. economy, any continued drop in spending could make a negative financial ripple across all sectors, and some experts are raising their recession risk predictions for the coming year.
These jobs are most likely to be replaced by ChatGPT and AI
Chatbots and artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT that can almost instantly produce increasingly sophisticated written content are already being used to perform a variety of tasks, from writing high school assignments to generating legal documents and even authoring legislation.As in every major cycle of technological innovation, some types of work now done by people is likely in future to be handled by AI, while entirely new activities — and potential opportunities for employment — will emerge. Yet the technology is also predicted to take over some roles and displace workers. Read on to learn what experts say are the kinds of...
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
Why is my electric bill so high? 13 ways to lower it
Wondering how to lower your electric bill? From smart bulbs to smart plugs, here are 13 ways to lower your electric bill at home.
I'm a 24-year-old virtual assistant making $8,000 a month. Here's how I built my business and find clients.
Mary Carrasquillo launched her virtual-assistant business when she couldn't find a job in the pandemic. Here's how she built it.
CNET
Social Security Disability Insurance 2023: Here's When Your February Check Will Arrive
Waiting on your Social Security Disability Insurance check to arrive? The Social Security Administration will disburse the first round of February checks on Friday, Feb. 3 to longtime SSDI recipients. January was the first month SSDI beneficiaries received a big increase in their check due to the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, which is the modification the Social Security Administration makes annually to keep checks in line with inflation.
BBC
Energy bills pushed up by electricity charge, research shows
The way electricity prices are set has pushed UK household bills up by £7.2bn over two years, analysis suggests. Under existing rules, energy suppliers pay the highest price for wholesale electricity no matter how it is made. Gas-fired power stations are the most expensive way to generate electricity, but...
Porsche Listed a $148,000 Car for $18,000 By Mistake — Here's What Happened (No, They Didn't Cancel All of the Reservations).
Hundreds of online reservations rolled in before the Germany-based carmaker realized the error.
Major utility company warns customers face 100% energy bill hike this month – see if you’re one of the millions affected
MILLIONS of Americans can expect energy costs to increase by more than 100 percent for January. Utility firm San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) issued a warning this week that the cost per unit of natural gas has shot up to $5.11 this month compared with $2.36 a year ago.
SNAP recipients will lose their pandemic boost and may face other reductions by March
Congress ended the temporary benefit meant to help low-income households with pandemic-era hardships. A huge increase in Social Security benefits may mean some households see further SNAP reductions.
US News and World Report
U.S. Investors Have Plowed Billions Into China's AI Sector, Report Shows
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. investors including the investment arms of Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc accounted for nearly a fifth of investments in Chinese artificial intelligence companies from 2015 to 2021, a report showed on Wednesday. The document, released by CSET, a tech policy group at Georgetown University, comes amid...
Digital Trends
The Nothing Phone 2 is real, and it’s coming to the U.S. this year
The Nothing Phone 2 will be coming to the U.S. this year, CEO Carl Pei said today. The company previously launched its first entry into the smartphone market in Europe and Asia due to resource constraints. “We decided to make the U.S. our No. 1 priority in terms of markets,”...
POLITICO
How AI could make the next big crisis way, way worse
There are plenty of big global problems that people are hoping AI can finally help solve: climate change, traffic deaths, loneliness. But what if AI, faced with a sudden crisis, is actually the wrong tool to manage a big problem in real time? What if it might make a bad situation drastically worse?
Is the U.S. economy really heading for a recession? Here's what economists think
Here's the good news about the U.S. economy right now: Despite a wave of high-profile layoff announcements, most workers are still employed. Last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the number of people filing for unemployment benefits fell to a nine-month low of 186,000. The unemployment rate remains at 3.5%, the lowest in a half-century. And there are about 10.5 million job openings.
BBC
What impact has Brexit had on the UK economy?
Like it - or not - it has been three years since the UK left the European Union. Since then there has been a pandemic, swiftly followed by an energy crisis. That has made it hard to decipher exactly what the impact of Brexit has been. The latest data suggest...
Giving lower-income families a hand up will help America compete
People in need don’t want a handout; they want a hand-up that will enable them to improve their circumstances and lead more productive, successful lives. The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is giving workers, students and families the hand-up they need to compete in the connected 21st century digital economy. Created in 2021 as part of…
PYMNTS
