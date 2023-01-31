VOTE for the North Jersey Girls Winter Track Performer of the Week of Jan. 22-28

After another exciting week of the high school girls winter track season, it's time to look back on the best performances.

Read about the players who stood out last week

Voting closes at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Kylie Castillo

Ridgefield junior

With her wins in the 55 and 400 at the NJIC meet last week, Castillo is now six for six in four different distances in her first year of winter track. Her 58.12 400 win is a meet record and among the top 20 times ever run by a Bergen County girl.

Alyssa Chan

Wayne Hills sophomore

Chan was the only double winner at the Passaic County championships on the track in winning both the 55 and 200 races in tight finishes. She broke the school record in the shorter event and also led off the medal-winning 4-x-400 relay.

Amandine Fernandez

Bogota senior

She became the first Bogota athlete to win an event at the NJIC championships when she captured the 3,200 meters title and nearly broke the meet record. She also placed in the 800 in her first season of winter track.

Leanna Johnston

IHA senior

IHA won the Non-Public A Bergen Relays title handily and it was a double for the ages for Johnston, who led off the Blue Eag l es 4-x-1,600 with a 5:00.97 leg, easily the best of the night and a 3:42.37 1,200 leg on the distance medley, another best, earning her the Lou Molino Award as the outstanding athlete.

Emma Keating

Pompton Lakes senior

Yes, she's the best pole vaulter in the state right now, as she remained undefeated against New Jersey competition in wins at the Passaic and NJIC championships, but she's also one of the top 10 hurdlers in Passaic history with a Passaic win and a close second in the NJIC meet.

Cali Terranova

Elmwood Park senior

In a season full of firsts -- she's the first Elmwood Park athlete ever to compete in winter track, she had one of the best firsts of all as she won the NJIC 55 hurdles, edging the aforementioned Keating and also took second in the long jump.

Julia Tozduman

Lyndhurst junior

This has been a breakout season for Tozduman, who won the NJIC titles in the triple jump (with a North Jersey leading mark) and the long jump, while taking fifth in the 55.

