ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

VOTE for the North Jersey Girls Winter Track Performer of the Week of Jan. 22-28

By Paul Schwartz, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iryuq_0kX6BfOn00

After another exciting week of the high school girls winter track season, it's time to look back on the best performances.

Read about the players who stood out last week and let us know who you think should be the North Jersey Performer of the Week in the poll at the bottom of this page.

Voting closes at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Kylie Castillo

Ridgefield junior

With her wins in the 55 and 400 at the NJIC meet last week, Castillo is now six for six in four different distances in her first year of winter track. Her 58.12 400 win is a meet record and among the top 20 times ever run by a Bergen County girl.

Alyssa Chan

Wayne Hills sophomore

Chan was the only double winner at the Passaic County championships on the track in winning both the 55 and 200 races in tight finishes. She broke the school record in the shorter event and also led off the medal-winning 4-x-400 relay.

Amandine Fernandez

Bogota senior

She became the first Bogota athlete to win an event at the NJIC championships when she captured the 3,200 meters title and nearly broke the meet record. She also placed in the 800 in her first season of winter track.

Leanna Johnston

IHA senior

IHA won the Non-Public A Bergen Relays title handily and it was a double for the ages for Johnston, who led off the Blue Eag l es 4-x-1,600 with a 5:00.97 leg, easily the best of the night and a 3:42.37 1,200 leg on the distance medley, another best, earning her the Lou Molino Award as the outstanding athlete.

Emma Keating

Pompton Lakes senior

Yes, she's the best pole vaulter in the state right now, as she remained undefeated against New Jersey competition in wins at the Passaic and NJIC championships, but she's also one of the top 10 hurdlers in Passaic history with a Passaic win and a close second in the NJIC meet.

Cali Terranova

Elmwood Park senior

In a season full of firsts -- she's the first Elmwood Park athlete ever to compete in winter track, she had one of the best firsts of all as she won the NJIC 55 hurdles, edging the aforementioned Keating and also took second in the long jump.

Julia Tozduman

Lyndhurst junior

This has been a breakout season for Tozduman, who won the NJIC titles in the triple jump (with a North Jersey leading mark) and the long jump, while taking fifth in the 55.

Vote!

NOTE: If you can't see the poll, try refreshing the link or clearing the cache in your browser. If you are viewing the poll in the Twitter app, try viewing it in the Varsity Aces app or at NorthJersey.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: VOTE for the North Jersey Girls Winter Track Performer of the Week of Jan. 22-28

Comments / 0

Related
TAPinto.net

HS WRESTLING: Phillipsburg to host North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 2023 NJSIAA Wrestling Team Tournament

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Top-seeded Phillipsburg High School will host the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2 Group 5 wrestling quarterfinals and semifinals on Feb. 6. The Stateliners will take on No. 8 seed Elizabeth in the quarterfinals and then meet the winner of No. 4 Bayonne-No. 5 Newark East Side in the semifinals. Second seeded Bridgewater will host No. 7 Piscataway in the quarters and meet the winner of No. 3 Westfield-No. 6 Columbia in the semifinals. The championship match is scheduled for Feb. 8.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Courier Post

2,000 points: 2 set to join exclusive South Jersey high school girls basketball club

The 2,000-point club is getting ready to grow. Only 30 South Jersey girls’ basketball players have ever reached the milestone, but a pair are poised to join them this week. Woodbury High School senior Alexis Davis, a St. Bonaventure commit, enters Tuesday’s showdown at West Deptford with 1,979 points. She’s scored at least 21 in all but two games this season, including 26 against the Eagles on Dec. 20.
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

Plainfield defeats Kent Place - Girls basketball recap

Ma’Ziyah Richards recorded 22 points, seven rebounds, and five steals to propel Plainfield past Kent Place 38-18 in Plainfield. Plainfield (8-9) jumped out to an 18-10 lead at halftime before shutting Kent Place (2-13) out in the third and outscoring it 20-8 in the second half. Angelina Almonte also pulled down 10 rebounds.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Toms River North edges out Holmdel - Girls basketball recap

