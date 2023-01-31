Read full article on original website
Dennis Abell
2d ago
I personally am against the fracking because when they do that .they ruin our groundwater .and you never know someday we might need that groundwater to drink
Reply
6
Chrystal Deal
2d ago
got ya dead to right stealing my federal number....we shall see ...Ohio is getting sued and I doubt without weed legalization your state can afford anything after you pay for your multiple rights violations...solar failed so you shell Corp with the fracking now? nope....
Reply
2
Related
Ohioans won’t see proposal requiring 60% of vote to amend constitution on May ballot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio lawmakers missed their deadline Wednesday to pose before voters on the May ballot a proposal making it harder to amend the state constitution. The lawmaker-led initiative to require 60% of voter support – as opposed to the existing simple majority of 50% plus one – to enact constitutional amendments failed […]
Education officials worry Ohio voucher expansion will come at expense of full public school funding
The education community in Ohio is encouraged by the governor’s support of public school funding, but see red flags when it comes to increased private school vouchers, warning that they hinder Ohio’s Full School Funding Plan. Gov. Mike DeWine’s announced his planned budget asks on Wednesday during his State of the State address, including boosts […] The post Education officials worry Ohio voucher expansion will come at expense of full public school funding appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio budget proposes $2.5B to prepare ‘shovel ready’ sites for new businesses
This investment would put $2.5 billion into preparing sites all across Ohio to have ‘shovel-ready’ locations, allowing business to just simply come to Ohio, with the hope to attract some bigger names.
Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests
Many Ohioans pay taxes for schools but don’t have school-age children. Their taxes are meant to fund quality public schools because having educated citizens is a public good. Sending their money to unaccountable for-profit, private, and religious schools is a terrible abuse. Compelling taxpayers to support private interests at the expense of public ones is […] The post Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
acluohio.org
HB 458: What Changed and Why Does it Harm Ohio Voters?
On January 6, Governor DeWine signed HB 458 into law, radically altering Ohio elections – and not for the better. This legislation contains many changes detrimental to election accessibility and thus the power of Ohio voters. The new anti-voter law:. Forces in-person voters to use an unexpired photo ID...
Ohio constitutional amendment reform won’t make May ballot: Capitol Letter
Deadline day: A legal deadline passed Wednesday for a controversial Republican-backed constitutional amendment reform to qualify for the May ballot. As Andrew Tobias writes, backers’ next chance for the proposal, which would increase the voter-approval threshold for future constitutional amendments to 60%, is the November election, with a corresponding Aug. 10 deadline. The measure has high stakes, given the effects it would have on an expected future planned abortion rights-measure, as well as other potential future ballot issue campaigns.
buckeyefirearms.org
BREAKING: Cincinnati Files Suit Over Preemption, Intends to Enact Gun Control Laws
Despite the fact that the Ohio Supreme Court in 2010 ruled that Ohio's preemption law on firearms is constitutional, and despite recently losing a lawsuit over firearms ordinances, the city of Cincinnati has decided to again waste its citizens' tax dollars and re-litigate settled law. On Friday, Jan. 27, 2023,...
WTOV 9
Local fire chiefs, EMA officials say Ohio House Bill 509 is a bad idea
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — New legislation will impact some emergency service units across Ohio. House Bill 509 was signed by Gov. DeWine on Jan. 5, removing assistant EMS and fire instructor certifications. It also changes continuing education requirements. Now those in both fields are speaking out and expressing their...
Ohio communities collect more law enforcement fines than most in U.S.
(The Center Square) – Ohio communities collected more fines and fees than local governments in nearly every other state, according to a new report. A Reason Foundation report that examined revenues generated through law enforcement by local governments, showed Ohio ranked seventh in the country in collecting the most fines and fees 2020. “The primary responsibilities of the legal system are to promote public safety and to provide for justice....
Explaining the FirstEnergy bribery scandal as the Larry Householder trial continues: Legally Speaking with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — Legal analysis: It's been called the most elaborate and extensive bribery scandal in the history of Ohio politics, with $60 million in bribes paid by FirstEnergy, one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, to influence legislation in Ohio to get their customers to bail out two failing nuclear power plants. And it extends beyond Ohio.
Angling for appeal? Householder attorneys go after judge in corruption trial
CINCINNATI — There has been speculation since the start of a massive public corruption trial that lawyers for the main defendant — former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder — were banking on getting any conviction tossed out on appeal. There might have been evidence of that on Tuesday when one of the attorneys took the […] The post Angling for appeal? Householder attorneys go after judge in corruption trial appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Mount Vernon News
Public Notice By The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency
The following matters are the subject of this public notice by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The complete public notice, including any additional instructions for submitting comments, requesting information, a public hearing, filing an appeal, or ADA accommodations may be obtained at: https://epa.ohio.gov/actions or Hearing Clerk, Ohio EPA, 50 W. Town St. P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216. Ph: 614-644-3037 email: HClerk@epa.ohio.gov.
cleveland.com
How dare they? Failed Senate candidate Mike Gibbons plans to punish disobedient House Republicans: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons spent his own $18 million last year running for the U.S. Senate. Now Gibbons plans to spend his fortune to defeat new Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens when he runs for reelection next year as well as the 21 Republican Ohio state representatives who teamed up with Democrats to elect Stephens. Why? We’re wondering on Today in Ohio.
wvxu.org
Gov. Mike DeWine focused on children, mental health in State of the State address
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) delivers the 2023 State of the State address in the Ohio House chamber. Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, focused on the Ohio budget and the issues he believes need the most attention during his State of the State address. DeWine was welcomed by members of the...
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost among GOP officials to warn CVS, Walgreens against sending abortion pills in mail
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost signed a letter sent to CVS and Walgreens arguing that the companies’ plans to send abortion pills through the mail is illegal under state and federal law. Yost joined 19 other Republican attorneys general in sending the letters, written after...
utilitydive.com
Getting politics out of utility bills
David Pomerantz is the executive director of the Energy and Policy Institute. Larry Householder, the former Ohio Speaker of the House, entered a courtroom last week where he’s being tried for his alleged role in a brazen $60 million bribery scheme involving the investor-owned utility FirstEnergy. It’s the largest political corruption case in Ohio’s history.
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
Ohio must act to stop Nazi indoctrination masquerading as homeschooling curriculum
I read with shock and revulsion the report of literal -- and so far permitted -- 1930s- and 1940s-based German Nazi indoctrination passing as homeschooling in Upper Sandusky, Ohio (“Ohio couple running a neo-Nazi homeschool group,” Jan. 31). This is another confirmation of the radical right-wing course of the state. It is 2023, not 1939.
wvxu.org
Ohio labor union leader is asked to testify for Householder in bribery case
Timothy Burga, Ohio AFL-CIO president, has been asked to testify in federal court as a witness for Republican former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder. In a court filing Monday, Burga’s attorneys asked the court to quash the subpoena and not require Burga to take the stand for Householder, who is accused of playing a role in a $61 million bribery scheme.
Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohioans continue to foot the bill of not just former Speaker of the […] The post Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Comments / 13