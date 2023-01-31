ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Lakes, NJ

Plan to build 585 multi-family housing units in Franklin Lakes to be unveiled Wednesday

By Marsha A. Stoltz, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago

FRANKLIN LAKES — A proposal to build 585 multi-housing units on the 88.7 acres that once housed the IBM/Express Scripts office complex will be heard Wednesday night during a combined meeting of the Borough Council and the Planning Board.

The S. Hekemian Group, the contract purchaser of the property, is expected to present its concept plan for the site, currently owned by Cigna Corp.

The developer has also proposed donating a 3½-acre portion of the site for the borough to construct a 55-unit affordable housing complex previously planned for McCoy Road. The property is currently zoned for office building as well as research and laboratory use.

The hearing follows a Jan. 23 information session where borough officials outlined the proposal's complex background for the public. Residents can listen to an audio recording of that meeting, view a Power Point presentation and read other information about the Cigna proposal on the borough's website, franklinlakes.org .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eIOIg_0kX6BgHW00

Borough officials said the proposal does not include the adjacent 100-acre Parsons Pond Park, which was donated to the borough by Express Scripts in 2016 and designated a Green Acres site, which can't be developed.

No vote to authorize the proposal is expected during the hearing, billed as informational, as elected and appointed officials weigh its pros and cons. The borough's print materials characterize the meeting as "one of the initial steps in the process of working with the developer to find a solution that is acceptable to all parties."

ORIGINAL AGREEMENT Franklin Lakes agrees to build 87 affordable housing units in settlement

However, borough officials cautioned, "The developer has represented that, if we do not reach an agreement on this proposal ... it will pursue whatever legal recourse it believes it has."

Affordable issues

The property was not included in the borough's June 2019 affordable housing settlement agreement with the Fair Share Housing Center because it was not vacant and developable at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nGZiq_0kX6BgHW00

Fair Share's senior staff attorney, Josh Bauers, said Monday that the center had not yet been consulted on the proposal.

Future questions

Borough questions center on whether the property meets criteria to qualify as an "area in need of redevelopment." The term was once limited to blighted urban areas, but it now has a wider interpretation that is still being legally debated.

TICE ROAD Golf simulator, theater, balconies found in this luxury Franklin Lakes complex now leasing

The borough has already completed the first two legal steps of this process by authorizing the Planning Board to conduct a preliminary investigation of the proposal on Dec. 6, and authorizing the borough planner to evaluate whether the property qualifies for redevelopment status on Dec. 21. The next step would be for the Planning Board to consider the borough planner's study, hold a public hearing, then provide a recommendation to Mayor and Council.

NEW MAYOR Franklin Lakes' new mayor ready to improve 'aesthetic' of downtown, 'work with everybody'

Also under consideration is whether the borough should enter into a tax abatement agreement with the developer. If the developer is allowed to make a payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT, it will be calculated using a different formula from the standard property tax assessment. The county would get 5%, the borough would 95%, part of which may be allocated to schools. Currently 67% of Franklin Lakes property taxes go to its highly rated schools.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the multipurpose room at the Franklin Avenue Middle School, 755 Franklin Ave. There will be no remote broadcast of the meeting. For more information, visit franklinlakes.org/news .

Editor's Note: This story has been updated and reflects additional affordable housing units proposed for a secondary site.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Plan to build 585 multi-family housing units in Franklin Lakes to be unveiled Wednesday

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrnjradio.com

$8M settlement for worker injured on Morris County job site

ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – This past August, the firm’s Jared Glugeth secured an 8 million dollar settlement on behalf of his client, a construction worker who sustained a brain injury after an on-the-job fall. The incident occurred on Feb. 15, 2020, while Jesus Garcia, the claimant,...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Developer pitches 585 apartments on Bergen County office campus

A large office campus in Bergen County could soon be home to hundreds of apartments. Developer S. Hekemian Group is proposing a 585-unit, market-rate project at 400 Parsons Pond Road in Franklin Lakes, the site of a former IBM and Express Scripts office complex, NorthJersey.com reported. The 89-acre property off...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley’s North Franklin Avenue Redevelopment Plan Approved

NUTLEY, NJ  - After a lengthy public hearing during meeting, the Nutley Board of Commissioners approved Ordinance No. 3501, advancing the Franklin Avenue Redevelopment Plan. Parks and Recreation Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci was marked absent excused.  DMR Architects prepared the redevelopment plan in September. Mayor/Public Works Commissioner Joseph P. Scarpelli introduced the ordinance on behalf of the Board during the Oct. 4 public meeting. John P. Inglesino of Inglesino, Webster, Wyciskala & Taylor, LLC in Parsippany gave some background information on the Franklin Avenue Redevelopment Project. “Think of this plan as a zoning ordinance but additionally as a redevelopment plan pursuant to the...
NUTLEY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Developer plans 70K sf warehouse in Wayne