Megan Sias posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds as Toms River North defeated Holmdel 46-42 in Toms River North. Arliana Torres also had 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and five steals with Julia Grodzicki adding 10 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Toms River...
HOLMDEL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Hoboken Beats BelovED Charter, 53-16

HOBOKEN, NJ -- Deandra Gutierrez' long-range shooting fueled Hoboken to a 53-16 girls basketball victory over BelovED Charter on Tuesday. Gutierrez sank five 3-pointers and finished with a 17 points for the RedWings (11-6). Emma Conway led Hoboken in scoring with 20 points. Gutierrez leads Hoboken with 33 3-point baskets this season. Conway paces the team in scoring (186 points) and rebounding (148).
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 5 Summit over Trinity Hall - Girls ice hockey recap

Bridget Grennon finished with two goals and two assists as Summit, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 5, used a big third period to secure a 4-1 win over Trinity Hall. Lauren Pence scored the first goal of the contest and gave Summit (6-5-2) a lead heading into the second. Trinity Hall (4-7-2) would even things up on an Alyse Borras goal.
SUMMIT, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Monmouth defeats Brick Township

Monmouth defeated Brick Township 46-34, in Tinton Falls. After breaking a two game losing streak, Monmouth (11-9) has won two out of its last three games. Brick Township (6-15) had its losing streak extended to three games. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
NJ.com

Millburn over Belleville - Boys basketball recap

Ryan Cubert and Zach Benmorits put in 10 points apiece as Millburn won at home, 42-29, over Belleville. Millburn (9-8) led 18-12 at halftime and finished with a 16-11 run in the final frame. Connor Cook pace Belleville (7-13) with 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Nominate your game changer now...
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

Newark Academy over Livingston - Girls basketball recap

Dagny Slomack sank four 3-pointers in her game-high 24 points as Newark Academy won, 59-29, in an away game with Livingston. Zoe Hermans added 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Newark Academy (16-3), which opened with a 15-4 run and never looked back. Livingston is now 3-14. Nominate...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Boys Basketball: Watchung Hills Tops Asbury Park on Senior Night 2023

  WARREN, NJ — Senior Bryan Zhang sank six 3-pointers in his return to the court to lead Watchung Hills over Asbury Park on Senior Night and Teacher Appreciation Night on Thursday, 58-35. Prior to the game the Watchung Hills seniors and their parents were recognized.  SEE WHO THEY ARE HERE And the teachers selected by each of the senior boys basketball players were honored before tip off. Each senior chose one teacher that has had a positive impact on them and helped to make their experience a positive one. SEE WHO THEY ARE HERE Watchung Hills (10-8) took a 34-20 lead into the...
WARREN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 1 St. John Vianney downs Raritan, remains unbeaten - Girls basketball recap

Zoe Brooks had 21 points, eight steals, seven assists and six rebounds as St. John Vianney, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 94-18 victory over Raritan in Holmdel. Five players finished in double figures for St. John Vianney (21-0), which raced out to a 38-2 first quarter lead. Ashley Sofilkanich scored 14 points, Madison Kocis had 11 and both Bre Delaney and Mikaela Hubbard added 10. Delaney had four steals, Taylor Sofilkanich added nine points, eight rebounds and three blocks, and Janie Bachmann chipped in eight points, five rebounds and five assists.
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Ice Hockey: Mendham snaps streak with win over Madison

Mendham picked up its first win in five games by defeating Madison 5-0 at Mennen Arena, in Morristown. Mendham (9-6-2) racked up two losses and two ties before picking up a shutout victory on Wednesday. Mendham struck for two goals in first to open up a comfortable lead early. It...
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: No. 5 St. Peter’s Prep ousts Saddle River Day for 4th straight win

Jackson Tindall had 16 points and four blocked shots as St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, ousted Saddle River Day 60-45 in Jersey City. Matthew Kinzler tallied 13 points and seven rebounds while Nico Pena had 11 points and four rebounds for St. Peter’s Prep (17-3), which won its fourth straight game and 15 of its last 16 games. Richie Rosa had six rebounds and four assists and Mason Santiago chipped in with six points and five rebounds.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy