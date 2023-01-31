Read full article on original website
College professors are considering creative ways to stop students from using AI to cheat
Some professors say students are using OpenAI's buzzy chatbot, ChatGPT, to pass off AI-generated content as their own.
EastSide breaks ground on $25 million community STEM hub
EastSide Charter’s new $25 million STEM hub boils down to one word: accessibility, said Chief Executive Officer Aaron Bass. That hub was one step closer to reality Wednesday after the charter school held a groundbreaking ceremony for the 24,000-square-foot building scheduled to open in fall 2024. “The number one industry in Delaware is STEM,” Bass said, but many students don’t ... Read More
US News and World Report
A College Guide for Nontraditional Students
College students have long been thought of as recent high school graduates who live on or close to campus, participate in clubs, attend campus-related sporting events and socialize on the weekends. But today's college enrollees don't necessarily fit that mold. Many are balancing coursework with other responsibilities, including a full-time...
decrypt.co
Aptos Labs Awards $50K Grant for Blockchain in Higher Education
The successor to Meta's Diem blockchain joins a long list of companies funding the future of Web3. Despite a harsh crypto winter that has brought several industry names to ruin, blockchain technology continues to thrive in education. Aptos Labs, the company behind the blockchain of the same name, announced a $50,000 grant award on Wednesday to Professor Lorenzo Alvis of Cornell University in New York.
Noozhawk
Allan Hancock College Seeks Partners for College Corps Program
Allan Hancock College is looking to partner with area nonprofit and governmental organizations willing to accept student volunteers as part of the state’s California College Corps program. Eligible organizations must operate in the areas of K-12 education, climate action or food insecurity. Organizations must also be able to host...
foodsafetynews.com
IAFP makes last call for applications for Student Travel Scholarships
The deadline for applications for the Student Travel Scholarship to attend IAFP 2023 Annual Meeting in Toronto, Ontario, Canada is Tuesday, Feb. 14. IAFP will select up to 20 qualified students and award them with a plaque and travel funds to attend the Annual Meeting of the International Association for Food Protection.
Michigan Daily
LSA event celebrates DEI 1.0, anticipates DEI 2.0
Ideas and excitement bounced off the walls of the Rogel Ballroom in the Michigan Union on Tuesday afternoon during the DEI @ LSA event: “Celebrate & Inform the Future of DEI in LSA.” The event was hosted by LSA’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office and featured a variety of keynote speakers, food and free swag in celebration of the work completed by the DEI 1.0 initiative.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
MLK50 receives $2 million from Ford Foundation
MLK50: Justice Through Journalism has announced a $2 million grant from the Ford Foundation’s Creativity and Free Expression team. The largest grant to MLK50 since it was established five years ago will support the digital news operation’s fundraising capacity, ensure the reporting is available to residents for free, and build its infrastructure to facilitate more and better accountability journalism. To that end, the funding will enable MLK50 to map a long-term strategic plan as well as make key hires. According to MLK50, the organization has struggled to balance the enormous time and resources it takes to produce strong accountability journalism with solid business processes and personnel infrastructure.
20 Ways to Achieve Street Smart Wisdom for Leaders and Entrepreneurs
Leaders need to be street-smart to stay ahead of the curve, make educated decisions and continue to be successful.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Major foundations call for support of Black feminist movements
In an open letter to the philanthropic sector, 11 major foundations and philanthropic leaders called for an increase in funding to be distributed to Black feminist organizations and movements around the world, with a targeted goal of $100 million in support of the Black Feminist Fund. The letter was signed...
artandeducation.net
MA and PhD programs in art, design and architecture
Starting from February 1, 2023, Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) is welcoming applications for its thirteen international Master’s and PhD programmes in art, design, architecture and art culture. EKA offers nine master’s programmes in English: Animation MA / Contemporary Art MA / Craft Studies MA (Ceramics, Glass, Jewellery and...
NBA
NBA Foundation extends partnership with Children's Defense Fund with $3.6M in funding
NEW YORK — The NBA Foundation has announced its largest single grant to-date to the Children’s Defense Fund (CDF), totaling $3.6 million over a span of three years. Through this partnership, CDF will help identify candidates and support program management for the NBA HBCU Fellowship Program. Launched in 2022 by the Foundation, the Fellowship provides career development opportunities in the business of basketball for undergraduate and graduate students from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
psychologytoday.com
You Are a Collaboration
Have you ever thought about what you are? The question might seem simple at first but it can be answered from different perspectives. I recently stumbled upon Peter Godfrey-Smith’s marvelous book Metazoa: Animal Minds and the Birth of Consciousness, and I was surprised to discover an answer to the question of what we are that I hadn’t considered before.
Phys.org
Hospitality sector customer perceptions improve when commercial organizations are seen to be employing the houseless
Many hospitality organizations see the benefits of engaging in corporate social responsibility (CSR), which can take many forms. Researchers at Surrey aimed to investigate the impact of hiring individuals experiencing houselessness on customers' behavioral intentions, attitudes toward an organization, and perceptions of CSR actions. 'Houseless' is a term often used...
This young author is on a mission to make crayons more diverse
Even from a young age, Bellen Woodard realized her voice could be a powerful tool in pointing out and helping to change social injustices. When Bellen was in third grade, she was coloring with some friends. Bellen asked for the skin-color crayon and, quite innocently, she was handed the peach crayon by a white classmate.
7 Tips for College Graduates Looking to Jump Into the Small Business World
Interested in acting on your entrepreneurial ambitions right out of college? Here are seven tips to get started.
