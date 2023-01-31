Read full article on original website
Dems breathe sigh of relief as Sen. Tim Kaine announces he’ll seek re-election
US Sen. Tim Kaine, the 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee and a fixture in Virginia politics for decades, announced plans Friday to seek re-election next year. “I’m a servant. I love Virginia. I’m proud of what I’ve done,” Kaine said, adding that he feels he has more to accomplish. Kaine, 64, made the announcement about seeking a third term after meeting with about a dozen young advocates, state employees and political staffers at an economic development roundtable in Richmond, his longtime home. His wife, Anne Holton, was by his side. His plans to run will likely ease Democratic worries about holding onto the...
Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine announces he's running for reelection in 2024
Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia announced Friday that he's running for reelection in 2024.
Virginia senators announce bill to make Washington, D.C. the 51st State
(WSET) — In a historic move, Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine have joined their colleagues in introducing legislation that would make Washington, D.C. the 51st state in the United States. The Washington, D.C. Admission Act would give D.C. citizens full congressional representation and ensure that the citizens and elected leaders of the District of Columbia have full authority over local affairs.
Kaine introduces legislation to address debt ceiling drama
WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - US Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) and other Democrats in the U.S. Senate have introduced legislation they say will protect the nation against a potential default. Kaine spoke with reporters during a teleconference from his Washington office Wednesday morning. The proposal would allow the President to raise...
Virginia Senators join colleagues in efforts to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) are taking steps to help ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. Both Kaine and Warner joined others in introducing a bicameral and bipartisan resolution to remove the ratification deadline for the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA). The...
Full Panel: ‘Here’s a rumor, Liz Cheney runs as an Independent in Virginia’
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) is expected to make clear his intentions for the upcoming 2024 election during an event Friday morning three sources familiar with his plans tell NBC News. Yamiche Alcindor, Heidi Heitkamp and Danielle Pletka join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss.Jan. 19, 2023.
Virginia Senate passes gun storage legislation
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Senate has passed legislation that would require gun owners to lock up their firearms when minors are at home. The measure was introduced before a six-year-old shot his teacher in Newport News earlier this month, but supporters of the legislation say the incident shows why the law is needed.
Virginia Senate passed two gun control bills
Virginia senators passed two gun control bills that impose new restrictions on guns. However, the bill will have to make it through the Republican-led House of Delegates. Virginia Senate voted 22-17 along party lines to ban the sale of so-called ghost guns, homemade firearms without serial numbers typically assembled using 3D printers.
West Virginia bill passes Senate that would require public schools to display “In God We Trust” in every building
A West Virginia bill that passed the West Virginia Senate on Monday would require “In God We Trust” to be displayed in every public school building. Senate Bill 251 passed on Monday with a vote of 32-0. The bill was introduced by Republican Sen. Mike Azinger, who said he wants to give kids in schools […]
Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate
(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
Senate OKs bill tightening Virginia tourism spending rules
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Senate on Tuesday passed a bill that would tighten the purchasing rules the state's tourism agency must follow. The bill's sponsor, Democratic Sen. Jeremy McPike, has said he filed the measure in response to a controversy last year involving the Virginia Tourism Corp.'s use of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's political ad-maker to produce a video that featured the governor.
Sen. Joe Morrissey’s Petersburg casino bill fails
Petersburg's pursuit of a $1.4 billion casino project appears doomed after a Virginia Senate panel voted against advancing a bill from state Sen. Joe Morrissey (D-Richmond).
House Republicans vote down proposal to enshrine abortion access in Virginia Constitution
Virginia Democrats' push to enshrine the right to an abortion in the state constitution was rejected by a Republican-led panel.
Kaine reacts to anti-Semitic flyers found in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- Senator Tim Kaine is responding after anti-Semitic flyers were littered around Charlottesville neighborhoods over the weekend. He said it made him "sick to my stomach" and he says the nation is too far along to let anti-Semitic actions go unchecked. Kaine says Charlottesville has scar...
Abigail Spanberger appointed to House Intelligence Committee
Rep. Abigail Spanberger has been selected to serve on the U.S. House Intelligence Committee. She will be the first Virginian to serve on the committee since 2007.
Sen. Warner Holds Telephone Town Hall on Drug Costs
Sen. Warner Holds Telephone Town Hall on Drug Costs
Ben Cline appointed to House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) - Congressman Ben Cline announced that he has been appointed to the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration for the 118th Congress. Rep. Cline said, “Agriculture plays a critical role in America’s economic growth, and it is the number one industry in...
Virginia opens door for end of undemocratic school boards
The Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill with strong bipartisan support that would allow local governments to request elected school boards.
Virginia public schools seek solutions after Dept. of Ed error leads to $201 million shortfall
Statewide aid estimates for Virginia’s public schools were $201 million short of what districts expected to receive, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration confirmed last week after discovering a flaw in the budget in December. On Friday, Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow notified school division superintendents that the basic aid calculation tool used to determine how […] The post Virginia public schools seek solutions after Dept. of Ed error leads to $201 million shortfall appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video
Sheriff Fred Clark of Halifax County, Virginia, President of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association issued the following statement on Tyre Nichols video: On behalf of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (VSA), I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. The images we all witnessed are shocking and unacceptable and tarnish the image of the law enforcement professionals that serve the public with dignity and respect. The former officers must be held accountable, and justice must be fully served to begin the process of restoring the confidence in their community law enforcement efforts. The VSA prays for peace and comfort for those most affected as the story of this tragedy continues to unfold. The VSA denounces this horrific behavior in the strongest terms. The post Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video appeared first on The Virginian Review.
