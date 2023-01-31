Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Why LivePerson Stock Skyrocketed Today
Advanced AI could help LivePerson become an even more powerful force in the customer support industry. The company will work with highly regarded research lab OpenAI to bolster its high-tech tools. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Moov Financial Raises $45M to Grow Money Movement Platform
Moov Financial has raised $45 million in Series B to expand its money movement platform. The funding round was led by Commerce Ventures, and the new capital will be used to grow both the platform and its utilization by customers, Moov said in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) press release. “We...
Citizens Makes Zelle Available to Businesses Through Mobile Banking App
Citizens is now making Zelle available to small business customers through its mobile banking app. The financial institution said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release that the peer-to-peer (P2P) payments network allows small businesses to pay and get paid quickly and easily. By using Zelle through the mobile banking...
CFOs See Internal Collaboration as Key Growth Driver
CFOs are leveraging technology and breaking down internal silos to build holistic organizational growth frameworks. Even in the face of macroeconomic headwinds, or perhaps especially in the face of them, organizations need to put in place the right infrastructure that can support both their near- and long-term goals. “The challenge...
These jobs are most likely to be replaced by ChatGPT and AI
Chatbots and artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT that can almost instantly produce increasingly sophisticated written content are already being used to perform a variety of tasks, from writing high school assignments to generating legal documents and even authoring legislation.As in every major cycle of technological innovation, some types of work now done by people is likely in future to be handled by AI, while entirely new activities — and potential opportunities for employment — will emerge. Yet the technology is also predicted to take over some roles and displace workers. Read on to learn what experts say are the kinds of...
I'm a 24-year-old virtual assistant making $8,000 a month. Here's how I built my business and find clients.
Mary Carrasquillo launched her virtual-assistant business when she couldn't find a job in the pandemic. Here's how she built it.
A small software company's stock is up 200% on news of AI integration as companies big and small cash in on the craze stoked by ChatGPT
Versus Systems shares sharply jumped Wednesday on the announcement of a deal involving AI. Versus Systems joins a list of stocks whose shares have seen a boost from interest in AI technology. Stock in Versus climbed more than 400% before trimming the intraday gain to 200%. Shares of software maker...
PYMNTS
Small Businesses Looking to Do More With Less Turn to Payables Automation
In today’s softening economic environment, businesses need to focus on controlling what they can. That’s according to René Lacerte, BILL CEO and founder, who said Thursday (Feb. 2) during his company’s first quarter earnings call that demand for digitizing back-office operations is only growing for those small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) looking to navigate the economic uncertainties inherent to today’s macro and Main Street environments.
Meta Is Losing Over $1B a Month on Metaverse Strategy
Mark Zuckerberg’s expensive pivot toward building a virtual world continues to be just that — expensive. “None of the signals I see in today’s environment lead me to believe we should shift the Reality Labs (RL) strategy long-term,” the social media CEO said Wednesday (Feb. 1) during his Menlo Park, California-based company’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings call.
Peloton CEO Says App Subscriptions Are ‘Path to the Promised Land’
Peloton says its focus on subscriptions, fitness as a service and third-party partnerships with Amazon and Dick’s are paying off. During its fiscal second quarter 2023 earnings call Wednesday (Feb. 1) Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy added detail to comments in a shareholder letter that portrays a company in transition as the connected fitness brand continues to open its ecosystem with what McCarthy called an “anyone, anytime, anywhere” strategy.
Unbanked and Mastercard Partner on Crypto Card Issuance in Europe
Unbanked and Mastercard have partnered to accelerate decentralized finance (DeFi) card issuance in Europe. Through this partnership, the two companies will use their existing footprint in the United Kingdom and the continent to work with Web3 organizations to enable the issuance of cryptocurrency-powered card programs, the companies said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release.
Business Networks Aim to Simplify Authentication for Consumers and Suppliers
Leveraging connected ecosystems is key for businesses looking to streamline authentication processes across channels. In the absence of these ecosystems that leverage partner strengths, Melanie Ockerse, director of channel partnerships Europe at Entersekt, said clients and partners would have to deal with multiple vendors, implementations and integrations, which altogether lead to higher costs, more resource constraints and an overall disjointed customer experience.
Meta Sees Promise in Monetizing Apps With Shop Ads, Click to Message
With Meta's battered stock doubling in the past 3 months, it’s not all about the money-losing metaverse anymore. This, as shares of Meta Platforms jumped over 20% in early trading Thursday after reporting that it is seeing more engagement with its apps, and sees potential to monetize that engagement.
Snap Pins Hopes on Subscriptions to Boost Creator Engagement
Facing a downshift in digital ad spend that’s hurt other players in the space, Snap Inc. is looking to beef up its direct response business and deliver quality over quantity with video impressions. During the social platform’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings call with investors and analysts on Tuesday (Jan....
Lendica Releases Embedded Finance Integrations for Shopify and Salesforce
Lendica’s embedded finance integrations are now available for Shopify and Salesforce. With these new integrations, customers can use the PayLater and FundNow products to delay payments to their vendors or speed up collection from wholesale accounts, Lendica said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release. “We founded Lendica to...
JPMorgan Payments Sees Dawn of ‘Treasurer as Influencer’ Era as Focus Shifts to Profits
With 2023 off to a running start, treasury is calling the shots differently, with a refined focus forged in the crucible of 2022. Julie Lubell, global head of Trends and Advisory at J.P. Morgan Payments, discussed with Karen Webster the new roadmap for investing and corporate strategies that take the triumphs and failures of the past three years and create something new.
Real-Time Global CBDC Networks: Pipedream or Global Payments Reality?
Nearly every day, it seems, some new scheme arises that’s aiming to replace or disrupt the existing global financial services system. Online payment platforms like PayPal begat cryptocurrencies which begat stablecoins which begat central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), and now, per a recent PYMNTS report, CBDCs are begetting a Universal Digital Payments Network (UDPN) designed to translate real-time payment speed and minimal processing fees to international financial transactions that may one day use central bank-issued digital fiat.
Amazon’s Earnings May Spotlight Battlegrounds as Consumers Pull Back
When Amazon reports earnings on Thursday (Feb. 2), Wall Street will be focused on how much earnings drop, and on whether revenues top expectations. Layoffs? They’ll be under discussion too. So will AWS and the state of enterprise tech spending. As the eCommerce giant grapples with a sales growth...
Egyptian FinTech MNT-Halan Announces $400M of Fresh Funding
Egypt’s MNT-Halan has raised $400 million at a valuation of over $1 billion. The funding was announced by the Cairo-based FinTech on Monday (Feb. 1). The largest chunk of the fresh capital was from Chimera Abu Dhabi, which has invested more than $200 million in exchange for over 20% of the company, MNT-Halan said.
FIs and FinTechs Find Innovation Inspiration in Customer Receipt Data
Among banks and FinTechs, there’s recognition of the value inherent in receipt data. That granular detail can help forward-thinking firms craft and offer more customized services and products to their customers. The report “Meeting the Need for Item-Level Receipt Data: How Integration Enables Innovation,” a PYMNTS and Banyan collaboration,...