The warehouse space race isn’t over. With the industrial market still tight, Monello Landscape Industries is seeking to build a four-story warehouse in the Passaic County township of Wayne, NorthJersey.com reported. The 70,000-square-foot building at 125 Pompton Plains Crossroad would feature a dozen loading docks, 39 parking spaces and 3,300 square feet of offices.
WAYNE, NJ
therealdeal.com

Warehouse rising from ashes of infamous Passaic fire

Like a phoenix, a building is set to rise from the scorched earth where a notorious Passaic fire erupted nearly four decades ago. Stonemont Financial Group is planning a warehouse and logistics center in the New Jersey city, NorthJersey.com reported. The Atlanta-based real estate company purchased the land from Mynt Properties for an undisclosed price in December.
PASSAIC, NJ
TAPinto.net

Gas Leak on Route 17: Paramus Officials Need Hour to Shut it Down

PARAMUS, NJ - It will be about an hour before PSEG can shut down a gas leak discovered in the area of Route 17 south new Century Road, according to emergency service alerts. "Regarding the gas leak, PSEG reports 1 Hour ETA until they are able to shut down the gas, expect a gas odor in the surrounding area. If concerned dial 911."
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $35,000

POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 316 Stone Hill Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 in Pound Ridge is listed at $35,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
POUND RIDGE, NY
Daily Voice

27 Old Logging Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10506, Pound Ridge, NY 10506 - $12,500

POUND RIDGE, N.Y. — A property at 27 Old Logging Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10506 in Pound Ridge is listed at $12,500. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
POUND RIDGE, NY
TAPinto.net

BOROUGH OF PROSPECT PARK PUBLIC NOTICE: SPECIAL NOTICE REGARDING BOARD OF HEALTH

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that Board of Health will conduct a Special Meeting on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. to consider and take action on the following:  Welcome new board members and reports for the new year, The Special Meeting of the Board of Health shall take place in-person, meetings will take place in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, located at 106 Brown Avenue, Prospect Park, New Jersey, unless proper notice is made changing the meeting format and location. In the event, meetings will be taking place remotely, meeting information will be also posted on the front door of the municipal building and on the Borough’s website (www.prospectpark.net). Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting in-person.
PROSPECT PARK, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Livingston Mall | Shopping mall in New Jersey

Livingston Mall is a two-level shopping mall located in Livingston, New Jersey, United States, serving western Essex, Morris and Union counties. The mall has a gross leasable area of 968,820 sq ft (90,006 m2). As of 2022, Livingston Mall currently features the tenants Macy's, and Barnes & Noble and retailers such as American Eagle, Hollister, H&M, and Victoria's Secret.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Daily Voice

North Jersey Wedding Venue 'The Manor' To Shutter After 66 Years

A North Jersey wedding venue will close its doors after 66 years in business come July. The Manor, in West Orange, announced it will be closing on July 6, 2023. "We are agonizingly aware that there is no 'good' time for this to happen and are doing our sincere best to responsibly and respectfully resolve each and every pending event thoughtfully," the Knowles family wrote on the venue's website, thanking clients for graciousness and understanding.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Driver killed in fiery crash in Morris County

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A driver was killed Wednesday night in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Morris County, according to Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Public Information Officer Meghan Knab. The crash happened at around 11:20 p.m. on Southgate Parkway near the intersection with South Street in...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mayor McCartney's Response to West Orange Library Temporary Closure & Move

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- Some residents of the township have been posting complaints on Facebook about the library closing while movers transport the books to its new location. Mayor Susan McCCartney explained, "The timing of the announcement is very unfortunate, because the Library Board meets the last Thursday of each month. At the January 26 Library Board of Trustees meeting, I had the honor of swearing-in the 2023 Library Board members." She continued, "It was quite bittersweet, because right after the Oath of Office, we had to draft a letter on the Library's temporary closing in order to pack and move to 10 Rooney Circle." McCartney assured residents that services will still be available during the transition while the Library at 46 Mt. Pleasant Avenue is temporarily close to accommodate the construction of the approved affordable older adult units. She referred residents to the letter that the library issued about offering digital services and reminding residents that can use nearby libraries where West Orange has a reciprocal arrangement.  McCartney concluded, "I hope you will share the same respect I am showing the Library Board."
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Woman Dies Following Apparent Jump From Jersey City Building

JERSEY CITY, NJ - A woman is believed to have jumped to her death from a tall building on Columbus Drive on Thursday, Jan. 26. According to city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the area of Marin Boulevard and the Grove Street PATH station just before 10 p.m. on a report of an injured person. Upon arrival officers observed a female lying on the sidewalk. The victim was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a short time later.  The National Suicide hotline is 1-800-273-8255.  Their website offers information about risk factors and how to respond.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Kings Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in New York City

Kings Plaza (officially the Kings Plaza Shopping Center) is a shopping center within the Mill Basin section of Brooklyn, New York City, United States. Opened in September 1970, it is located at the southeast corner of Flatbush Avenue and Avenue U, just north of Floyd Bennett Field. The mall's anchor stores include Best Buy, Burlington, Lowe's, Macy's, Primark, and Zara. Previous anchor stores of the mall include Alexander's, JCPenney, and Sears.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy