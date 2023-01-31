ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Why is PVWC shutting off water at homes with unpaid bills?

By Joe Malinconico
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago

Utility officials this month began shutting off the water at homes in Paterson, Passaic and Clifton, ending more than a two-year pandemic reprieve for customers with unpaid service bills.

The Passaic Valley Water Commission started shutting off water for delinquent accounts in mid-January and is stopping service for about 30 accounts per day, said agency spokesman Bryan Frierson.

The commission has a list of 7,500 delinquent residential accounts that are about $12.5 million in arrears, he said. The shut-offs will start with the accounts owing the largest amounts of money and work down, he added.

“We would prefer not to shut off water service to anyone,” said PVWC Executive Director Jim Mueller. “However, the moratorium that was in effect during the pandemic was lifted nearly one year ago. Since we had such a high delinquency rate, unfortunately, we had to start collection procedures.”

Mueller encouraged customers behind on their bills to enroll in programs for low-income families that could prevent them from losing water service.

Ruby Cotton, a Paterson councilwoman who also serves on the water commission, said the utility is willing to work with folks in danger of losing their water service. Cotton said people can contact the commission at 973-340-4300 and work out payment plans if necessary. She also noted the state program for people with low incomes.

“Please, please, please, just fill out the forms,” Cotton said.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said the water commission notified him about the shut-off plans.

“They reached out at the end of last year to meet and to work with us in getting the message out to our community,” Lora said. “They have worked with us and our residents to set up payment plans and agreements to avoid shut-offs. Their goal as they shared it with us is not to get to the point where they have to shut off service, but rather to make sure residents are making the payments they can.”

More Paterson Press:This is how a program that sends pediatricians to Paterson schools is set to expand

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Jersey imposed a moratorium banning shut-offs on various utilities. That ended in March 2022. The PVWC extended the moratorium for its customers for another six months, Cotton said.

Last August, the utility started addressing the delinquent accounts among its commercial customers with shut-offs. Now it’s working on residential accounts, Frierson said.

“The first thing we have to do is let people know there are options to having their water shut off,” said Inge Spungen, executive director of the Paterson Alliance, a coalition of city nonprofit groups.

One of those groups, the Paterson Task Force, handles the state’s Low Income Household Water Assistance program. The Task Force recommended that people go to the following website for information about that program: njdca-housing.dynamics365portals.us/en-US.

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs also runs a Winter Termination Program to help people avoid losing utility services during the cold-weather months, advocates said. Information about that program is available at nj.gov/dca/dhcr/offices/wintertermination.shtml.

The PVWC is owned by the cities of Paterson, Passaic and Clifton. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh and Clifton Mayor Raymond Grabowski did not respond to messages seeking their comments for this story.

