ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Comments / 0

Related
PYMNTS

Small Businesses Looking to Do More With Less Turn to Payables Automation

In today’s softening economic environment, businesses need to focus on controlling what they can. That’s according to René Lacerte, BILL CEO and founder, who said Thursday (Feb. 2) during his company’s first quarter earnings call that demand for digitizing back-office operations is only growing for those small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) looking to navigate the economic uncertainties inherent to today’s macro and Main Street environments.
TechCrunch

TrueBiz aims to help financial services providers onboard business customers faster, avoid fraud

But due diligence doesn’t just apply to investors pouring money into startups, or companies acquiring other companies. Businesses, especially those operating in financial services, also have to conduct an appropriate amount of due diligence, for example, to avoid fraud. As recently as December, a congressional report accused several fintechs,...
PYMNTS

Tomorrow’s Most Important B2B Investment Is Usable Digital Infrastructure

Software is eating the world, with B2B enterprise solutions transforming key operations across sectors. However, for the promise of interoperable digital advances to grow into a modernized ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders, businesses must first have deep enough pockets and advanced enough pre-existing infrastructure to be able to perform and maintain these next-generation integrations.
PYMNTS

FIs and FinTechs Find Innovation Inspiration in Customer Receipt Data

Among banks and FinTechs, there’s recognition of the value inherent in receipt data. That granular detail can help forward-thinking firms craft and offer more customized services and products to their customers. The report “Meeting the Need for Item-Level Receipt Data: How Integration Enables Innovation,” a PYMNTS and Banyan collaboration,...
PYMNTS

Inflation Forces Consumers to Rethink Smartphone, Subscription, Grocery Purchases

Maybe the customer was right all along in reacting cautiously to the news of easing inflation. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday (Jan. 30) that the U.S. consumer is “starting to freak out,” pointing to dipped car sales, slumping retail and decreased service-based spending as signs of pullback. With consumer spending representing 70% of the U.S. economy, any continued drop in spending could make a negative financial ripple across all sectors, and some experts are raising their recession risk predictions for the coming year.
CBS News

These jobs are most likely to be replaced by ChatGPT and AI

Chatbots and artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT that can almost instantly produce increasingly sophisticated written content are already being used to perform a variety of tasks, from writing high school assignments to generating legal documents and even authoring legislation.As in every major cycle of technological innovation, some types of work now done by people is likely in future to be handled by AI, while entirely new activities — and potential opportunities for employment — will emerge. Yet the technology is also predicted to take over some roles and displace workers. Read on to learn what experts say are the kinds of...
CNET

Social Security Disability Insurance 2023: Here's When Your February Check Will Arrive

Waiting on your Social Security Disability Insurance check to arrive? The Social Security Administration will disburse the first round of February checks on Friday, Feb. 3 to longtime SSDI recipients. January was the first month SSDI beneficiaries received a big increase in their check due to the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, which is the modification the Social Security Administration makes annually to keep checks in line with inflation.
BBC

Energy bills pushed up by electricity charge, research shows

The way electricity prices are set has pushed UK household bills up by £7.2bn over two years, analysis suggests. Under existing rules, energy suppliers pay the highest price for wholesale electricity no matter how it is made. Gas-fired power stations are the most expensive way to generate electricity, but...
US News and World Report

U.S. Investors Have Plowed Billions Into China's AI Sector, Report Shows

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. investors including the investment arms of Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc accounted for nearly a fifth of investments in Chinese artificial intelligence companies from 2015 to 2021, a report showed on Wednesday. The document, released by CSET, a tech policy group at Georgetown University, comes amid...
WASHINGTON STATE
Digital Trends

The Nothing Phone 2 is real, and it’s coming to the U.S. this year

The Nothing Phone 2 will be coming to the U.S. this year, CEO Carl Pei said today. The company previously launched its first entry into the smartphone market in Europe and Asia due to resource constraints. “We decided to make the U.S. our No. 1 priority in terms of markets,”...
POLITICO

How AI could make the next big crisis way, way worse

There are plenty of big global problems that people are hoping AI can finally help solve: climate change, traffic deaths, loneliness. But what if AI, faced with a sudden crisis, is actually the wrong tool to manage a big problem in real time? What if it might make a bad situation drastically worse?
NBC News

Is the U.S. economy really heading for a recession? Here's what economists think

Here's the good news about the U.S. economy right now: Despite a wave of high-profile layoff announcements, most workers are still employed. Last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the number of people filing for unemployment benefits fell to a nine-month low of 186,000. The unemployment rate remains at 3.5%, the lowest in a half-century. And there are about 10.5 million job openings.
BBC

What impact has Brexit had on the UK economy?

Like it - or not - it has been three years since the UK left the European Union. Since then there has been a pandemic, swiftly followed by an energy crisis. That has made it hard to decipher exactly what the impact of Brexit has been. The latest data suggest...
The Hill

Giving lower-income families a hand up will help America compete

People in need don’t want a handout; they want a hand-up that will enable them to improve their circumstances and lead more productive, successful lives. The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is giving workers, students and families the hand-up they need to compete in the connected 21st century digital economy. Created in 2021 as part of…
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy