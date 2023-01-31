MLK50: Justice Through Journalism has announced a $2 million grant from the Ford Foundation’s Creativity and Free Expression team. The largest grant to MLK50 since it was established five years ago will support the digital news operation’s fundraising capacity, ensure the reporting is available to residents for free, and build its infrastructure to facilitate more and better accountability journalism. To that end, the funding will enable MLK50 to map a long-term strategic plan as well as make key hires. According to MLK50, the organization has struggled to balance the enormous time and resources it takes to produce strong accountability journalism with solid business processes and personnel infrastructure.

